Engeland - Speeldag 28 08/03/2017 21:00
City heeft drie punten nodig om in het zog van leider Chelsea te blijven.
De opstellingen deze avond:20:08 ◀
📝 #SCFC Starting XI v @ManCity: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Diouf, Cameron, Allen, Ramadan; Berahino, Walters. pic.twitter.com/UPmkj2hcAo— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) 8 maart 2017
TEAM NEWS with @haysworldwide #cityvstoke #mcfc pic.twitter.com/XK65k0QMFA— Manchester City (@ManCity) 8 maart 2017
- Geen Arnautovic bij Stoke Bij Stoke, dat vlak onder de Europese plaatsen kampeert in de rangschikking, geen Arnautovic in de ploeg. De Oostenrijker scoorde vorige week nog twee keer tegen Middlesbrough, maar is er nu niet bij door ziekte. 20:04 ◀
Your captain tonight! pic.twitter.com/3WEzR9aPMt— Manchester City (@ManCity) 8 maart 2017
- De Bruyne in de basis, Kompany niet in de selectie Kevin De Bruyne staat aan de aftrap tegen Stoke. Van die andere Rode Duivel bij City, Vincent Kompany, geen spoor op het wedstrijdblad. De aanvoerder van City is nochtans fit, maar is door Pep Guardiola niet opgenomen in de selectie. 20:01 ◀
City won eerder dit seizoen met 1-4 bij Stoke:19:44 ◀
Remind yourself of the FOUR we scored at Stoke earlier on this season ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #cityvstoke #mcfc pic.twitter.com/qpTeTqX3zL— Manchester City (@ManCity) 8 maart 2017
- City heeft de punten nodig Manchester City kan zich tegen Stoke geen misstap veroorloven wil het nog een woordje meespreken in de titelstrijd. Kevin De Bruyne en co volgen ondertussen al op 11 punten van leider Chelsea. Bij winst springt City over Tottenham naar plaats 2. 19:42 ◀
KEEP ON PUSHING! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 8, 2017
⚽️ v Stoke City
🏆 #PL
📍 Etihad Stadium
🕒 20:00 UK
👉 #cityvstoke
💻 https://t.co/Wpy1CzJBpp
👻 mancityofficial pic.twitter.com/zLWDrKlF8c
- Vooraf Tussen al het Champions League-geweld door, wordt vanavond ook gevoetbald in de Engelse Premier League. Manchester City gaat tegen Stoke City op zoek naar drie broodnodige punten om in het spoor van leider Chelsea te blijven. Volg de wedstrijd op deze pagina. 19:40 ◀
- Opstelling Stoke City Lee Grant, Phil Bardsley, Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi, Erik Pieters, Mame Biram Diouf, Geoff Cameron, Joe Allen, Ramadan Sobhi, Saido Berahino, Jonathan Walters ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, Nicolás Otamendi, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gaël Clichy, Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Jesús Navas, Sergio Agüero, Leroy Sané ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 28 < >
|Middlesbrough
|Sunderland
|Chelsea
|Watford
|Crystal Palace
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Arsenal
|Leicester City
|Southampton
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|21:00
|Stoke City
|Bournemouth
|11/03
|West Ham United
|Everton
|11/03
|West Bromwich Albion
|Hull City
|11/03
|Swansea City
|Liverpool
|12/03
|Burnley
|Manchester City
|Stoke City
|13
|Caballero
|33
|Grant
|3
|Sagna
|2
|Bardsley
|30
|Otamendi
|17
|Shawcross
|11
|Kolarov
|15
|Martins Indi
|22
|Clichy
|3
|Pieters
|42
|Y. Touré
|18
|Diouf
|25
|Fernandinho
|20
|Cameron
|17
|De Bruyne
|4
|Allen
|15
|Navas
|32
|Sobhi
|10
|Agüero
|9
|Berahino
|19
|Sané
|19
|Walters
|1
|Bravo
|5
|Muniesa
|5
|Zabaleta
|6
|Whelan
|9
|Nolito
|14
|Afellay
|18
|Delph
|16
|Adam
|21
|Silva
|21
|Imbula
|24
|Stones
|24
|Given
|72
|Iheanacho
|25
|Crouch
|Josep Guardiola
|Mark Hughes
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|27
|21
|3
|3
|57
|20
|37
|66
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|16
|3
|8
|53
|20
|33
|56
|3
|Manchester City
|26
|17
|5
|4
|53
|29
|24
|55
|4
|Liverpool
|27
|15
|5
|7
|58
|34
|24
|52
|5
|Arsenal
|26
|15
|6
|5
|55
|31
|24
|50
|6
|Manchester United
|26
|13
|3
|10
|39
|22
|17
|49
|7
|Everton
|27
|12
|7
|8
|44
|30
|14
|44
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|27
|11
|9
|7
|36
|34
|2
|40
|9
|Stoke City
|27
|9
|10
|8
|32
|40
|-8
|35
|10
|Southampton
|26
|9
|11
|6
|32
|34
|-2
|33
|11
|West Ham United
|27
|9
|12
|6
|36
|46
|-10
|33
|12
|Burnley
|27
|9
|14
|4
|30
|40
|-10
|31
|13
|Watford
|27
|8
|12
|7
|33
|47
|-14
|31
|14
|Bournemouth
|27
|7
|14
|6
|37
|52
|-15
|27
|15
|Leicester City
|27
|7
|14
|6
|30
|45
|-15
|27
|16
|Swansea City
|27
|8
|16
|3
|35
|59
|-24
|27
|17
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|16
|4
|35
|46
|-11
|25
|18
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4
|13
|10
|19
|30
|-11
|22
|19
|Hull City
|27
|5
|16
|6
|24
|53
|-29
|21
|20
|Sunderland
|27
|5
|18
|4
|24
|50
|-26
|19