- Rusland
- 1
- 31' (own) Boxall
- Nieuw-Zeeland
- 0
-
- 50'
Confederations Cup - 17 juni 17/06/2017 17:00
|31'
|Boxall (own)
|1 - 0
- livestream
NU LIVE: Confederations Cup: Rusland - Nieuw-Zeeland
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Start tweede helft 18:04 ◀
- Rust 17:48 ◀
- 1Rusland 0Nieuw-Zeeland own goal Michael Boxall Nieuw-Zeeland 31' ◀
- Start eerste helft 17:02 ◀
- Opstelling Nieuw-Zeeland Stefan Marinovic, Kip Colvey, Tommy Smith, Andrew Durante, Michael Boxall, Deklan Wynne, Kosta Barbarouses, Michael McGlinchey, Ryan Thomas, Marco Rojas, Chris Wood ◀
- Opstelling Rusland Igor Akinfejev, Aleksandr Samedov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Viktor Vasin, Fedor Kudryashov, Joeri Zjirkov, Aleksandr Erokhin, Denis Gloesjakov, Aleksandr Golovin, Fedor Smolov, Dmitri Poloz ◀
Confederations Cup | 17 juni >
|Rusland
|1-0
|Nieuw-Zeeland
Matchinfo
|Rusland
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|1
|Akinfejev
|1
|Marinovic
|19
|Samedov
|18
|Colvey
|6
|Dzhikiya
|20
|Smith
|5
|Vasin
|22
|Durante
|13
|Kudryashov
|5
|Boxall
|18
|Zjirkov
|3
|Wynne
|21
|Erokhin
|7
|Barbarouses
|8
|Gloesjakov
|8
|McGlinchey
|17
|Golovin
|14
|Thomas
|9
|Smolov
|11
|Rojas
|7
|Poloz
|9
|Wood
|wisselspelers
|2
|Smolnikov
|2
|Brotherton
|3
|Shishkin
|4
|Tzimopoulos
|4
|Gazinsky
|6
|Tuiloma
|10
|Kambolov
|10
|Smeltz
|11
|Bukharov
|12
|Moss
|12
|V. Gabulov
|13
|Patterson
|14
|Kutepov
|15
|Lewis
|15
|Miranchuk
|16
|Ingham
|16
|Guilherme
|17
|Doyle
|20
|Kanunnikov
|19
|Rufer
|22
|Tarasov
|21
|Roux
|23
|D. Kombarov
|23
|Williams
|trainer
|Stanislav Cherchesov
|Anthony Hudson
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nieuw-Zeeland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Rusland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0