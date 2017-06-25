Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Duitsland
0
Kameroen
0
2'
Confederations Cup - 25 juni 25/06/2017 17:00
NU LIVE: Confederations Cup: Duitsland - Kameroen

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Start eerste helft 17:00
  • 16:52
  • Kijk naar Duitsland-Kameroen Op de slotspeeldag van Groep B heeft Duitsland genoeg aan een punt tegen Kameroen om de halve finales te bereiken. Het Kameroen van Hugo Broos moet zeker winnen. Kijk naar de match op Canvas en onze livestream met commentaar van Eddy Demarez. De tweede helft is enkel op livestream, omdat op Canvas de EK-match om het brons van de Belgian Cats wordt getoond. 16:48
  • Vooraf 16:47
  • Opstelling Kameroen Fabrice Ondoa, Ernest Mabouka, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Adolphe Teikeu, Collins Fai, Sébastien Siani, André Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Christian Bassogog, Vincent Aboubakar, Benjamin Moukandjo
  • Opstelling Duitsland Marc-André ter Stegen, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rüdiger, Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Emre Can, Sebastian Rudy, Marvin Plattenhardt, Kerem Demirbay, Timo Werner, Julian Draxler
 

Confederations Cup  |  25 juni

Chili 0-0 Australië
Duitsland 0-0 Kameroen

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Wilmar Roldán
  • stadion: Fisht Stadium , Sochi
Duitsland Kameroen
22 Ter Stegen 1 Ondoa
4 Ginter 2 Mabouka
16 Rüdiger 5 Ngadeu-Ngadjui
17 Süle 4 Teikeu
18 Kimmich 19 Fai
14 Can 15 Siani
21 Rudy 3 Zambo Anguissa
5 Plattenhardt 14 Mandjeck
10 Demirbay 13 Bassogog
11 Werner 10 Aboubakar
7 Draxler 8 Moukandjo
wisselspelers
1 Trapp 7 Ngamaleu
2 Mustafi 9 Zoua
3 Hector 11 Boumal
6 Henrichs 12 Guihoata
8 Goretzka 16 Onana
9 Wagner 17 Sutchuin Djoum
12 Leno 18 Ndip Tambe
13 Stindl 20 Toko Ekambi
15 Younes 21 Owona
20 Brandt 22 Ngwem
23 Bokwé
trainer
  Joachim Löw   Hugo Broos

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Portugal 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
2 Mexico 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 7
3 Rusland 3 1 2 0 3 3 0 3
4 Nieuw-Zeeland 3 0 3 0 1 8 -7 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chili 2 1 0 1 3 1 2 4
2 Duitsland 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 4
3 Australië 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 1
4 Kameroen 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1