Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Everton
2
40' Gueye | 80' R. Lukaku
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Sunderland
0
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 26 25/02/2017 16:00
40' Gueye 1 - 0
80' R. Lukaku 2 - 0
  • Romelu Lukaku is nu mede-topschutter van Everton.

Romelu Lukaku is nu mede-topschutter van Everton.

Lukaku schrijft geschiedenis met zijn 60e competitiegoal voor Everton

za 25/02/2017 - 18:09 Rode Duivel Romelu Lukaku heeft zijn 60e competitiegoal in het shirt van Everton gemaakt. Hij evenaart daarmee het clubrecord van Duncan Ferguson. Mede dankzij de goal van de Belg won Everton tegen rode lantaarn Sunderland.

Romelu Lukaku doet volop mee in de strijd om de topschutterstitel in de Premier League. Vanmiddag voegde hij opnieuw een goaltje toe aan zijn al indrukwekkende totaal.

Tien minuten voor het einde zorgde hij samen met Kevin Mirallas voor een Belgisch doelpunt. Mirallas vond Lukaku en de spits liep de verdediging helemaal zoek voor hij de 2-0 in doel trapte.

Het was al zijn 17e competitiegoal dit seizoen en zijn 60e in het totaal. Lukaku evenaart daarmee het clubrecord van de Schot Duncan Ferguson.

Voor de pauze had Gueye Everton al op voorsprong gezet met zijn eerste goal voor de club. De ploeg van trainer Ronald Koeman blijft op de zevende plaats hangen. Sunderland, waar Januzaj negentig minuten tussen de lijnen stond, blijft laatste.

Nog een doelpunt en Lukaku is alleen recordhouder:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 17:52
  • Billy Jones uit Javier Manquillo in Sunderland 90'
  • Ross Barkley uit James McCarthy in Everton 83'
  • 2Everton 0Sunderland doelpunt Romelu Lukaku Everton 80'
  • Darron Gibson uit George Honeyman in Sunderland 79'
  • Fabio Borini uit Wahbi Khazri in Sunderland 79'
  • Bryan Oviedo  Sunderland  77'
  • Tom Davies uit Enner Valencia in Everton 70'
  • Ademola Lookman uit Kevin Mirallas in Everton 60'
  • Start tweede helft 17:03
  • Rust 16:46
  • 1Everton 0Sunderland doelpunt Idrissa Gueye Everton 40'
  • Darron Gibson  Sunderland  36'
  • Start eerste helft 16:00
  • Opstelling Sunderland Jordan Pickford, Billy Jones, John O'Shea, Lamine Kone, Bryan Oviedo, Adnan Januzaj, Didier Ndong, Darron Gibson, Fabio Borini, Sebastian Larsson, Jermain Defoe
  • Opstelling Everton Joel Robles, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Williams, Ramiro Funes Mori, Leighton Baines, Tom Davies, Morgan Schneiderlin, Ross Barkley, Idrissa Gueye, Ademola Lookman, Romelu Lukaku
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 26

Watford 1-0 West Ham United
Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City
Crystal Palace 1-0 Middlesbrough
Everton 2-0 Sunderland
West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Bournemouth
Hull City 1-1 Burnley
Southampton Arsenal
Manchester City Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur 26/02 Stoke City
Leicester City 27/02 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Stuart Attwell
  • stadion: Goodison Park
  • toeschouwers: 39595
Everton Sunderland
1 Robles 13 Pickford
23 Coleman 2 B. Jones
5 A. Williams 16 O'Shea
25 Funes Mori 23 Kone
3 Baines 3 Oviedo
26 Davies 44 Januzaj
2 Schneiderlin 17 D. Ndong
8 Barkley 24 Gibson
17 Gueye 9 Borini
31 Lookman 7 Larsson
10 R. Lukaku 18 Defoe
wisselspelers
11 Mirallas 10 Khazri
19 E. Valencia 39 Honeyman
16 McCarthy 21 Manquillo
6 Jagielka 12 Mika
18 Barry 15 Lescott
22 Stekelenburg 22 Love
30 Holgate 46 Gooch
trainer
  Ronald Koeman   David Moyes

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 36 63
2 Manchester City 25 16 5 4 51 29 22 52
3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 3 8 46 18 28 50
4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 26 50
5 Liverpool 25 14 4 7 54 30 24 49
6 Manchester United 25 13 3 9 38 21 17 48
7 Everton 26 12 6 8 42 27 15 44
8 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 8 7 36 32 4 40
9 Stoke City 25 8 9 8 30 36 -6 32
10 West Ham United 25 9 11 5 34 43 -9 32
11 Burnley 26 9 13 4 28 37 -9 31
12 Southampton 25 8 11 6 28 31 -3 30
13 Watford 25 8 11 6 29 42 -13 30
14 Bournemouth 26 7 14 5 36 51 -15 26
15 Swansea City 26 7 16 3 32 57 -25 24
16 Middlesbrough 26 4 12 10 19 28 -9 22
17 Crystal Palace 26 6 16 4 33 46 -13 22
18 Leicester City 25 5 14 6 24 43 -19 21
19 Hull City 26 5 15 6 23 50 -27 21
20 Sunderland 26 5 17 4 24 48 -24 19