- Liverpool
- 1
- 45+1' Wijnaldum
- Burnley
- 1
- 7' Barnes
- rust
Engeland - Speeldag 28 12/03/2017 17:00
|0 - 1
|Barnes
|7'
|45+1'
|Wijnaldum
|1 - 1
Origi krijgt nog een keer zijn kans in de basis.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Engeland | Speeldag 28 < >
|Liverpool
|1-1
|Burnley
|Manchester City
|0-0
|Stoke City
|Everton
|3-0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Bournemouth
|3-2
|West Ham United
|Hull City
|2-1
|Swansea City
|Middlesbrough
|Sunderland
|Chelsea
|Watford
|Crystal Palace
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Arsenal
|Leicester City
|Southampton
|Manchester United
Matchinfo
|Liverpool
|Burnley
|22
|Mignolet
|1
|Heaton
|2
|Clyne
|2
|Lowton
|32
|Matip
|5
|Keane
|17
|Klavan
|6
|Mee
|7
|Milner
|23
|Ward
|20
|Lallana
|21
|Boyd
|23
|Can
|19
|Barton
|5
|Wijnaldum
|13
|Hendrick
|19
|Mané
|37
|Arfield
|27
|Origi
|7
|Gray
|10
|Coutinho
|10
|Barnes
|wisselspelers
|1
|Karius
|9
|Vokes
|12
|Gomez
|12
|Brady
|18
|Moreno
|17
|Robinson
|21
|Lucas Leiva
|18
|Westwood
|58
|Woodburn
|26
|Tarkowski
|59
|Wilson
|27
|Darikwa
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|32
|Agyei
|trainer
|Jürgen Klopp
|Sean Dyche
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|27
|21
|3
|3
|57
|20
|37
|66
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|16
|3
|8
|53
|20
|33
|56
|3
|Manchester City
|27
|17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|24
|56
|4
|Liverpool
|27
|15
|5
|7
|58
|34
|24
|52
|5
|Arsenal
|26
|15
|6
|5
|55
|31
|24
|50
|6
|Manchester United
|26
|13
|3
|10
|39
|22
|17
|49
|7
|Everton
|28
|13
|7
|8
|47
|30
|17
|47
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|28
|11
|10
|7
|36
|37
|-1
|40
|9
|Stoke City
|28
|9
|10
|9
|32
|40
|-8
|36
|10
|Southampton
|26
|9
|11
|6
|32
|34
|-2
|33
|11
|West Ham United
|28
|9
|13
|6
|38
|49
|-11
|33
|12
|Burnley
|27
|9
|14
|4
|30
|40
|-10
|31
|13
|Watford
|27
|8
|12
|7
|33
|47
|-14
|31
|14
|Bournemouth
|28
|8
|14
|6
|40
|54
|-14
|30
|15
|Leicester City
|27
|7
|14
|6
|30
|45
|-15
|27
|16
|Swansea City
|28
|8
|17
|3
|36
|61
|-25
|27
|17
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|16
|4
|35
|46
|-11
|25
|18
|Hull City
|28
|6
|16
|6
|26
|54
|-28
|24
|19
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4
|13
|10
|19
|30
|-11
|22
|20
|Sunderland
|27
|5
|18
|4
|24
|50
|-26
|19