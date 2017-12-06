Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Feyenoord
  • Dries Mertens gooit zijn charmes in de strijd.

  • Mertens flirt met verslaggeefster: "Leuk om jou weer te zien" Dries Mertens keert terug naar Nederland waar hij schitterde bij AGOVV, Utrecht en PSV. Tijdens de persconferentie in Rotterdam zag hij een oude bekende: verslaggeefster Aletha Leidelmeijer. "Leuk om jou weer te zien", lachte Mertens. 11:43
  • Plaatst Napoli zich voor de achtste finales? Op training gaat het er ontspannen aan toe.
  • Napoli moet winnen van Feyenoord Napoli staat vanavond in Rotterdam voor de match van de waarheid. De Italianen moeten winnen van Feyenoord en hopen dat Sjachtjor thuis verliest van Manchester City. De Engelsen zijn met 15 op 15 zeker van poulewinst in groep F. Sjachtjor is tweede met 9 punten, Napoli heeft er 6. 11:39
  • Opstelling Napoli José Manuel Reina, Elseid Hysaj, Raúl Albiol, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mário Rui, Allan, Jorginho, Marek Hamšík, José Callejón, Dries Mertens, Piotr Zielinski
  • Opstelling Feyenoord Brad Jones, Bart Nieuwkoop, Sven van Beek, Renato Tapia, Miquel Nelom, Sofyan Amrabat, Jens Toornstra, Tonny Vilhena, Steven Berghuis, Nicolai Jørgensen, Sam Larsson
 

Groep H
Tottenham Hotspur 20:45 APOEL Nicosia
Real Madrid 20:45 Borussia Dortmund
Groep G
FC Porto 20:45 AS Monaco
RB Leipzig 20:45 Besiktas
Groep F
Shakhtar Donetsk 20:45 Manchester City
Feyenoord 20:45 Napoli
Groep E
Liverpool 20:45 Spartak Moskou
NK Maribor 20:45 Sevilla

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Oliver
  • stadion: De Kuip
Feyenoord Napoli
25 Jones 25 Reina
2 Nieuwkoop 23 Hysaj
3 Van Beek 33 Albiol
20 Tapia 26 Koulibaly
18 Nelom 6 Rui
21 Amrabat 5 Allan
28 Toornstra 8 Jorginho
10 Vilhena 17 Hamšík
19 Berghuis 7 Callejón
9 Jørgensen 14 Mertens
11 Larsson 20 Zielinski
trainer
  Giovanni van Bronckhorst   Maurizio Sarri

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 12 3 9 15
2 FC Basel 6 4 2 0 11 5 6 12
3 CSKA Moskou 6 3 3 0 8 10 -2 9
4 Benfica 6 0 6 0 1 14 -13 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 6 5 1 0 25 4 21 15
2 FC Bayern München 6 5 1 0 13 6 7 15
3 Celtic 6 1 5 0 5 18 -13 3
4 Anderlecht 6 1 5 0 2 17 -15 3

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 6 3 1 2 9 6 3 11
2 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 16 8 8 11
3 Atlético Madrid 6 1 1 4 5 4 1 7
4 Qarabag FK 6 0 4 2 2 14 -12 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 6 4 0 2 9 1 8 14
2 Juventus 6 3 1 2 7 5 2 11
3 Sporting CP 6 2 3 1 8 9 -1 7
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 0 5 1 4 13 -9 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 5 2 0 3 16 6 10 9
2 Sevilla 5 2 1 2 11 11 0 8
3 Spartak Moskou 5 1 1 3 9 6 3 6
4 NK Maribor 5 0 3 2 2 15 -13 2

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 5 5 0 0 13 3 10 15
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 3 2 0 7 8 -1 9
3 Napoli 5 2 3 0 10 9 1 6
4 Feyenoord 5 0 5 0 3 13 -10 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 5 3 0 2 9 4 5 11
2 FC Porto 5 2 2 1 10 8 2 7
3 RB Leipzig 5 2 2 1 9 9 0 7
4 AS Monaco 5 0 3 2 4 11 -7 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 5 4 0 1 12 4 8 13
2 Real Madrid 5 3 1 1 14 5 9 10
3 Borussia Dortmund 5 0 3 2 5 10 -5 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 5 0 3 2 2 14 -12 2