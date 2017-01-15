- Everton
Romelu Lukaku pikt net als de vorige keer een goaltje mee.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Nog 5 minuten heeft City om iets van zijn eerste helft te maken. De bezoekers dringen aan, maar het is uitkijken voor de scherpe tegenstoten van Everton. 40' ◀
- De Bruyne, weer vanaf links, brengt de bal voor. Agüero komt een teentje tekort om de voorzet in doel te deviëren. 38' ◀
- Het tempo bij City gaat in één ruk de hoogte in. De Bruyne en co kunnen zich absoluut geen nederlaag permitteren vanmiddag. 37' ◀
Kevin De Bruyne zet als vanouds de lijnen uit bij Manchester City.
15 januari 2017
- Lukaku scoort!Romelu Lukaku maakt vanuit een scherpe counter de 1-0. Hij krijgt de bal op een schoteltje van Mirallas, die perfect diepgestuurd was door Davies. Een aanval uit het boekje. Voor Lukaku is het zijn 12e doelpunt dit seizoen. 1Everton 0Manchester City doelpunt Romelu Lukaku Everton 33' ◀
- Het is zoeken en tasten voor City tegen een goed georganiseerd Everton. De Bruyne laat zich meermaals uitzakken. 28' ◀
- De Bruyne wipt de bal heerlijk over de Everton-defensie, maar Robles haalt de bal uit de voeten van de Spanjaard voor die kan afwerken. 27' ◀
- Er gebeurt al enkele minuten niet veel. Tik-tak op het middenveld, maar meer niet. 22' ◀
- We zijn dik een kwartier ver. Het spel is in evenwicht. 17' ◀
Everton 0
City 0
- City wordt penalty onthouden Uit de herhaling blijkt dat Robles weinig bal meehad in zijn interventie. Sterling wordt onderuitgemaaid door de voet van de keeper, waardoor hij niet kan afwerken. 13' ◀
- City prikt meteen tegen. De Bruyne stuurt de bal vanaf links voor doel, waar Sterling de 0-1 op zijn schoen heeft liggen. Everton-doelman Robles zit er echter goed tussen. 11' ◀
- 1-0 afgekeurd De openingstreffer gaat niet door. Lukaku steekt de bal diep naar Coleman, die Mirallas de 1-0 in doel laat tikken. Coleman stond echter offside. 9' ◀
- We beleven een rustig wedstrijdbegin. De bal gaat goed rond, maar een echte kans heeft het publiek nog niet gezien. 7' ◀
- Aftrap We zijn eraan begonnen. Het is al uren aan het regenen in Liverpool. Het is wel zacht: 8 graden. 1' ◀
- Eerste helft 14:31 ◀
- Er is een minuut applaus voor de overleden bondscoach Graham Taylor. 14:29 ◀
- De teams staan klaar om het veld te betreden. 14:25 ◀
- De stadionspeaker roept de namen van beide teams een kleine 20 minuten voor de aftrap af. Er zit nog niet veel volk in de tribunes, de meeste supporters drinken buiten en in de catacomben van Goodison Park nog een stevige pint. 14:12 ◀
- Guardiola voert 1 wijziging door: de doelman Van de City-ploeg die tien dagen geleden West Ham inblikte in de FA Cup is alleen de doelman anders: Guardiola brengt Bravo weer in de plaats van Caballero. De andere tien behouden het vertrouwen. 14:02 ◀
- Scoort Lukaku weer? In de heenmatch in Manchester hielden City en Everton elkaar in evenwicht: 1-1. Lukaku zorgde voor de bezoekende treffer. Van de laatste zes Everton-goals tegen City maakte de Rode Duivel er trouwens drie. 13:58 ◀
- Drie Belgen, geen Kompany Vandaag staan er twee duels op het programma in Engeland en allebei zijn ze interessant voor de Belgische voetballiefhebbers. Everton-Manchester City bijt de spits af: bij de thuisploeg staan Kevin Mirallas en Romelu Lukaku in de basis, bij de bezoekers is Kevin De Bruyne van de partij. Vincent Kompany zit niet op de bank. 13:51 ◀
- Vooraf 13:50 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Claudio Bravo, Bacary Sagna, Nicolás Otamendi, John Stones, Gaël Clichy, Raheem Sterling, Pablo Zabaleta, Kevin De Bruyne, Yaya Touré, David Silva, Sergio Agüero ◀
- Opstelling Everton Joel Robles, Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate, Ashley Williams, Ramiro Funes Mori, Leighton Baines, Tom Davies, Ross Barkley, Gareth Barry, Romelu Lukaku, Kevin Mirallas ◀
Engeland | Speeldag 21 < >
|Everton
|1-0
|Manchester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4-0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Swansea City
|0-4
|Arsenal
|West Ham United
|3-0
|Crystal Palace
|Sunderland
|1-3
|Stoke City
|Hull City
|3-1
|Bournemouth
|Watford
|0-0
|Middlesbrough
|Burnley
|1-0
|Southampton
|Leicester City
|0-3
|Chelsea
|Manchester United
|17:00
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Everton
|Manchester City
|1
|Robles
|1
|Bravo
|23
|Coleman
|3
|Sagna
|30
|Holgate
|30
|Otamendi
|5
|A. Williams
|24
|Stones
|25
|Funes Mori
|22
|Clichy
|3
|Baines
|7
|Sterling
|26
|Davies
|5
|Zabaleta
|8
|Barkley
|17
|De Bruyne
|18
|Barry
|42
|Y. Touré
|10
|R. Lukaku
|21
|Silva
|11
|Mirallas
|10
|Agüero
|wisselspelers
|2
|Schneiderlin
|11
|Kolarov
|6
|Jagielka
|13
|Caballero
|12
|Lennon
|15
|Navas
|16
|McCarthy
|18
|Delph
|19
|E. Valencia
|19
|Sané
|22
|Stekelenburg
|72
|Iheanacho
|31
|Lookman
|75
|García
|trainer
|Ronald Koeman
|Josep Guardiola
Engeland
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|21
|17
|3
|1
|45
|15
|30
|52
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|13
|2
|6
|43
|14
|29
|45
|3
|Arsenal
|21
|13
|3
|5
|48
|22
|26
|44
|4
|Liverpool
|20
|13
|2
|5
|48
|23
|25
|44
|5
|Manchester City
|20
|13
|4
|3
|41
|22
|19
|42
|6
|Manchester United
|20
|11
|3
|6
|31
|19
|12
|39
|7
|Everton
|20
|8
|6
|6
|28
|23
|5
|30
|8
|West Bromwich Albion
|21
|8
|8
|5
|28
|28
|0
|29
|9
|Stoke City
|21
|7
|8
|6
|27
|33
|-6
|27
|10
|Burnley
|21
|8
|11
|2
|23
|31
|-8
|26
|11
|Bournemouth
|21
|7
|10
|4
|30
|37
|-7
|25
|12
|West Ham United
|21
|7
|10
|4
|26
|35
|-9
|25
|13
|Southampton
|21
|6
|9
|6
|19
|26
|-7
|24
|14
|Watford
|21
|6
|10
|5
|23
|36
|-13
|23
|15
|Leicester City
|21
|5
|10
|6
|24
|34
|-10
|21
|16
|Middlesbrough
|21
|4
|9
|8
|17
|22
|-5
|20
|17
|Crystal Palace
|21
|4
|13
|4
|30
|40
|-10
|16
|18
|Hull City
|21
|4
|13
|4
|20
|45
|-25
|16
|19
|Sunderland
|21
|4
|14
|3
|20
|40
|-20
|15
|20
|Swansea City
|21
|4
|14
|3
|23
|49
|-26
|15