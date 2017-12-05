Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} FC Bayern München
Paris Saint-Germain
20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 6 05/12/2017 20:45
  • PSG won de vorige ontmoeting met 3-0.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Neymar naar record? Als Neymar vanavond een doelpunt kan maken, wordt de Braziliaanse superster van PSG de eerste speler die in alle zes groepsmatchen van de Champions League weet te scoren. 18:08
  • 17:54
  • Bayern München en PSG kwamen elkaar in het verleden 7 keer tegen in de Champions League. De Fransen wonnen al 5 keer en verloren maar 2 ontmoetingen. De cijfers spreken dus overduidelijk in het voordeel van PSG. 17:41
  • Heynckes: "Het gaat om prestige" Volgens Bayern-coach Jupp Heynckes ligt de groepswinst buiten bereik voor zijn ploeg: "Dat is niet realistisch, het gaat om winst en prestige." 17:29
  • Geen Robben bij Bayern Bayern München zal het zonder Arjen Robben moeten doen in de laatste groepswedstrijd. De Nederlander herstelt nog van een spierscheur in zijn linkerbovenbeen. 17:21
  • Bayern München moet met vier doelpunten verschil om de eerste plaats in groep B nog af te snoepen van PSG. De Duitsers geloven er alvast in: 17:20
  • 17:20
  • 16:53
  • Bayern - PSG Welkom! Bayern en PSG bikkelen vanavond om de groepswinst in groep B, de poule van Anderlecht. PSG beschikt over de beste papieren met 15 op 15, maar Bayern kan ook nog groepswinnaar worden. Volg het vanaf 20.45u op de voet op deze pagina. 16:50
  • Vooraf 16:49
  • Opstelling Paris Saint-Germain Alphonse Aréola, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Layvin Kurzawa, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler, Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar
  • Opstelling FC Bayern München Sven Ulreich, Joshua Kimmich, Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels, David Alaba, Kingsley Coman, Javi Martínez, James Rodríguez, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Robert Lewandowski
 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 6

Groep D
Olympiakos Piraeus 20:45 Juventus
Barcelona 20:45 Sporting CP
Groep C
AS Roma 20:45 Qarabag FK
Chelsea 20:45 Atlético Madrid
Groep B
Celtic 20:45 Anderlecht
FC Bayern München 20:45 Paris Saint-Germain
Groep A
Manchester United 20:45 CSKA Moskou
Benfica 20:45 FC Basel

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Cüneyt Çakir
  • stadion: Allianz Arena
FC Bayern München Paris Saint-Germain
26 Ulreich 16 Aréola
32 Kimmich 32 Da. Alves
17 Boateng 5 Marquinhos
5 Hummels 2 Silva
27 Alaba 20 Kurzawa
29 Coman 6 Verratti
8 Martínez 23 Draxler
11 Rodríguez 25 Rabiot
24 Tolisso 29 Mbappé
25 Müller 9 Cavani
9 Lewandowski 10 Neymar
trainer
  Jupp Heynckes   Unai Emery

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 5 4 1 0 10 2 8 12
2 FC Basel 5 3 2 0 9 5 4 9
3 CSKA Moskou 5 3 2 0 7 8 -1 9
4 Benfica 5 0 5 0 1 12 -11 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 5 5 0 0 24 1 23 15
2 FC Bayern München 5 4 1 0 10 5 5 12
3 Celtic 5 1 4 0 5 17 -12 3
4 Anderlecht 5 0 5 0 1 17 -16 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 15 7 8 10
2 AS Roma 5 2 1 2 8 6 2 8
3 Atlético Madrid 5 1 1 3 4 3 1 6
4 Qarabag FK 5 0 3 2 2 13 -11 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 5 3 0 2 7 1 6 11
2 Juventus 5 2 1 2 5 5 0 8
3 Sporting CP 5 2 2 1 8 7 1 7
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 0 4 1 4 11 -7 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 5 2 0 3 16 6 10 9
2 Sevilla 5 2 1 2 11 11 0 8
3 Spartak Moskou 5 1 1 3 9 6 3 6
4 NK Maribor 5 0 3 2 2 15 -13 2

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 5 5 0 0 13 3 10 15
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 3 2 0 7 8 -1 9
3 Napoli 5 2 3 0 10 9 1 6
4 Feyenoord 5 0 5 0 3 13 -10 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 5 3 0 2 9 4 5 11
2 FC Porto 5 2 2 1 10 8 2 7
3 RB Leipzig 5 2 2 1 9 9 0 7
4 AS Monaco 5 0 3 2 4 11 -7 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 5 4 0 1 12 4 8 13
2 Real Madrid 5 3 1 1 14 5 9 10
3 Borussia Dortmund 5 0 3 2 5 10 -5 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 5 0 3 2 2 14 -12 2