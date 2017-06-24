- Nieuw-Zeeland
- 0
-
- Portugal
- 3
- 33' (pen) C. Ronaldo | 37' B. Silva | 80' An. Silva
- 85'
Confederations Cup - 24 juni 24/06/2017 17:00
|0 - 1
|C. Ronaldo (pen)
|33'
|0 - 2
|B. Silva
|37'
|0 - 3
|An. Silva
|80'
NU LIVE: Confederations Cup: Nieuw-Zeeland - Portugal
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Ricardo Quaresma uit Gelson Martins in Portugal 83' ◀
- Dane Ingham Nieuw-Zeeland 82' ◀
- Klasseflits van SilvaPortugal doet er nog ééntje bij en wat voor één! André Silva schudt een heerlijke dribbel uit z'n sloffen, slalomt voorbij alles en iedereen en maakt het feilloos af: 0-3. 0Nieuw-Zeeland 3Portugal doelpunt André Silva Portugal 80' ◀
- Andrew Durante uit Shane Smeltz in Nieuw-Zeeland 74' ◀
- Cristiano Ronaldo uit Nani in Portugal 67' ◀
- Clayton Lewis uit Kosta Barbarouses in Nieuw-Zeeland 65' ◀
- Pepe Portugal 56' ◀
- 2e helft Portugal begint in een comfortabele zetel aan de tweede helft. Kunnen de Nieuw-Zeelanders nog een vuist maken? 46' ◀
- Start tweede helft 18:03 ◀
- Bernardo Silva uit Pizzi in Portugal rust ◀
- Rust 17:47 ◀
- Rust Portugal is halfweg de wedstrijd tegen Nieuw-Zeeland op weg naar groepswinst. Dankzij Ronaldo en Silva gaan de Portugezen de rust in met een 0-2-voorsprong. 45+5' ◀
VRTBernardo Silva tikt de 0-2 binnen na flits van Quaresma17:45 ◀
-
VRTRonaldo scoort de 0-1 vanaf de stip17:40 ◀
- Silva verdubbelt de voorsprongHet gaat plots snel voor de Portugezen. Eliseu brengt de bal goed voor doel na een heerlijk pasje van Quaresma en Bernardo Silva dikt de score nog wat aan. Nieuw-Zeeland kijkt al tegen een 0-2-achterstand aan. 0Nieuw-Zeeland 2Portugal doelpunt Bernardo Silva Portugal 38' ◀
- Michael McGlinchey uit Bill Tuiloma in Nieuw-Zeeland 37' ◀
- Ronaldo slaat opnieuw toeCristiano Ronaldo, wie anders, brengt de Portugezen op voorsprong. Hij knalt de strafschop snoeihard en hoog in doel. 0Nieuw-Zeeland 1Portugal doelpunt (pen.) Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 33' ◀
- Penalty Hoekschop voor de Portugezen en daarbij wordt Pereira in de zestien tegen de grond gewerkt. Scheidsrechter Mark Geiger twijfelt niet en wijst resoluut naar de stip. 32' ◀
- Nélson Semedo Portugal 21' ◀
- Clayton Lewis Nieuw-Zeeland 19' ◀
- eerste helft 17:00 ◀
- Livestream De match tussen Portugal en Nieuw-Zeeland is live te bekijken op onze site. Ook op Canvas kan je de eerste helft bekijken, maar na de rust moeten de voetballers plaatsmaken voor de halve finale van de Belgian Cats. 16:41 ◀
-
#NZLPOR | And this is the @selecaoportugal team that they will be facing in Saint Petersburg 🇵🇹 #ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/qs3kSB7ewI— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) 24 juni 2017
-
TEAM NEWS | Here is the Starting 1⃣1⃣ for @NZ_Football 🇳🇿#NZLPOR#ConfedCup pic.twitter.com/Zb4lhboEXt— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) 24 juni 2017
- Groepswinst op het spel Portugal kijkt vanavond Nieuw-Zeeland, de laatste in groep A, in de ogen. De ploeg van Cristiano Ronaldo hoopt door een zege groepswinnaar te worden. 16:40 ◀
- Vooraf 16:39 ◀
- Opstelling Portugal Rui Patrício, Nélson Semedo, Pepe, Bruno Alves, Eliseu, Bernardo Silva, Danilo Pereira, João Moutinho, Ricardo Quaresma, André Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo ◀
- Opstelling Nieuw-Zeeland Stefan Marinovic, Dane Ingham, Michael Boxall, Andrew Durante, Tommy Smith, Thomas Doyle, Clayton Lewis, Michael McGlinchey, Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood ◀
Matchinfo
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|Portugal
|1
|Marinovic
|1
|Patrício
|16
|Ingham
|11
|Semedo
|5
|Boxall
|3
|Pepe
|22
|Durante
|2
|Alves
|20
|Smith
|19
|Eliseu
|17
|Doyle
|10
|B. Silva
|15
|Lewis
|13
|Pereira
|8
|McGlinchey
|8
|Moutinho
|14
|Thomas
|20
|Quaresma
|11
|Rojas
|9
|An. Silva
|9
|Wood
|7
|C. Ronaldo
|wisselspelers
|6
|Tuiloma
|16
|Pizzi
|7
|Barbarouses
|17
|Nani
|10
|Smeltz
|18
|Martins
|2
|Brotherton
|4
|Neto
|3
|Wynne
|5
|Guerreiro
|4
|Tzimopoulos
|6
|Fonte
|12
|Moss
|12
|Sá
|13
|Patterson
|14
|W. Carvalho
|18
|Colvey
|15
|Gomes
|19
|Rufer
|21
|Cédric
|21
|Roux
|22
|Beto
|23
|Williams
|23
|Ad. Silva
|trainer
|Anthony Hudson
|Fernando Santos
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Mexico
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Rusland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|-3
|0