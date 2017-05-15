- Chelsea
- …
-
- Watford
- …
-
- 21:00
Engeland - Speeldag 28 15/05/2017 21:00
Batshuayi schonk Chelsea vrijdag het doelpunt van de landstitel.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Bij de bezoekers ontbreekt Kabasele met een dijblessure. Okaka (ex-Anderlecht) begint op de bank.20:19 ◀
#watfordfc line-up v @ChelseaFC: Gomes (GK) (c); Mariappa, Prödl, Holebas; Amrabat, Cleverley, Behrami, Doucouré, Janmaat; Capoue; Niang.— Watford FC (@WatfordFC) 15 mei 2017
- 20:13 ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Chelsea-coach Antonio Conte gunt enkele sleutelspelers van dit seizoen rust. Thibaut Courtois zit zelfs niet in de kern. Eden Hazard begint wel aan de match, de Rode Duivel moet kampioenenmaker Michy Batshuayi mee bevoorraden. 20:11 ◀
-
Team to face Watford: Begovic, Zouma, Terry (c), Ake, Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy, Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard. #CHEWAT— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 15 mei 2017
Tonight’s subs: Eduardo, Aina, Alonso, Cahill, Fabregas, Pedro, Diego Costa. #CHEWAT— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 15 mei 2017
- Chelsea - Watford Chelsea veroverde vrijdag de Engelse landstitel, maar vandaag wacht al een nieuwe opdracht. Tegen Watford speelt het een inhaalwedstrijd van de 28e speeldag. Op deze pagina kunt u vanaf 21u de gala-avond op Stamford Bridge volgen. 20:09 ◀
- Vooraf 20:09 ◀
- Opstelling Watford Heurelho Gomes, Adrian Mariappa, Sebastian Prödl, Jose Holebas, Nordin Amrabat, Tom Cleverley, Valon Behrami, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Daryl Janmaat, Etienne Capoue, M'Baye Niang ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Asmir Begovic, Kurt Zouma, John Terry, Nathan Aké, César Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kanté, Nathaniel Chalobah, Kenedy, Willian, Michy Batshuayi, Eden Hazard ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 28 < >
|Manchester City
|0-0
|Stoke City
|Everton
|3-0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Bournemouth
|3-2
|West Ham United
|Hull City
|2-1
|Swansea City
|Liverpool
|2-1
|Burnley
|Arsenal
|1-0
|Leicester City
|Middlesbrough
|1-0
|Sunderland
|Crystal Palace
|0-1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Chelsea
|21:00
|Watford
|Southampton
|17/05
|Manchester United
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Watford
|1
|Begovic
|1
|Gomes
|5
|Zouma
|6
|Mariappa
|26
|Terry
|5
|Prödl
|6
|Aké
|25
|Holebas
|28
|Azpilicueta
|7
|Amrabat
|7
|Kanté
|8
|Cleverley
|29
|Chalobah
|11
|Behrami
|16
|Kenedy
|16
|Doucoure
|22
|Willian
|22
|Janmaat
|23
|Batshuayi
|29
|Capoue
|10
|E. Hazard
|21
|Niang
|wisselspelers
|3
|Alonso
|9
|Deeney
|4
|Fàbregas
|18
|Zúñiga
|11
|Pedro
|30
|Pantilimon
|19
|Costa
|32
|Mason
|24
|Cahill
|33
|Okaka Chuka
|34
|Ola Aina
|42
|Eleftheriou
|37
|Eduardo
|47
|Pereira
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Walter Mazzarri
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|36
|28
|5
|3
|76
|29
|47
|87
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|36
|24
|4
|8
|73
|24
|49
|80
|3
|Liverpool
|37
|21
|6
|10
|75
|42
|33
|73
|4
|Manchester City
|36
|21
|6
|9
|72
|38
|34
|72
|5
|Arsenal
|36
|21
|9
|6
|72
|43
|29
|69
|6
|Manchester United
|36
|17
|5
|14
|52
|29
|23
|65
|7
|Everton
|37
|17
|10
|10
|61
|41
|20
|61
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|36
|12
|15
|9
|41
|46
|-5
|45
|9
|Southampton
|36
|12
|15
|9
|41
|47
|-6
|45
|10
|Bournemouth
|37
|12
|16
|9
|54
|66
|-12
|45
|11
|Leicester City
|36
|12
|17
|7
|46
|56
|-10
|43
|12
|West Ham United
|37
|11
|17
|9
|45
|63
|-18
|42
|13
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|20
|5
|50
|61
|-11
|41
|14
|Stoke City
|37
|10
|16
|11
|40
|56
|-16
|41
|15
|Burnley
|37
|11
|19
|7
|38
|53
|-15
|40
|16
|Watford
|36
|11
|18
|7
|37
|59
|-22
|40
|17
|Swansea City
|37
|11
|21
|5
|43
|69
|-26
|38
|18
|Hull City
|37
|9
|21
|7
|36
|73
|-37
|34
|19
|Middlesbrough
|37
|5
|19
|13
|27
|50
|-23
|28
|20
|Sunderland
|36
|6
|24
|6
|28
|62
|-34
|24