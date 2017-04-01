- Leicester City
Engeland - Speeldag 30 01/04/2017 16:00
|25'
|Ndidi
|1 - 0
|47'
|Vardy
|2 - 0
Wilfred Ndidi viert zijn doelpunt.
VIDEO: pareltje van Ndidi zet Leicester op weg naar nieuwe zege
za 01/04/2017 - 17:52 Na het ontslag van Claudio Ranieri blijft Leicester City maar winnen in de Premier League. Dit keer was Stoke het kind van de rekening. Ex-Genk-speler Ndidi wees de kampioen de weg met een heerlijke goal, Vardy maakte het af vlak na de rust.
Bekijk de pegel van Ndidi:
Wat hij deed bij @KRCGenkofficial, kan hij ook bij @LCFC 💥💣 pic.twitter.com/md5qUhSiOo— Play Sports (@playsports) 1 april 2017
Zo deed Ndidi het in zijn Genkse periode:
Belga ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
