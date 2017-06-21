Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Rusland
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Portugal
1
8' C. Ronaldo
34'
Confederations Cup - 21 juni 21/06/2017 17:00
0 - 1 C. Ronaldo 8'
NU LIVE: Confederations Cup: Rusland-Portugal

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Denis Gloesjakov  Rusland  27'
  • 17:26
  • VRT
    Ronaldo brengt de Portugezen op voorsprong tegen Rusland: 0-1
    17:16
  • Ronaldo scoort!Wie anders dan Cristiano Ronaldo helpt de Portugezen op weg? De Real-speler staat op de juiste plaats op het juiste moment. De voorzet van Guerreiro zwiept over de hoofden van de Russische verdedigers. Ronaldo staat helemaal vrij en knikt binnen. 0Rusland 1Portugal doelpunt Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 11'
  • Aftrap! Portugal en Rusland zijn aan hun tweede groepswedstrijd begonnen. Het gastland staat op kop in groep A na een zege tegen Nieuw-Zeeland. Portugal liet zich verrassen door Mexico. Kan de Europese kampioen zich herpakken? 3'
  • Eerste helft 17:01
  • Opstelling Portugal Rui Patrício, Cédric, Pepe, Bruno Alves, Raphaël Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, William Carvalho, Adrien Silva, André Gomes, André Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Opstelling Rusland Igor Akinfejev, Aleksandr Samedov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Viktor Vasin, Fedor Kudryashov, Dmitri Kombarov, Aleksandr Golovin, Roman Shishkin, Denis Gloesjakov, Joeri Zjirkov, Fedor Smolov
 

Confederations Cup  |  21 juni

Rusland 0-1 Portugal
Mexico 20:00 Nieuw-Zeeland

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Gianluca Rocchi
  • stadion: Otkrytie Arena , Moskou
Rusland Portugal
1 Akinfejev 1 Patrício
19 Samedov 21 Cédric
6 Dzhikiya 3 Pepe
5 Vasin 2 Alves
13 Kudryashov 5 Guerreiro
23 D. Kombarov 10 B. Silva
17 Golovin 14 W. Carvalho
3 Shishkin 23 Ad. Silva
8 Gloesjakov 15 Gomes
18 Zjirkov 9 An. Silva
9 Smolov 7 C. Ronaldo
wisselspelers
2 Smolnikov 4 Neto
4 Gazinsky 6 Fonte
7 Poloz 8 Moutinho
10 Kambolov 11 Semedo
11 Bukharov 12
12 V. Gabulov 13 Pereira
14 Kutepov 16 Pizzi
15 Miranchuk 17 Nani
16 Guilherme 18 Martins
20 Kanunnikov 19 Eliseu
21 Erokhin 20 Quaresma
22 Tarasov 22 Beto
trainer
  Stanislav Cherchesov   Fernando Santos

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Rusland 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
2 Mexico 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 1
3 Portugal 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 1
4 Nieuw-Zeeland 1 0 1 0 0 2 -2 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chili 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3
2 Duitsland 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
3 Australië 1 0 1 0 2 3 -1 0
4 Kameroen 1 0 1 0 0 2 -2 0