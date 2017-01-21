Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Bournemouth
2
48' King | 82' Afobe
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Watford
2
24' Kabasele | 64' Deeney
einde
Engeland - Speeldag 22 21/01/2017 16:00
0 - 1 Kabasele 24'
48' King 1 - 1
1 - 2 Deeney 64'
82' Afobe 2 - 2
  • Kabasele viert zijn doelpunt.

Kabasele viert zijn doelpunt.

VIDEO: Doelpunt van Kabasele voor Watford wordt uitgewist door Bournemouth

za 21/01/2017 - 17:52 Watford heeft op bezoek bij Bournemouth 2-2 gelijkgespeeld. Rode Duivel Christian Kabasele maakte het openingdoelpunt. De bezoekers kwamen twee keer op voorsprong, maar Bournemouth kwam telkens langszij.

Met het duel tussen Bournemouth en Watford keken twee middenmoters uit de Premier League elkaar in de ogen. De bezoekers, met Christian Kabasele aan de aftrap, beleefden geen rustige aanvangsfase. Bournemouth kreeg een paar goede kansen, maar miste precisie.

Dat brak de thuisploeg halfweg de eerste helft zuur op. Een hoekschop belandde bij Kabasele, die de bal binnenkopte. Maar Bournemouth kwam goed uit de kleedkamer en in de 48e minuut hing King de bordjes opnieuw in evenwicht.

Kabasele probeerde nog een tweede goaltje mee te pikken, maar het was zijn ploegmaat Deeney die, alweer op een hoekschop, de bal tegen het net kopte.

Maar in de 82e minuut volgde de koude douche: Afobe verschalkte de doelman van Watford en bracht zijn ploeg langszij. 2-2 was ook de eindstand, een score waar geen van beide ploegen veel mee opschiet.

Bekijk de goal van Kabasele:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 17:50
  • Steve Cook  Bournemouth  90+4'
  • Abdoulaye Doucoure uit Odion Ighalo in Watford 88'
  • Christian Kabasele uit Craig Cathcart in Watford 85'
  • 2Bournemouth 2Watford doelpunt Benik Afobe Bournemouth 82'
  • Ryan Fraser uit Marc Pugh in Bournemouth 81'
  • Younes Kaboul  Watford  79'
  • Junior Stanislas uit Benik Afobe in Bournemouth 74'
  • Joshua King uit Jordon Ibe in Bournemouth 74'
  • Jose Holebas  Watford  70'
  • 1Bournemouth 2Watford doelpunt Troy Deeney Watford 64'
  • Stefano Okaka Chuka uit Daryl Janmaat in Watford 62'
  • 1Bournemouth 1Watford doelpunt Joshua King Bournemouth 48'
  • Start tweede helft 17:01
  • Rust 16:46
  • 0Bournemouth 1Watford doelpunt Christian Kabasele Watford 24'
  • Start eerste helft 16:00
  • Opstelling Watford Heurelho Gomes, Younes Kaboul, Sebastian Prödl, Miguel Britos, Christian Kabasele, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jose Holebas, Stefano Okaka Chuka, Troy Deeney
  • Opstelling Bournemouth Artur Boruc, Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Tyrone Mings, Charlie Daniels, Junior Stanislas, Andrew Surman, Joshua King, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 22

Liverpool 2-3 Swansea City
Bournemouth 2-2 Watford
Crystal Palace 0-1 Everton
Stoke City 1-1 Manchester United
West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Sunderland
Middlesbrough 1-3 West Ham United
Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton 22/01 Leicester City
Arsenal 22/01 Burnley
Chelsea 22/01 Hull City

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Lee Mason
  • stadion: Vitality Stadium
  • toeschouwers: 11123
Bournemouth Watford
1 Boruc 1 Gomes
15 Smith 4 Kaboul
3 Cook 5 Prödl
26 Mings 3 Britos
11 Daniels 27 Kabasele
19 Junior Stanislas 29 Capoue
6 Surman 8 Cleverley
17 King 16 Doucoure
32 Wilshere 25 Holebas
24 Fraser 33 Okaka Chuka
13 Wilson 9 Deeney
wisselspelers
33 Ibe 22 Janmaat
9 Afobe 15 Cathcart
7 Pugh 24 Ighalo
4 Gosling 18 Zúñiga
8 Arter 19 Sinclair
14 Smith 30 Pantilimon
23 Federici 32 Mason
trainer
  Eddie Howe   Walter Mazzarri

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 21 17 3 1 45 15 30 52
2 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 2 7 45 16 29 46
3 Liverpool 22 13 3 6 51 27 24 45
4 Arsenal 21 13 3 5 48 22 26 44
5 Manchester City 22 13 5 4 43 28 15 43
6 Manchester United 22 11 3 8 33 21 12 41
7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 10 36
8 West Bromwich Albion 22 9 8 5 30 28 2 32
9 Stoke City 22 7 8 7 28 34 -6 28
10 West Ham United 22 8 10 4 29 36 -7 28
11 Bournemouth 22 7 10 5 32 39 -7 26
12 Burnley 21 8 11 2 23 31 -8 26
13 Southampton 21 6 9 6 19 26 -7 24
14 Watford 22 6 10 6 25 38 -13 24
15 Leicester City 21 5 10 6 24 34 -10 21
16 Middlesbrough 22 4 10 8 18 25 -7 20
17 Swansea City 22 5 14 3 26 51 -25 18
18 Crystal Palace 22 4 14 4 30 41 -11 16
19 Hull City 21 4 13 4 20 45 -25 16
20 Sunderland 22 4 15 3 20 42 -22 15