- Bournemouth
- 2
- 48' King | 82' Afobe
- Watford
- 2
- 24' Kabasele | 64' Deeney
- einde
|0 - 1
|Kabasele
|24'
|48'
|King
|1 - 1
|1 - 2
|Deeney
|64'
|82'
|Afobe
|2 - 2
Kabasele viert zijn doelpunt.
VIDEO: Doelpunt van Kabasele voor Watford wordt uitgewist door Bournemouth
Met het duel tussen Bournemouth en Watford keken twee middenmoters uit de Premier League elkaar in de ogen. De bezoekers, met Christian Kabasele aan de aftrap, beleefden geen rustige aanvangsfase. Bournemouth kreeg een paar goede kansen, maar miste precisie.
Dat brak de thuisploeg halfweg de eerste helft zuur op. Een hoekschop belandde bij Kabasele, die de bal binnenkopte. Maar Bournemouth kwam goed uit de kleedkamer en in de 48e minuut hing King de bordjes opnieuw in evenwicht.
Kabasele probeerde nog een tweede goaltje mee te pikken, maar het was zijn ploegmaat Deeney die, alweer op een hoekschop, de bal tegen het net kopte.
Maar in de 82e minuut volgde de koude douche: Afobe verschalkte de doelman van Watford en bracht zijn ploeg langszij. 2-2 was ook de eindstand, een score waar geen van beide ploegen veel mee opschiet.
Bekijk de goal van Kabasele:
Na een moeilijke start speelt Christian Kabasele zich stilaan in de harten van de supporters van @WatfordFC! 😍 pic.twitter.com/wnrshLJxuA— Play Sports (@playsports) 21 januari 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 17:50 ◀
- Steve Cook Bournemouth 90+4' ◀
- Abdoulaye Doucoure uit Odion Ighalo in Watford 88' ◀
- Christian Kabasele uit Craig Cathcart in Watford 85' ◀
- 2Bournemouth 2Watford doelpunt Benik Afobe Bournemouth 82' ◀
- Ryan Fraser uit Marc Pugh in Bournemouth 81' ◀
- Younes Kaboul Watford 79' ◀
- Junior Stanislas uit Benik Afobe in Bournemouth 74' ◀
- Joshua King uit Jordon Ibe in Bournemouth 74' ◀
- Jose Holebas Watford 70' ◀
- 1Bournemouth 2Watford doelpunt Troy Deeney Watford 64' ◀
- Stefano Okaka Chuka uit Daryl Janmaat in Watford 62' ◀
- 1Bournemouth 1Watford doelpunt Joshua King Bournemouth 48' ◀
- Start tweede helft 17:01 ◀
- Rust 16:46 ◀
- 0Bournemouth 1Watford doelpunt Christian Kabasele Watford 24' ◀
- Start eerste helft 16:00 ◀
- Opstelling Watford Heurelho Gomes, Younes Kaboul, Sebastian Prödl, Miguel Britos, Christian Kabasele, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jose Holebas, Stefano Okaka Chuka, Troy Deeney ◀
- Opstelling Bournemouth Artur Boruc, Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Tyrone Mings, Charlie Daniels, Junior Stanislas, Andrew Surman, Joshua King, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 22 < >
|Liverpool
|2-3
|Swansea City
|Bournemouth
|2-2
|Watford
|Crystal Palace
|0-1
|Everton
|Stoke City
|1-1
|Manchester United
|West Bromwich Albion
|2-0
|Sunderland
|Middlesbrough
|1-3
|West Ham United
|Manchester City
|2-2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|22/01
|Leicester City
|Arsenal
|22/01
|Burnley
|Chelsea
|22/01
|Hull City
Matchinfo
|Bournemouth
|Watford
|1
|Boruc
|1
|Gomes
|15
|Smith
|4
|Kaboul
|3
|Cook
|5
|Prödl
|26
|Mings
|3
|Britos
|11
|Daniels
|27
|Kabasele
|19
|Junior Stanislas
|29
|Capoue
|6
|Surman
|8
|Cleverley
|17
|King
|16
|Doucoure
|32
|Wilshere
|25
|Holebas
|24
|Fraser
|33
|Okaka Chuka
|13
|Wilson
|9
|Deeney
|wisselspelers
|33
|Ibe
|22
|Janmaat
|9
|Afobe
|15
|Cathcart
|7
|Pugh
|24
|Ighalo
|4
|Gosling
|18
|Zúñiga
|8
|Arter
|19
|Sinclair
|14
|Smith
|30
|Pantilimon
|23
|Federici
|32
|Mason
|trainer
|Eddie Howe
|Walter Mazzarri
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|21
|17
|3
|1
|45
|15
|30
|52
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|22
|13
|2
|7
|45
|16
|29
|46
|3
|Liverpool
|22
|13
|3
|6
|51
|27
|24
|45
|4
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|3
|5
|48
|22
|26
|44
|5
|Manchester City
|22
|13
|5
|4
|43
|28
|15
|43
|6
|Manchester United
|22
|11
|3
|8
|33
|21
|12
|41
|7
|Everton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|33
|23
|10
|36
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|22
|9
|8
|5
|30
|28
|2
|32
|9
|Stoke City
|22
|7
|8
|7
|28
|34
|-6
|28
|10
|West Ham United
|22
|8
|10
|4
|29
|36
|-7
|28
|11
|Bournemouth
|22
|7
|10
|5
|32
|39
|-7
|26
|12
|Burnley
|21
|8
|11
|2
|23
|31
|-8
|26
|13
|Southampton
|21
|6
|9
|6
|19
|26
|-7
|24
|14
|Watford
|22
|6
|10
|6
|25
|38
|-13
|24
|15
|Leicester City
|21
|5
|10
|6
|24
|34
|-10
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|22
|4
|10
|8
|18
|25
|-7
|20
|17
|Swansea City
|22
|5
|14
|3
|26
|51
|-25
|18
|18
|Crystal Palace
|22
|4
|14
|4
|30
|41
|-11
|16
|19
|Hull City
|21
|4
|13
|4
|20
|45
|-25
|16
|20
|Sunderland
|22
|4
|15
|3
|20
|42
|-22
|15