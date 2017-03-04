- Manchester United
- 1
- 23' Rojo
- Bournemouth
- 1
- 40' (pen) King
- einde
|23'
|Rojo
|1 - 0
|1 - 1
|King (pen)
|40'
Ibrahimovic ontsnapte aan rood.
VIDEO: Ibrahimovic ontsnapt aan rood in gelijkspel tegen Bournemouth
Manchester United, waar Rode Duivel Marouane Fellaini op de bank startte, was de sterkste ploeg op Old Trafford. Dat overwicht werd beloond in de 23e minuut, toen Rojo de thuisploeg op voorsprong bracht. Maar nog voor de rust hing Joshua King vanaf de penaltystip de bordjes weer in evenwicht.
Bournemouth-speler Surman kreeg op slag van rust zijn tweede gele kaart, maar Manchester United kon zijn numerieke overwicht niet omzetten in een overwinning. Ook Zlatan Ibrahimovic slaagde daar niet in. Hij miste in de 72 minuut een strafschop.
Eerder in de partij ontsnapte Ibrahimovic aan rood toen hij een elleboog uitdeelde aan Tyrone Mings. Die uithaal was een reactie op een overtreding van de verdediger, die even daarvoor op het hoofd van de Zweed was gaan staan.
De overtreding van Mings en de reactie van Ibrahimovic:
Je kan @Ibra_official maar beter niet boos maken...😡🙈 #zlatankomtgoedweg pic.twitter.com/hc9n4Thf2V— Play Sports (@playsports) 4 maart 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Engeland | Speeldag 27 < >
|Watford
|3-4
|Southampton
|Manchester United
|1-1
|Bournemouth
|Leicester City
|3-1
|Hull City
|West Bromwich Albion
|0-2
|Crystal Palace
|Stoke City
|2-0
|Middlesbrough
|Swansea City
|3-2
|Burnley
|Liverpool
|18:30
|Arsenal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|05/03
|Everton
|Sunderland
|05/03
|Manchester City
|West Ham United
|06/03
|Chelsea
Matchinfo
|Manchester United
|Bournemouth
|1
|De Gea
|1
|Boruc
|25
|A. Valencia
|15
|Smith
|4
|Jones
|3
|Cook
|5
|Rojo
|26
|Mings
|23
|Shaw
|11
|Daniels
|8
|Mata
|24
|Fraser
|16
|Carrick
|8
|Arter
|10
|Rooney
|17
|King
|6
|Pogba
|6
|Surman
|11
|Martial
|7
|Pugh
|9
|Ibrahimovic
|9
|Afobe
|wisselspelers
|27
|Fellaini
|4
|Gosling
|14
|Lingard
|38
|Cargill
|19
|Rashford
|10
|Gradel
|12
|Smalling
|14
|Smith
|17
|Blind
|21
|Allsop
|20
|Romero
|32
|Wilshere
|21
|Herrera
|33
|Ibe
|trainer
|José Mourinho
|Eddie Howe
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|26
|20
|3
|3
|55
|19
|36
|63
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|15
|3
|8
|50
|18
|32
|53
|3
|Manchester City
|25
|16
|5
|4
|51
|29
|22
|52
|4
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|5
|5
|54
|28
|26
|50
|5
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|5
|7
|55
|33
|22
|49
|6
|Manchester United
|26
|13
|3
|10
|39
|22
|17
|49
|7
|Everton
|26
|12
|6
|8
|42
|27
|15
|44
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|27
|11
|9
|7
|36
|34
|2
|40
|9
|Stoke City
|27
|9
|10
|8
|32
|40
|-8
|35
|10
|West Ham United
|26
|9
|11
|6
|35
|44
|-9
|33
|11
|Burnley
|27
|9
|14
|4
|30
|40
|-10
|31
|12
|Watford
|26
|8
|11
|7
|30
|43
|-13
|31
|13
|Southampton
|25
|8
|11
|6
|28
|31
|-3
|30
|14
|Bournemouth
|27
|7
|14
|6
|37
|52
|-15
|27
|15
|Leicester City
|27
|7
|14
|6
|30
|45
|-15
|27
|16
|Swansea City
|27
|8
|16
|3
|35
|59
|-24
|27
|17
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|16
|4
|35
|46
|-11
|25
|18
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4
|13
|10
|19
|30
|-11
|22
|19
|Hull City
|27
|5
|16
|6
|24
|53
|-29
|21
|20
|Sunderland
|26
|5
|17
|4
|24
|48
|-24
|19