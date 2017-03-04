Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester United
1
23' Rojo
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Bournemouth
1
40' (pen) King
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 27 04/03/2017 13:30
23' Rojo 1 - 0
1 - 1 King (pen) 40'
  Ibrahimovic ontsnapte aan rood.

Ibrahimovic ontsnapte aan rood.

VIDEO: Ibrahimovic ontsnapt aan rood in gelijkspel tegen Bournemouth

vr 03/03/2017 - 11:37 Manchester United, met invaller Fellaini, is in eigen huis niet verder geraakt dan een 1-1-gelijkspel. Ibrahimovic ontsnapte aan rood na een elleboogstoot en liet de kans liggen om de wedstrijd te beslissen met een strafschop.

Manchester United, waar Rode Duivel Marouane Fellaini op de bank startte, was de sterkste ploeg op Old Trafford. Dat overwicht werd beloond in de 23e minuut, toen Rojo de thuisploeg op voorsprong bracht. Maar nog voor de rust hing Joshua King vanaf de penaltystip de bordjes weer in evenwicht.

Bournemouth-speler Surman kreeg op slag van rust zijn tweede gele kaart, maar Manchester United kon zijn numerieke overwicht niet omzetten in een overwinning. Ook Zlatan Ibrahimovic slaagde daar niet in. Hij miste in de 72 minuut een strafschop.

Eerder in de partij ontsnapte Ibrahimovic aan rood toen hij een elleboog uitdeelde aan Tyrone Mings. Die uithaal was een reactie op een overtreding van de verdediger, die even daarvoor op het hoofd van de Zweed was gaan staan.

De overtreding van Mings en de reactie van Ibrahimovic:

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Kevin Friend
  • stadion: Old Trafford
  • toeschouwers: 75245
Manchester United Bournemouth
1 De Gea 1 Boruc
25 A. Valencia 15 Smith
4 Jones 3 Cook
5 Rojo 26 Mings
23 Shaw 11 Daniels
8 Mata 24 Fraser
16 Carrick 8 Arter
10 Rooney 17 King
6 Pogba 6 Surman
11 Martial 7 Pugh
9 Ibrahimovic 9 Afobe
wisselspelers
27 Fellaini 4 Gosling
14 Lingard 38 Cargill
19 Rashford 10 Gradel
12 Smalling 14 Smith
17 Blind 21 Allsop
20 Romero 32 Wilshere
21 Herrera 33 Ibe
trainer
  José Mourinho   Eddie Howe

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 36 63
2 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 3 8 50 18 32 53
3 Manchester City 25 16 5 4 51 29 22 52
4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 26 50
5 Liverpool 26 14 5 7 55 33 22 49
6 Manchester United 26 13 3 10 39 22 17 49
7 Everton 26 12 6 8 42 27 15 44
8 West Bromwich Albion 27 11 9 7 36 34 2 40
9 Stoke City 27 9 10 8 32 40 -8 35
10 West Ham United 26 9 11 6 35 44 -9 33
11 Burnley 27 9 14 4 30 40 -10 31
12 Watford 26 8 11 7 30 43 -13 31
13 Southampton 25 8 11 6 28 31 -3 30
14 Bournemouth 27 7 14 6 37 52 -15 27
15 Leicester City 27 7 14 6 30 45 -15 27
16 Swansea City 27 8 16 3 35 59 -24 27
17 Crystal Palace 27 7 16 4 35 46 -11 25
18 Middlesbrough 27 4 13 10 19 30 -11 22
19 Hull City 27 5 16 6 24 53 -29 21
20 Sunderland 26 5 17 4 24 48 -24 19