Confederations Cup - 25 juni 25/06/2017 17:00
NU LIVE: Confederations Cup: Duitsland - Kameroen
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Start eerste helft 17:00 ◀
-
- Kijk naar Duitsland-Kameroen Op de slotspeeldag van Groep B heeft Duitsland genoeg aan een punt tegen Kameroen om de halve finales te bereiken. Het Kameroen van Hugo Broos moet zeker winnen. Kijk naar de match op Canvas en onze livestream met commentaar van Eddy Demarez. De tweede helft is enkel op livestream, omdat op Canvas de EK-match om het brons van de Belgian Cats wordt getoond. 16:48 ◀
- Vooraf 16:47 ◀
- Opstelling Kameroen Fabrice Ondoa, Ernest Mabouka, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Adolphe Teikeu, Collins Fai, Sébastien Siani, André Zambo Anguissa, Georges Mandjeck, Christian Bassogog, Vincent Aboubakar, Benjamin Moukandjo ◀
- Opstelling Duitsland Marc-André ter Stegen, Matthias Ginter, Antonio Rüdiger, Niklas Süle, Joshua Kimmich, Emre Can, Sebastian Rudy, Marvin Plattenhardt, Kerem Demirbay, Timo Werner, Julian Draxler ◀
Matchinfo
|Duitsland
|Kameroen
|22
|Ter Stegen
|1
|Ondoa
|4
|Ginter
|2
|Mabouka
|16
|Rüdiger
|5
|Ngadeu-Ngadjui
|17
|Süle
|4
|Teikeu
|18
|Kimmich
|19
|Fai
|14
|Can
|15
|Siani
|21
|Rudy
|3
|Zambo Anguissa
|5
|Plattenhardt
|14
|Mandjeck
|10
|Demirbay
|13
|Bassogog
|11
|Werner
|10
|Aboubakar
|7
|Draxler
|8
|Moukandjo
|wisselspelers
|1
|Trapp
|7
|Ngamaleu
|2
|Mustafi
|9
|Zoua
|3
|Hector
|11
|Boumal
|6
|Henrichs
|12
|Guihoata
|8
|Goretzka
|16
|Onana
|9
|Wagner
|17
|Sutchuin Djoum
|12
|Leno
|18
|Ndip Tambe
|13
|Stindl
|20
|Toko Ekambi
|15
|Younes
|21
|Owona
|20
|Brandt
|22
|Ngwem
|23
|Bokwé
|trainer
|Joachim Löw
|Hugo Broos
