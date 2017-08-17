- Olympiakos Piraeus
- 2
- 67' Odjidja | 90+4' Romao
- HNK Rijeka
- 1
- 43' Héber
- einde
|0 - 1
|Héber
|43'
|67'
|Odjidja
|1 - 1
|90+4'
|Romao
|2 - 1
Odjidja bracht zijn ploeg op gelijke hoogte.
Scorende Odjidja helpt Olympiakos nederlaag te vermijden
Bij Olympiakos stonden er heel wat bekende gezichten aan de aftrap. Guillaume Gillet, Vadis Odjidja en Mehdi Carcela werden door Besnik Hasi allemaal in de basiself gedropt.
De Grieken begonnen moeizaam aan de wedstrijd. Net voor de pauze kwamen ze zelfs op achterstand. De Braziliaan Héber maakte de openingsgoal voor Rijeka.
De Kroaten konden ook na de rust nog een tijd van hun voorsprong genieten, maar even voorbij het uur besloot Odjidja dat het welletjes was geweest. Met een stevige knal vanaf twaalf meter hing hij de bordjes in evenwicht. De Belg vierde uitbundig, maar lang duurde zijn gloriemoment niet want drie minuten later werd hij gewisseld.
Gillet speelde wel de hele wedstrijd en zag hoe zijn ploegmaat Alaixys Romao in de 94e minuut nog voor de overwinning zorgde. De Grieken kunnen zo toch met een enigszins gunstig gevoel naar de terugmatch trekken.
De vreugde van Odjidja bij de gelijkmaker:
Ο πανηγυρισμός του Οφόε στο γκολ που σημείωσε! / @VadisOfficial celebrates his goal!#olympiacos #UCL #OLYRIJ @ChampionsLeague
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 22:38 ◀
- 2Olympiakos Piraeus 1HNK Rijeka doelpunt Alaixys Romao Olympiakos Piraeus 90+4' ◀
- Héber uit Ivan Martic in HNK Rijeka 89' ◀
- Leonard Zuta HNK Rijeka 84' ◀
- Héber HNK Rijeka 82' ◀
- Vadis Odjidja Ofoe uit Athanasios Androutsos in Olympiakos Piraeus 80' ◀
- Alexander Gorgon uit Matic Crnic in HNK Rijeka 79' ◀
- Marko Marin uit Felipe Pardo in Olympiakos Piraeus 76' ◀
- Mario Gavranovic uit Matej Jelic in HNK Rijeka 73' ◀
- 1Olympiakos Piraeus 1HNK Rijeka doelpunt Vadis Odjidja Ofoe Olympiakos Piraeus 67' ◀
- Seba uit Kostas Fortounis in Olympiakos Piraeus 66' ◀
- Vadis Odjidja Ofoe Olympiakos Piraeus 65' ◀
- Mate Maleš HNK Rijeka 53' ◀
- Leonard Zuta HNK Rijeka 50' ◀
- Start tweede helft 21:48 ◀
- Rust 21:33 ◀
- 0Olympiakos Piraeus 1HNK Rijeka doelpunt Héber HNK Rijeka 43' ◀
- Guillaume Gillet Olympiakos Piraeus 38' ◀
- Josip Elez HNK Rijeka 20' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:45 ◀
- Opstelling HNK Rijeka Simon Sluga, Marko Vesovic, Dario Zuparic, Josip Elez, Leonard Zuta, Héber, Filip Bradaric, Josip Misic, Mate Maleš, Alexander Gorgon, Mario Gavranovic ◀
- Opstelling Olympiakos Piraeus Stefanos Kapino, Omar Elabdellaoui, Alaixys Romao, Panagiotis Retsos, Leonardo Koutris, Mehdi Carcela-González, Vadis Odjidja Ofoe, Marko Marin, Guillaume Gillet, Seba, El Fardou Ben Nabouhane ◀
Champions League | Play-off (heen) < >
|Qarabag Agdam
|1-0
|FC Kopenhagen
|APOEL Nicosia
|2-0
|Slavia Praag
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|2-1
|HNK Rijeka
|Celtic
|5-0
|FC Astana
|Hapoel Beer Sheva
|2-1
|NK Maribor
|Medipol Basaksehir
|1-2
|Sevilla
|BSC Young Boys
|0-1
|CSKA Moskou
|Napoli
|2-0
|OGC Nice
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
|1-2
|Liverpool
|Sporting CP
|0-0
|FCSB
Matchinfo
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|HNK Rijeka
|27
|Kapino
|12
|Sluga
|14
|Elabdellaoui
|29
|Vesovic
|4
|Romao
|13
|Zuparic
|45
|Retsos
|18
|Elez
|23
|Koutris
|8
|Zuta
|33
|Carcela
|9
|Héber
|8
|Odjidja
|28
|Bradaric
|10
|Marin
|27
|Misic
|13
|G. Gillet
|26
|Maleš
|92
|Seba
|20
|Gorgon
|31
|Nabouhane
|17
|Gavranovic
|wisselspelers
|7
|Fortounis
|90
|Jelic
|90
|Pardo
|11
|Crnic
|32
|Androutsos
|77
|Martic
|17
|Ansarifard
|4
|Puncec
|22
|Gianniotis
|10
|Matei
|26
|Vukovic
|23
|Djokovic
|77
|Figueiras
|32
|Prskalo
|trainer
|Besnik Hasi
|Matjaz Kek