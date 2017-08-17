Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Olympiakos Piraeus
  • Odjidja bracht zijn ploeg op gelijke hoogte.

Scorende Odjidja helpt Olympiakos nederlaag te vermijden

wo 16/08/2017 - 23:49 Olympiakos, de ploeg van ex-Anderlecht-coach Besnik Hasi, heeft in de play-offs van de Champions League maar nipt de maat genomen van Rijeka. Het boog een achterstand om dankzij Vadis Odjidja en een goal in de blessuretijd.

Bij Olympiakos stonden er heel wat bekende gezichten aan de aftrap. Guillaume Gillet, Vadis Odjidja en Mehdi Carcela werden door Besnik Hasi allemaal in de basiself gedropt.

De Grieken begonnen moeizaam aan de wedstrijd. Net voor de pauze kwamen ze zelfs op achterstand. De Braziliaan Héber maakte de openingsgoal voor Rijeka.

De Kroaten konden ook na de rust nog een tijd van hun voorsprong genieten, maar even voorbij het uur besloot Odjidja dat het welletjes was geweest. Met een stevige knal vanaf twaalf meter hing hij de bordjes in evenwicht. De Belg vierde uitbundig, maar lang duurde zijn gloriemoment niet want drie minuten later werd hij gewisseld.

Gillet speelde wel de hele wedstrijd en zag hoe zijn ploegmaat Alaixys Romao in de 94e minuut nog voor de overwinning zorgde. De Grieken kunnen zo toch met een enigszins gunstig gevoel naar de terugmatch trekken.

De vreugde van Odjidja bij de gelijkmaker:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 22:38
  • 2Olympiakos Piraeus 1HNK Rijeka doelpunt Alaixys Romao Olympiakos Piraeus 90+4'
  • Héber uit Ivan Martic in HNK Rijeka 89'
  • Leonard Zuta  HNK Rijeka  84'
  • Héber  HNK Rijeka  82'
  • Vadis Odjidja Ofoe uit Athanasios Androutsos in Olympiakos Piraeus 80'
  • Alexander Gorgon uit Matic Crnic in HNK Rijeka 79'
  • Marko Marin uit Felipe Pardo in Olympiakos Piraeus 76'
  • Mario Gavranovic uit Matej Jelic in HNK Rijeka 73'
  • 1Olympiakos Piraeus 1HNK Rijeka doelpunt Vadis Odjidja Ofoe Olympiakos Piraeus 67'
  • Seba uit Kostas Fortounis in Olympiakos Piraeus 66'
  • Vadis Odjidja Ofoe  Olympiakos Piraeus  65'
  • Mate Maleš  HNK Rijeka  53'
  • Leonard Zuta  HNK Rijeka  50'
  • Start tweede helft 21:48
  • Rust 21:33
  • 0Olympiakos Piraeus 1HNK Rijeka doelpunt Héber HNK Rijeka 43'
  • Guillaume Gillet  Olympiakos Piraeus  38'
  • Josip Elez  HNK Rijeka  20'
  • Start eerste helft 20:45
  • Opstelling HNK Rijeka Simon Sluga, Marko Vesovic, Dario Zuparic, Josip Elez, Leonard Zuta, Héber, Filip Bradaric, Josip Misic, Mate Maleš, Alexander Gorgon, Mario Gavranovic
  • Opstelling Olympiakos Piraeus Stefanos Kapino, Omar Elabdellaoui, Alaixys Romao, Panagiotis Retsos, Leonardo Koutris, Mehdi Carcela-González, Vadis Odjidja Ofoe, Marko Marin, Guillaume Gillet, Seba, El Fardou Ben Nabouhane
 

Champions League  |  Play-off (heen)

Qarabag Agdam 1-0 FC Kopenhagen
APOEL Nicosia 2-0 Slavia Praag
Olympiakos Piraeus 2-1 HNK Rijeka
Celtic 5-0 FC Astana
Hapoel Beer Sheva 2-1 NK Maribor
Medipol Basaksehir 1-2 Sevilla
BSC Young Boys 0-1 CSKA Moskou
Napoli 2-0 OGC Nice
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1-2 Liverpool
Sporting CP 0-0 FCSB

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Felix Zwayer
  • stadion: Stadio Karaiskaki
  • toeschouwers: 21352
Olympiakos Piraeus HNK Rijeka
27 Kapino 12 Sluga
14 Elabdellaoui 29 Vesovic
4 Romao 13 Zuparic
45 Retsos 18 Elez
23 Koutris 8 Zuta
33 Carcela 9 Héber
8 Odjidja 28 Bradaric
10 Marin 27 Misic
13 G. Gillet 26 Maleš
92 Seba 20 Gorgon
31 Nabouhane 17 Gavranovic
wisselspelers
7 Fortounis 90 Jelic
90 Pardo 11 Crnic
32 Androutsos 77 Martic
17 Ansarifard 4 Puncec
22 Gianniotis 10 Matei
26 Vukovic 23 Djokovic
77 Figueiras 32 Prskalo
trainer
  Besnik Hasi   Matjaz Kek