Engeland - Speeldag 30 01/04/2017 16:00
Hazard moest de matchen van de Duivels laten schieten.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Opstelling Crystal Palace Christian Benteke moet Thibaut Courtois een lastige namiddag proberen te bezorgen. Tegen Rusland scoorde hij dinsdag twee keer. Luka Milivojevic zal bij de Anderlecht-supporters wel een belletje doen rinkelen. 15:08 ◀
-
Here's the #CPFC team to take on @ChelseaFC this afternoon.#CHECRY pic.twitter.com/rwt1dUYvaR— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 1 april 2017
- Opstelling Chelsea Bij de thuisploeg mag Antonio Conte Eden Hazard opnieuw verwelkomen. De Rode Duivel miste de vorige competitiematch tegen Stoke en moest ook passen voor de duels met de nationale ploeg. Thibaut Courtois staat in doel, Michy Batshuayi is zoals altijd bankzitter. 15:06 ◀
-
Team to face Crystal Palace: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Pedro, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Fabregas, Diego Costa, Hazard. #CFC— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 1 april 2017
- Chelsea - Crystal Palace Welkom! Chelsea krijgt vanaf 16u het bezoek van Crystal Palace. De nummer 16 in de Premier League zou voor de leider geen al te groot obstakel mogen vormen. Mis hier geen enkele fase. 15:04 ◀
- Vooraf 15:04 ◀
- Opstelling Crystal Palace Wayne Hennessey, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Yohan Cabaye, Luka Milivojevic, Jason Puncheon, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Pedro, N'Golo Kanté, Cesc Fàbregas, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 30 < >
|Liverpool
|3-1
|Everton
|Burnley
|16:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Hull City
|16:00
|West Ham United
|Leicester City
|16:00
|Stoke City
|Manchester United
|16:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Watford
|16:00
|Sunderland
|Chelsea
|16:00
|Crystal Palace
|Southampton
|18:30
|Bournemouth
|Swansea City
|02/04
|Middlesbrough
|Arsenal
|02/04
|Manchester City
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Crystal Palace
|13
|Courtois
|13
|Hennessey
|28
|Azpilicueta
|2
|Ward
|30
|David Luiz
|5
|Tomkins
|24
|Cahill
|12
|Sakho
|11
|Pedro
|31
|Schlupp
|7
|Kanté
|7
|Cabaye
|4
|Fàbregas
|28
|Milivojevic
|3
|Alonso
|42
|Puncheon
|22
|Willian
|11
|Zaha
|19
|Costa
|17
|Benteke
|10
|E. Hazard
|10
|Townsend
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Sam Allardyce
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|28
|22
|3
|3
|59
|21
|38
|69
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|17
|3
|8
|55
|21
|34
|59
|3
|Manchester City
|28
|17
|5
|6
|54
|30
|24
|57
|4
|Liverpool
|29
|16
|5
|8
|61
|36
|25
|56
|5
|Manchester United
|27
|14
|3
|10
|42
|23
|19
|52
|6
|Arsenal
|27
|15
|7
|5
|56
|34
|22
|50
|7
|Everton
|29
|14
|7
|8
|51
|30
|21
|50
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|29
|12
|10
|7
|39
|38
|1
|43
|9
|Stoke City
|29
|9
|11
|9
|33
|42
|-9
|36
|10
|Southampton
|27
|9
|12
|6
|33
|36
|-3
|33
|11
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|14
|6
|42
|54
|-12
|33
|12
|West Ham United
|29
|9
|14
|6
|40
|52
|-12
|33
|13
|Burnley
|29
|9
|15
|5
|31
|42
|-11
|32
|14
|Watford
|28
|8
|13
|7
|33
|48
|-15
|31
|15
|Leicester City
|28
|8
|14
|6
|33
|47
|-14
|30
|16
|Crystal Palace
|28
|8
|16
|4
|36
|46
|-10
|28
|17
|Swansea City
|29
|8
|18
|3
|36
|63
|-27
|27
|18
|Hull City
|29
|6
|17
|6
|26
|58
|-32
|24
|19
|Middlesbrough
|28
|4
|14
|10
|20
|33
|-13
|22
|20
|Sunderland
|28
|5
|18
|5
|24
|50
|-26
|20