Champions League - Speeldag 6 05/12/2017 20:45
PSG won de vorige ontmoeting met 3-0.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Neymar naar record? Als Neymar vanavond een doelpunt kan maken, wordt de Braziliaanse superster van PSG de eerste speler die in alle zes groepsmatchen van de Champions League weet te scoren. 18:08 ◀
-
⚽🎮 #FCBPSG— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) 5 december 2017
MATCH 1 ✔
CELTIC 0 - 5 PARIS
MATCH 2 ✔
PARIS 3 - 0 BAYERN
MATCH 3 ✔
ANDERLECHT 0 - 4 PARIS
MATCH 4 ✔
PARIS 5 - 0 ANDERLECHT
MATCH 5 ✔
PARIS 7 - 1 CELTIC
MATCH 6 🔜
Next Level 🎰 @FCBayern 🇩🇪
⚡️ #FinishFirst pic.twitter.com/NWNw519it2
- Bayern München en PSG kwamen elkaar in het verleden 7 keer tegen in de Champions League. De Fransen wonnen al 5 keer en verloren maar 2 ontmoetingen. De cijfers spreken dus overduidelijk in het voordeel van PSG. 17:41 ◀
- Heynckes: "Het gaat om prestige" Volgens Bayern-coach Jupp Heynckes ligt de groepswinst buiten bereik voor zijn ploeg: "Dat is niet realistisch, het gaat om winst en prestige." 17:29 ◀
- Geen Robben bij Bayern Bayern München zal het zonder Arjen Robben moeten doen in de laatste groepswedstrijd. De Nederlander herstelt nog van een spierscheur in zijn linkerbovenbeen. 17:21 ◀
- Bayern München moet met vier doelpunten verschil om de eerste plaats in groep B nog af te snoepen van PSG. De Duitsers geloven er alvast in: 17:20 ◀
-
A 4⃣-goal winning marging against PSG? We bet you think that's never happened before....— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) 5 december 2017
Think again! 😜😉 #FCBPSG #packmas #UCL pic.twitter.com/3kwUgmNyiT
-
Matchday! Tous au poste! #ICICESTPARIS #TÔTOUTARD pic.twitter.com/dVpvfesWoi— Thomas Meunier (@ThomMills) 5 december 2017
- Bayern - PSG Welkom! Bayern en PSG bikkelen vanavond om de groepswinst in groep B, de poule van Anderlecht. PSG beschikt over de beste papieren met 15 op 15, maar Bayern kan ook nog groepswinnaar worden. Volg het vanaf 20.45u op de voet op deze pagina. 16:50 ◀
- Vooraf 16:49 ◀
- Opstelling Paris Saint-Germain Alphonse Aréola, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Layvin Kurzawa, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar ◀
- Opstelling FC Bayern München Sven Ulreich, Joshua Kimmich, Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels, David Alaba, Kingsley Coman, Javi Martínez, James Rodríguez, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski ◀
Matchinfo
|FC Bayern München
|Paris Saint-Germain
|26
|Ulreich
|16
|Aréola
|32
|Kimmich
|32
|Da. Alves
|17
|Boateng
|5
|Marquinhos
|5
|Hummels
|2
|Silva
|27
|Alaba
|20
|Kurzawa
|29
|Coman
|6
|Verratti
|8
|Martínez
|23
|Draxler
|11
|Rodríguez
|25
|Rabiot
|24
|Tolisso
|29
|Mbappé
|25
|Müller
|9
|Cavani
|9
|Lewandowski
|10
|Neymar
|trainer
|Jupp Heynckes
|Unai Emery
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|2
|8
|12
|2
|FC Basel
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|5
|4
|9
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|4
|Benfica
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|12
|-11
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|5
|5
|0
|0
|24
|1
|23
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|5
|5
|12
|3
|Celtic
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
|17
|-12
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|17
|-16
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|15
|7
|8
|10
|2
|AS Roma
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|8
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Qarabag FK
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|13
|-11
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|1
|6
|11
|2
|Juventus
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|8
|3
|Sporting CP
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|5
|0
|4
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|0
|3
|16
|6
|10
|9
|2
|Sevilla
|5
|2
|1
|2
|11
|11
|0
|8
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|6
|3
|6
|4
|NK Maribor
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|15
|-13
|2
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|3
|10
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|3
|Napoli
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|9
|1
|6
|4
|Feyenoord
|5
|0
|5
|0
|3
|13
|-10
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|5
|11
|2
|FC Porto
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|8
|2
|7
|3
|RB Leipzig
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|7
|4
|AS Monaco
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|13
|2
|Real Madrid
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|10
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2