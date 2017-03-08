Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester City
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Stoke City
21:00
Engeland - Speeldag 28 08/03/2017 21:00
  • City heeft drie punten nodig om in het zog van leider Chelsea te blijven.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • De opstellingen deze avond:
    20:08
  • Geen Arnautovic bij Stoke Bij Stoke, dat vlak onder de Europese plaatsen kampeert in de rangschikking, geen Arnautovic in de ploeg. De Oostenrijker scoorde vorige week nog twee keer tegen Middlesbrough, maar is er nu niet bij door ziekte. 20:04
  • 20:04
  • De Bruyne in de basis, Kompany niet in de selectie Kevin De Bruyne staat aan de aftrap tegen Stoke. Van die andere Rode Duivel bij City, Vincent Kompany, geen spoor op het wedstrijdblad. De aanvoerder van City is nochtans fit, maar is door Pep Guardiola niet opgenomen in de selectie. 20:01
  • City won eerder dit seizoen met 1-4 bij Stoke:
    19:44
  • City heeft de punten nodig Manchester City kan zich tegen Stoke geen misstap veroorloven wil het nog een woordje meespreken in de titelstrijd. Kevin De Bruyne en co volgen ondertussen al op 11 punten van leider Chelsea. Bij winst springt City over Tottenham naar plaats 2. 19:42
  • 19:42
  • Vooraf Tussen al het Champions League-geweld door, wordt vanavond ook gevoetbald in de Engelse Premier League. Manchester City gaat tegen Stoke City op zoek naar drie broodnodige punten om in het spoor van leider Chelsea te blijven. Volg de wedstrijd op deze pagina. 19:40
  • Vooraf 19:38
  • Opstelling Stoke City Lee Grant, Phil Bardsley, Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi, Erik Pieters, Mame Biram Diouf, Geoff Cameron, Joe Allen, Ramadan Sobhi, Saido Berahino, Jonathan Walters
  • Opstelling Manchester City Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Nicolás Otamendi, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gaël Clichy, Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Jesús Navas, Sergio Agüero, Leroy Sané
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 28

Middlesbrough Sunderland
Chelsea Watford
Crystal Palace Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal Leicester City
Southampton Manchester United
Manchester City 21:00 Stoke City
Bournemouth 11/03 West Ham United
Everton 11/03 West Bromwich Albion
Hull City 11/03 Swansea City
Liverpool 12/03 Burnley

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Neil Swarbrick
  • stadion: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City Stoke City
13 Caballero 33 Grant
3 Sagna 2 Bardsley
30 Otamendi 17 Shawcross
11 Kolarov 15 Martins Indi
22 Clichy 3 Pieters
42 Y. Touré 18 Diouf
25 Fernandinho 20 Cameron
17 De Bruyne 4 Allen
15 Navas 32 Sobhi
10 Agüero 9 Berahino
19 Sané 19 Walters
wisselspelers
1 Bravo 5 Muniesa
5 Zabaleta 6 Whelan
9 Nolito 14 Afellay
18 Delph 16 Adam
21 Silva 21 Imbula
24 Stones 24 Given
72 Iheanacho 25 Crouch
trainer
  Josep Guardiola   Mark Hughes

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 37 66
2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 3 8 53 20 33 56
3 Manchester City 26 17 5 4 53 29 24 55
4 Liverpool 27 15 5 7 58 34 24 52
5 Arsenal 26 15 6 5 55 31 24 50
6 Manchester United 26 13 3 10 39 22 17 49
7 Everton 27 12 7 8 44 30 14 44
8 West Bromwich Albion 27 11 9 7 36 34 2 40
9 Stoke City 27 9 10 8 32 40 -8 35
10 Southampton 26 9 11 6 32 34 -2 33
11 West Ham United 27 9 12 6 36 46 -10 33
12 Burnley 27 9 14 4 30 40 -10 31
13 Watford 27 8 12 7 33 47 -14 31
14 Bournemouth 27 7 14 6 37 52 -15 27
15 Leicester City 27 7 14 6 30 45 -15 27
16 Swansea City 27 8 16 3 35 59 -24 27
17 Crystal Palace 27 7 16 4 35 46 -11 25
18 Middlesbrough 27 4 13 10 19 30 -11 22
19 Hull City 27 5 16 6 24 53 -29 21
20 Sunderland 27 5 18 4 24 50 -26 19