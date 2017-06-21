- Rusland
Confederations Cup - 21 juni 21/06/2017 17:00
Confederations Cup: Rusland-Portugal
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Denis Gloesjakov Rusland 27' ◀
Most goals for club/country in 2017 (only players in top 5 comps)@Cristiano - 32— Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 21, 2017
Messi - 32
Kane - 28
Lewandowski - 27
Cavani - 26 #POR
VRTRonaldo brengt de Portugezen op voorsprong tegen Rusland: 0-117:16 ◀
- Ronaldo scoort!Wie anders dan Cristiano Ronaldo helpt de Portugezen op weg? De Real-speler staat op de juiste plaats op het juiste moment. De voorzet van Guerreiro zwiept over de hoofden van de Russische verdedigers. Ronaldo staat helemaal vrij en knikt binnen. 0Rusland 1Portugal doelpunt Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 11' ◀
- Aftrap! Portugal en Rusland zijn aan hun tweede groepswedstrijd begonnen. Het gastland staat op kop in groep A na een zege tegen Nieuw-Zeeland. Portugal liet zich verrassen door Mexico. Kan de Europese kampioen zich herpakken? 3' ◀
- Eerste helft 17:01 ◀
- Opstelling Portugal Rui Patrício, Cédric, Pepe, Bruno Alves, Raphaël Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho, Adrien Silva, André Gomes, André Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo ◀
- Opstelling Rusland Igor Akinfejev, Aleksandr Samedov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Viktor Vasin, Fedor Kudryashov, Dmitri Kombarov, Aleksandr Golovin, Roman Shishkin, Denis Gloesjakov, Joeri Zjirkov, Fedor Smolov ◀
Matchinfo
|Rusland
|Portugal
|1
|Akinfejev
|1
|Patrício
|19
|Samedov
|21
|Cédric
|6
|Dzhikiya
|3
|Pepe
|5
|Vasin
|2
|Alves
|13
|Kudryashov
|5
|Guerreiro
|23
|D. Kombarov
|10
|B. Silva
|17
|Golovin
|14
|W. Carvalho
|3
|Shishkin
|23
|Ad. Silva
|8
|Gloesjakov
|15
|Gomes
|18
|Zjirkov
|9
|An. Silva
|9
|Smolov
|7
|C. Ronaldo
|wisselspelers
|2
|Smolnikov
|4
|Neto
|4
|Gazinsky
|6
|Fonte
|7
|Poloz
|8
|Moutinho
|10
|Kambolov
|11
|Semedo
|11
|Bukharov
|12
|Sá
|12
|V. Gabulov
|13
|Pereira
|14
|Kutepov
|16
|Pizzi
|15
|Miranchuk
|17
|Nani
|16
|Guilherme
|18
|Martins
|20
|Kanunnikov
|19
|Eliseu
|21
|Erokhin
|20
|Quaresma
|22
|Tarasov
|22
|Beto
|trainer
|Stanislav Cherchesov
|Fernando Santos
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Rusland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Mexico
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Portugal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|0