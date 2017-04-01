Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Leicester City
25' Ndidi | 47' Vardy
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Stoke City
Engeland - Speeldag 30 01/04/2017 16:00
25' Ndidi 1 - 0
47' Vardy 2 - 0
Wilfred Ndidi viert zijn doelpunt.

VIDEO: pareltje van Ndidi zet Leicester op weg naar nieuwe zege

za 01/04/2017 - 17:52 Na het ontslag van Claudio Ranieri blijft Leicester City maar winnen in de Premier League. Dit keer was Stoke het kind van de rekening. Ex-Genk-speler Ndidi wees de kampioen de weg met een heerlijke goal, Vardy maakte het af vlak na de rust.

Bekijk de pegel van Ndidi:

Zo deed Ndidi het in zijn Genkse periode:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 17:51
  • Marko Arnautovic  Stoke City  90+5'
  • Demarai Gray uit Ben Chilwell in Leicester City 87'
  • Jamie Vardy uit Islam Slimani in Leicester City 81'
  • Shinji Okazaki uit Daniel Amartey in Leicester City 73'
  • Glenn Whelan uit Charlie Adam in Stoke City 70'
  • Saido Berahino uit Mame Biram Diouf in Stoke City 70'
  • Peter Crouch  Stoke City  69'
  • Christian Fuchs  Leicester City  60'
  • Jonathan Walters uit Peter Crouch in Stoke City 54'
  • 2Leicester City 0Stoke City doelpunt Jamie Vardy Leicester City 47'
  • Start tweede helft 17:02
  • Rust 16:47
  • Glenn Whelan  Stoke City  29'
  • 1Leicester City 0Stoke City doelpunt Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City 25'
  • Ryan Shawcross  Stoke City  16'
  • Start eerste helft 16:01
  • Opstelling Stoke City Lee Grant, Glen Johnson, Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi, Erik Pieters, Marko Arnautovic, Glenn Whelan, Joe Allen, Ramadan Sobhi, Jonathan Walters, Saido Berahino
  • Opstelling Leicester City Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Simpson, Yohan Benalouane, Robert Huth, Christian Fuchs, Riyad Mahrez, Danny Drinkwater, Wilfred Ndidi, Demarai Gray, Shinji Okazaki, Jamie Vardy
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 30

Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City
Watford 1-0 Sunderland
Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Hull City 2-1 West Ham United
Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
Swansea City 02/04 Middlesbrough
Arsenal 02/04 Manchester City

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Lee Mason
  • stadion: King Power Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 31958
Leicester City Stoke City
1 Schmeichel 33 Grant
17 Simpson 8 Johnson
29 Benalouane 17 Shawcross
6 Huth 15 Martins Indi
28 Fuchs 3 Pieters
26 Mahrez 10 Arnautovic
4 Drinkwater 6 Whelan
25 Ndidi 4 Allen
22 Gray 32 Sobhi
20 Okazaki 19 Walters
9 Vardy 9 Berahino
wisselspelers
13 Amartey 25 Crouch
19 Slimani 18 Diouf
3 Chilwell 16 Adam
7 Musa 5 Muniesa
10 King 14 Afellay
21 Zieler 21 Imbula
23 Ulloa 24 Given
trainer
  Craig Shakespeare   Mark Hughes

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 29 22 4 3 60 23 37 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 29 18 3 8 57 21 36 62
3 Liverpool 30 17 5 8 64 37 27 59
4 Manchester City 28 17 5 6 54 30 24 57
5 Manchester United 28 14 3 11 42 23 19 53
6 Arsenal 27 15 7 5 56 34 22 50
7 Everton 30 14 8 8 52 33 19 50
8 West Bromwich Albion 30 12 10 8 39 38 1 44
9 Stoke City 30 9 12 9 33 44 -11 36
10 Watford 29 9 13 7 34 48 -14 34
11 Southampton 27 9 12 6 33 36 -3 33
12 Bournemouth 29 9 14 6 42 54 -12 33
13 Leicester City 29 9 14 6 35 47 -12 33
14 West Ham United 30 9 15 6 41 54 -13 33
15 Burnley 30 9 16 5 31 44 -13 32
16 Crystal Palace 29 9 16 4 38 47 -9 31
17 Swansea City 29 8 18 3 36 63 -27 27
18 Hull City 30 7 17 6 28 59 -31 27
19 Middlesbrough 28 4 14 10 20 33 -13 22
20 Sunderland 29 5 19 5 24 51 -27 20