Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Crystal Palace
16:00
Engeland - Speeldag 30 01/04/2017 16:00
  • Hazard moest de matchen van de Duivels laten schieten.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Opstelling Crystal Palace Christian Benteke moet Thibaut Courtois een lastige namiddag proberen te bezorgen. Tegen Rusland scoorde hij dinsdag twee keer. Luka Milivojevic zal bij de Anderlecht-supporters wel een belletje doen rinkelen. 15:08
  • 15:08
  • Opstelling Chelsea Bij de thuisploeg mag Antonio Conte Eden Hazard opnieuw verwelkomen. De Rode Duivel miste de vorige competitiematch tegen Stoke en moest ook passen voor de duels met de nationale ploeg. Thibaut Courtois staat in doel, Michy Batshuayi is zoals altijd bankzitter. 15:06
  • 15:06
  • Chelsea - Crystal Palace Welkom! Chelsea krijgt vanaf 16u het bezoek van Crystal Palace. De nummer 16 in de Premier League zou voor de leider geen al te groot obstakel mogen vormen. Mis hier geen enkele fase. 15:04
  • Vooraf 15:04
  • Opstelling Crystal Palace Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Yohan Cabaye, Luka Milivojevic, Jason Puncheon, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend
  • Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Pedro, N'Golo Kanté, Cesc Fàbregas, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 30

Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Burnley 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City 16:00 West Ham United
Leicester City 16:00 Stoke City
Manchester United 16:00 West Bromwich Albion
Watford 16:00 Sunderland
Chelsea 16:00 Crystal Palace
Southampton 18:30 Bournemouth
Swansea City 02/04 Middlesbrough
Arsenal 02/04 Manchester City

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Craig Pawson
  • stadion: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Crystal Palace
13 Courtois 13 Hennessey
28 Azpilicueta 2 Ward
30 David Luiz 5 Tomkins
24 Cahill 12 Sakho
11 Pedro 31 Schlupp
7 Kanté 7 Cabaye
4 Fàbregas 28 Milivojevic
3 Alonso 42 Puncheon
22 Willian 11 Zaha
19 Costa 17 Benteke
10 E. Hazard 10 Townsend
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Sam Allardyce

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 38 69
2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 17 3 8 55 21 34 59
3 Manchester City 28 17 5 6 54 30 24 57
4 Liverpool 29 16 5 8 61 36 25 56
5 Manchester United 27 14 3 10 42 23 19 52
6 Arsenal 27 15 7 5 56 34 22 50
7 Everton 29 14 7 8 51 30 21 50
8 West Bromwich Albion 29 12 10 7 39 38 1 43
9 Stoke City 29 9 11 9 33 42 -9 36
10 Southampton 27 9 12 6 33 36 -3 33
11 Bournemouth 29 9 14 6 42 54 -12 33
12 West Ham United 29 9 14 6 40 52 -12 33
13 Burnley 29 9 15 5 31 42 -11 32
14 Watford 28 8 13 7 33 48 -15 31
15 Leicester City 28 8 14 6 33 47 -14 30
16 Crystal Palace 28 8 16 4 36 46 -10 28
17 Swansea City 29 8 18 3 36 63 -27 27
18 Hull City 29 6 17 6 26 58 -32 24
19 Middlesbrough 28 4 14 10 20 33 -13 22
20 Sunderland 28 5 18 5 24 50 -26 20