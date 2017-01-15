Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Everton
1
34' R. Lukaku
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Manchester City
0
43'
Engeland - Speeldag 21 15/01/2017 14:30
34' R. Lukaku 1 - 0
  • Romelu Lukaku pikt net als de vorige keer een goaltje mee.

Romelu Lukaku pikt net als de vorige keer een goaltje mee.

  • <
  • >

01 / 01

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Nog 5 minuten heeft City om iets van zijn eerste helft te maken. De bezoekers dringen aan, maar het is uitkijken voor de scherpe tegenstoten van Everton. 40'
  • 15:09
  • De Bruyne, weer vanaf links, brengt de bal voor. Agüero komt een teentje tekort om de voorzet in doel te deviëren. 38'
  • Het tempo bij City gaat in één ruk de hoogte in. De Bruyne en co kunnen zich absoluut geen nederlaag permitteren vanmiddag. 37'

  • Kevin De Bruyne zet als vanouds de lijnen uit bij Manchester City.
    15:07
  • 15:06
  • Lukaku scoort!Romelu Lukaku maakt vanuit een scherpe counter de 1-0. Hij krijgt de bal op een schoteltje van Mirallas, die perfect diepgestuurd was door Davies. Een aanval uit het boekje. Voor Lukaku is het zijn 12e doelpunt dit seizoen. 1Everton 0Manchester City doelpunt Romelu Lukaku Everton 33'
  • 15:02
  • Het is zoeken en tasten voor City tegen een goed georganiseerd Everton. De Bruyne laat zich meermaals uitzakken. 28'
  • De Bruyne wipt de bal heerlijk over de Everton-defensie, maar Robles haalt de bal uit de voeten van de Spanjaard voor die kan afwerken. 27'
  • 14:55
  • Er gebeurt al enkele minuten niet veel. Tik-tak op het middenveld, maar meer niet. 22'
  • We zijn dik een kwartier ver. Het spel is in evenwicht. 17'
  • 14:44
  • City wordt penalty onthouden Uit de herhaling blijkt dat Robles weinig bal meehad in zijn interventie. Sterling wordt onderuitgemaaid door de voet van de keeper, waardoor hij niet kan afwerken. 13'
  • 14:42
  • City prikt meteen tegen. De Bruyne stuurt de bal vanaf links voor doel, waar Sterling de 0-1 op zijn schoen heeft liggen. Everton-doelman Robles zit er echter goed tussen. 11'
  • 1-0 afgekeurd De openingstreffer gaat niet door. Lukaku steekt de bal diep naar Coleman, die Mirallas de 1-0 in doel laat tikken. Coleman stond echter offside. 9'
  • We beleven een rustig wedstrijdbegin. De bal gaat goed rond, maar een echte kans heeft het publiek nog niet gezien. 7'
  • 14:34
  • Aftrap We zijn eraan begonnen. Het is al uren aan het regenen in Liverpool. Het is wel zacht: 8 graden. 1'
  • Eerste helft 14:31
  • 14:30
  • Er is een minuut applaus voor de overleden bondscoach Graham Taylor. 14:29
  • De teams staan klaar om het veld te betreden. 14:25
  • De stadionspeaker roept de namen van beide teams een kleine 20 minuten voor de aftrap af. Er zit nog niet veel volk in de tribunes, de meeste supporters drinken buiten en in de catacomben van Goodison Park nog een stevige pint. 14:12
  • Guardiola voert 1 wijziging door: de doelman Van de City-ploeg die tien dagen geleden West Ham inblikte in de FA Cup is alleen de doelman anders: Guardiola brengt Bravo weer in de plaats van Caballero. De andere tien behouden het vertrouwen. 14:02
  • Video: Manchester City klopt West Ham met forfaitscore in FA Cup Manchester City heeft zonder problemen de 1/16e finales van de FA Cup bereikt. City schakelde West Ham uit na een vlotte 0-5-zege.
    14:01
  • Scoort Lukaku weer? In de heenmatch in Manchester hielden City en Everton elkaar in evenwicht: 1-1. Lukaku zorgde voor de bezoekende treffer. Van de laatste zes Everton-goals tegen City maakte de Rode Duivel er trouwens drie. 13:58
  • 13:57
  • Drie Belgen, geen Kompany Vandaag staan er twee duels op het programma in Engeland en allebei zijn ze interessant voor de Belgische voetballiefhebbers. Everton-Manchester City bijt de spits af: bij de thuisploeg staan Kevin Mirallas en Romelu Lukaku in de basis, bij de bezoekers is Kevin De Bruyne van de partij. Vincent Kompany zit niet op de bank. 13:51
  • Vooraf 13:50
  • Opstelling Manchester City Claudio Bravo, Bacary Sagna, Nicolás Otamendi, John Stones, Gaël Clichy, Raheem Sterling, Pablo Zabaleta, Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, David Silva, Sergio Agüero
  • Opstelling Everton Joel Robles, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Ashley Williams, Ramiro Funes Mori, Leighton Baines, Tom Davies, Ross Barkley, Gareth Barry, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas
 

Engeland  |  Speeldag 21

Everton 1-0 Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 West Bromwich Albion
Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal
West Ham United 3-0 Crystal Palace
Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City
Hull City 3-1 Bournemouth
Watford 0-0 Middlesbrough
Burnley 1-0 Southampton
Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea
Manchester United 17:00 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Mark Clattenburg
  • stadion: Goodison Park
  • toeschouwers: 38000
Everton Manchester City
1 Robles 1 Bravo
23 Coleman 3 Sagna
30 Holgate 30 Otamendi
5 A. Williams 24 Stones
25 Funes Mori 22 Clichy
3 Baines 7 Sterling
26 Davies 5 Zabaleta
8 Barkley 17 De Bruyne
18 Barry 42 Y. Touré
10 R. Lukaku 21 Silva
11 Mirallas 10 Agüero
wisselspelers
2 Schneiderlin 11 Kolarov
6 Jagielka 13 Caballero
12 Lennon 15 Navas
16 McCarthy 18 Delph
19 E. Valencia 19 Sané
22 Stekelenburg 72 Iheanacho
31 Lookman 75 García
trainer
  Ronald Koeman   Josep Guardiola

Engeland

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 21 17 3 1 45 15 30 52
2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 13 2 6 43 14 29 45
3 Arsenal 21 13 3 5 48 22 26 44
4 Liverpool 20 13 2 5 48 23 25 44
5 Manchester City 20 13 4 3 41 22 19 42
6 Manchester United 20 11 3 6 31 19 12 39
7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 5 30
8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 8 5 28 28 0 29
9 Stoke City 21 7 8 6 27 33 -6 27
10 Burnley 21 8 11 2 23 31 -8 26
11 Bournemouth 21 7 10 4 30 37 -7 25
12 West Ham United 21 7 10 4 26 35 -9 25
13 Southampton 21 6 9 6 19 26 -7 24
14 Watford 21 6 10 5 23 36 -13 23
15 Leicester City 21 5 10 6 24 34 -10 21
16 Middlesbrough 21 4 9 8 17 22 -5 20
17 Crystal Palace 21 4 13 4 30 40 -10 16
18 Hull City 21 4 13 4 20 45 -25 16
19 Sunderland 21 4 14 3 20 40 -20 15
20 Swansea City 21 4 14 3 23 49 -26 15