45+1' Wijnaldum
7' Barnes
Engeland - Speeldag 28 12/03/2017 17:00
0 - 1 Barnes 7'
45+1' Wijnaldum 1 - 1
  • Origi krijgt nog een keer zijn kans in de basis.

Engeland  |  Speeldag 28

Liverpool 1-1 Burnley
Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City
Everton 3-0 West Bromwich Albion
Bournemouth 3-2 West Ham United
Hull City 2-1 Swansea City
Middlesbrough Sunderland
Chelsea Watford
Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal Leicester City
Southampton Manchester United

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Craig Pawson
  • stadion: Anfield
  • toeschouwers: 50000
Liverpool Burnley
22 Mignolet 1 Heaton
2 Clyne 2 Lowton
32 Matip 5 Keane
17 Klavan 6 Mee
7 Milner 23 Ward
20 Lallana 21 Boyd
23 Can 19 Barton
5 Wijnaldum 13 Hendrick
19 Mané 37 Arfield
27 Origi 7 Gray
10 Coutinho 10 Barnes
wisselspelers
1 Karius 9 Vokes
12 Gomez 12 Brady
18 Moreno 17 Robinson
21 Lucas Leiva 18 Westwood
58 Woodburn 26 Tarkowski
59 Wilson 27 Darikwa
66 Alexander-Arnold 32 Agyei
trainer
  Jürgen Klopp   Sean Dyche

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 37 66
2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 3 8 53 20 33 56
3 Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 24 56
4 Liverpool 27 15 5 7 58 34 24 52
5 Arsenal 26 15 6 5 55 31 24 50
6 Manchester United 26 13 3 10 39 22 17 49
7 Everton 28 13 7 8 47 30 17 47
8 West Bromwich Albion 28 11 10 7 36 37 -1 40
9 Stoke City 28 9 10 9 32 40 -8 36
10 Southampton 26 9 11 6 32 34 -2 33
11 West Ham United 28 9 13 6 38 49 -11 33
12 Burnley 27 9 14 4 30 40 -10 31
13 Watford 27 8 12 7 33 47 -14 31
14 Bournemouth 28 8 14 6 40 54 -14 30
15 Leicester City 27 7 14 6 30 45 -15 27
16 Swansea City 28 8 17 3 36 61 -25 27
17 Crystal Palace 27 7 16 4 35 46 -11 25
18 Hull City 28 6 16 6 26 54 -28 24
19 Middlesbrough 27 4 13 10 19 30 -11 22
20 Sunderland 27 5 18 4 24 50 -26 19