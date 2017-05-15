Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Watford
21:00
Engeland - Speeldag 28 15/05/2017 21:00
  • Batshuayi schonk Chelsea vrijdag het doelpunt van de landstitel.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Bij de bezoekers ontbreekt Kabasele met een dijblessure. Okaka (ex-Anderlecht) begint op de bank.
    20:19
  • Video: Invaller Batshuayi bezorgt Chelsea zesde landstitel Chelsea is voor de zesde keer in de clubgeschiedenis kampioen van Engeland. Op het veld van West Bromwich Albion zorgde invaller Michy Batshuayi voor de verlossing.
    20:13
  • Opstelling Chelsea Chelsea-coach Antonio Conte gunt enkele sleutelspelers van dit seizoen rust. Thibaut Courtois zit zelfs niet in de kern. Eden Hazard begint wel aan de match, de Rode Duivel moet kampioenenmaker Michy Batshuayi mee bevoorraden. 20:11
  • 20:11
  • Chelsea - Watford Chelsea veroverde vrijdag de Engelse landstitel, maar vandaag wacht al een nieuwe opdracht. Tegen Watford speelt het een inhaalwedstrijd van de 28e speeldag. Op deze pagina kunt u vanaf 21u de gala-avond op Stamford Bridge volgen. 20:09
  • Vooraf 20:09
  • Opstelling Watford Heurelho Gomes, Adrian Mariappa, Sebastian Prödl, Jose Holebas, Nordin Amrabat, Tom Cleverley, Valon Behrami, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Daryl Janmaat, Etienne Capoue, M'Baye Niang
  • Opstelling Chelsea Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, John Terry, Nathan Aké, César Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kanté, Nathaniel Chalobah, Kenedy, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 28

Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City
Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion
Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham United
Hull City 2-1 Swansea City
Liverpool 2-1 Burnley
Arsenal 1-0 Leicester City
Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland
Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea 21:00 Watford
Southampton 17/05 Manchester United

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Lee Mason
  • stadion: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Watford
1 Begovic 1 Gomes
5 Zouma 6 Mariappa
26 Terry 5 Prödl
6 Aké 25 Holebas
28 Azpilicueta 7 Amrabat
7 Kanté 8 Cleverley
29 Chalobah 11 Behrami
16 Kenedy 16 Doucoure
22 Willian 22 Janmaat
23 Batshuayi 29 Capoue
10 E. Hazard 21 Niang
wisselspelers
3 Alonso 9 Deeney
4 Fàbregas 18 Zúñiga
11 Pedro 30 Pantilimon
19 Costa 32 Mason
24 Cahill 33 Okaka Chuka
34 Ola Aina 42 Eleftheriou
37 Eduardo 47 Pereira
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Walter Mazzarri

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 36 28 5 3 76 29 47 87
2 Tottenham Hotspur 36 24 4 8 73 24 49 80
3 Liverpool 37 21 6 10 75 42 33 73
4 Manchester City 36 21 6 9 72 38 34 72
5 Arsenal 36 21 9 6 72 43 29 69
6 Manchester United 36 17 5 14 52 29 23 65
7 Everton 37 17 10 10 61 41 20 61
8 West Bromwich Albion 36 12 15 9 41 46 -5 45
9 Southampton 36 12 15 9 41 47 -6 45
10 Bournemouth 37 12 16 9 54 66 -12 45
11 Leicester City 36 12 17 7 46 56 -10 43
12 West Ham United 37 11 17 9 45 63 -18 42
13 Crystal Palace 37 12 20 5 50 61 -11 41
14 Stoke City 37 10 16 11 40 56 -16 41
15 Burnley 37 11 19 7 38 53 -15 40
16 Watford 36 11 18 7 37 59 -22 40
17 Swansea City 37 11 21 5 43 69 -26 38
18 Hull City 37 9 21 7 36 73 -37 34
19 Middlesbrough 37 5 19 13 27 50 -23 28
20 Sunderland 36 6 24 6 28 62 -34 24