Rusland
1
31' (own) Boxall
Nieuw-Zeeland
0
50'
Confederations Cup - 17 juni 17/06/2017 17:00
31' Boxall (own) 1 - 0
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Start tweede helft 18:04
  • Rust 17:48
  • 1Rusland 0Nieuw-Zeeland own goal Michael Boxall Nieuw-Zeeland 31'
  • Start eerste helft 17:02
  • Opstelling Nieuw-Zeeland Stefan Marinovic, Kip Colvey, Tommy Smith, Andrew Durante, Michael Boxall, Deklan Wynne, Kosta Barbarouses, Michael McGlinchey, Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood
  • Opstelling Rusland Igor Akinfejev, Aleksandr Samedov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Viktor Vasin, Fedor Kudryashov, Joeri Zjirkov, Aleksandr Erokhin, Denis Gloesjakov, Aleksandr Golovin, Fedor Smolov, Dmitri Poloz
 

Confederations Cup  |  17 juni

Rusland 1-0 Nieuw-Zeeland

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Wilmar Roldán
  • stadion: Krestovsky Stadium , Sint-Petersburg
Rusland Nieuw-Zeeland
1 Akinfejev 1 Marinovic
19 Samedov 18 Colvey
6 Dzhikiya 20 Smith
5 Vasin 22 Durante
13 Kudryashov 5 Boxall
18 Zjirkov 3 Wynne
21 Erokhin 7 Barbarouses
8 Gloesjakov 8 McGlinchey
17 Golovin 14 Thomas
9 Smolov 11 Rojas
7 Poloz 9 Wood
wisselspelers
2 Smolnikov 2 Brotherton
3 Shishkin 4 Tzimopoulos
4 Gazinsky 6 Tuiloma
10 Kambolov 10 Smeltz
11 Bukharov 12 Moss
12 V. Gabulov 13 Patterson
14 Kutepov 15 Lewis
15 Miranchuk 16 Ingham
16 Guilherme 17 Doyle
20 Kanunnikov 19 Rufer
22 Tarasov 21 Roux
23 D. Kombarov 23 Williams
trainer
  Stanislav Cherchesov   Anthony Hudson

