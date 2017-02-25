- Everton
- 2
- 40' Gueye | 80' R. Lukaku
- Sunderland
- 0
-
- einde
|40'
|Gueye
|1 - 0
|80'
|R. Lukaku
|2 - 0
Romelu Lukaku is nu mede-topschutter van Everton.
Lukaku schrijft geschiedenis met zijn 60e competitiegoal voor Everton
Romelu Lukaku doet volop mee in de strijd om de topschutterstitel in de Premier League. Vanmiddag voegde hij opnieuw een goaltje toe aan zijn al indrukwekkende totaal.
Tien minuten voor het einde zorgde hij samen met Kevin Mirallas voor een Belgisch doelpunt. Mirallas vond Lukaku en de spits liep de verdediging helemaal zoek voor hij de 2-0 in doel trapte.
Het was al zijn 17e competitiegoal dit seizoen en zijn 60e in het totaal. Lukaku evenaart daarmee het clubrecord van de Schot Duncan Ferguson.
Voor de pauze had Gueye Everton al op voorsprong gezet met zijn eerste goal voor de club. De ploeg van trainer Ronald Koeman blijft op de zevende plaats hangen. Sunderland, waar Januzaj negentig minuten tussen de lijnen stond, blijft laatste.
Nog een doelpunt en Lukaku is alleen recordhouder:
25 februari 2017
👏 | The moment @RomeluLukaku9 equalled Big Dunc's #PL record for #EFC... pic.twitter.com/3Ot7TemZk3— Everton (@Everton) 25 februari 2017
60 - Romelu Lukaku is now @Everton’s joint-highest goalscorer in the @PremierLeague (level with Duncan Ferguson). Toffee. pic.twitter.com/eIqn8R43Fy— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2017
Romelu Lukaku has now scored 60 Premier League goals for Everton, equalling Duncan Ferguson’s all-time club record.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 25, 2017
👏 pic.twitter.com/PDB4AIZLKg
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 17:52 ◀
- Billy Jones uit Javier Manquillo in Sunderland 90' ◀
- Ross Barkley uit James McCarthy in Everton 83' ◀
- 2Everton 0Sunderland doelpunt Romelu Lukaku Everton 80' ◀
- Darron Gibson uit George Honeyman in Sunderland 79' ◀
- Fabio Borini uit Wahbi Khazri in Sunderland 79' ◀
- Bryan Oviedo Sunderland 77' ◀
- Tom Davies uit Enner Valencia in Everton 70' ◀
- Ademola Lookman uit Kevin Mirallas in Everton 60' ◀
- Start tweede helft 17:03 ◀
- Rust 16:46 ◀
- 1Everton 0Sunderland doelpunt Idrissa Gueye Everton 40' ◀
- Darron Gibson Sunderland 36' ◀
- Start eerste helft 16:00 ◀
- Opstelling Sunderland Jordan Pickford, Billy Jones, John O'Shea, Lamine Kone, Bryan Oviedo, Adnan Januzaj, Didier Ndong, Darron Gibson, Fabio Borini, Sebastian Larsson, Jermain Defoe ◀
- Opstelling Everton Joel Robles, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Williams, Ramiro Funes Mori, Leighton Baines, Tom Davies, Morgan Schneiderlin, Ross Barkley, Idrissa Gueye, Ademola Lookman, Romelu Lukaku ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 26 < >
|Watford
|1-0
|West Ham United
|Chelsea
|3-1
|Swansea City
|Crystal Palace
|1-0
|Middlesbrough
|Everton
|2-0
|Sunderland
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-1
|Bournemouth
|Hull City
|1-1
|Burnley
|Southampton
|Arsenal
|Manchester City
|Manchester United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26/02
|Stoke City
|Leicester City
|27/02
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Everton
|Sunderland
|1
|Robles
|13
|Pickford
|23
|Coleman
|2
|B. Jones
|5
|A. Williams
|16
|O'Shea
|25
|Funes Mori
|23
|Kone
|3
|Baines
|3
|Oviedo
|26
|Davies
|44
|Januzaj
|2
|Schneiderlin
|17
|D. Ndong
|8
|Barkley
|24
|Gibson
|17
|Gueye
|9
|Borini
|31
|Lookman
|7
|Larsson
|10
|R. Lukaku
|18
|Defoe
|wisselspelers
|11
|Mirallas
|10
|Khazri
|19
|E. Valencia
|39
|Honeyman
|16
|McCarthy
|21
|Manquillo
|6
|Jagielka
|12
|Mika
|18
|Barry
|15
|Lescott
|22
|Stekelenburg
|22
|Love
|30
|Holgate
|46
|Gooch
|trainer
|Ronald Koeman
|David Moyes
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|26
|20
|3
|3
|55
|19
|36
|63
|2
|Manchester City
|25
|16
|5
|4
|51
|29
|22
|52
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|14
|3
|8
|46
|18
|28
|50
|4
|Arsenal
|25
|15
|5
|5
|54
|28
|26
|50
|5
|Liverpool
|25
|14
|4
|7
|54
|30
|24
|49
|6
|Manchester United
|25
|13
|3
|9
|38
|21
|17
|48
|7
|Everton
|26
|12
|6
|8
|42
|27
|15
|44
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|26
|11
|8
|7
|36
|32
|4
|40
|9
|Stoke City
|25
|8
|9
|8
|30
|36
|-6
|32
|10
|West Ham United
|25
|9
|11
|5
|34
|43
|-9
|32
|11
|Burnley
|26
|9
|13
|4
|28
|37
|-9
|31
|12
|Southampton
|25
|8
|11
|6
|28
|31
|-3
|30
|13
|Watford
|25
|8
|11
|6
|29
|42
|-13
|30
|14
|Bournemouth
|26
|7
|14
|5
|36
|51
|-15
|26
|15
|Swansea City
|26
|7
|16
|3
|32
|57
|-25
|24
|16
|Middlesbrough
|26
|4
|12
|10
|19
|28
|-9
|22
|17
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|16
|4
|33
|46
|-13
|22
|18
|Leicester City
|25
|5
|14
|6
|24
|43
|-19
|21
|19
|Hull City
|26
|5
|15
|6
|23
|50
|-27
|21
|20
|Sunderland
|26
|5
|17
|4
|24
|48
|-24
|19