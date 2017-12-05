Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AS Roma
Qarabag FK
20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 6 05/12/2017 20:45
  • AS Roma won met 1-2 tijdens de vorige ontmoeting.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • 17:58
  • Groepswinst AS Roma kan met een overwinning groepswinnaar worden. Dan moet Chelsea wel punten laten liggen tegen Atlético. 17:53
  • Roma - Qarabag Welkom! AS Roma hoopt zich vanavond te plaatsen voor de volgende ronde. Het moet daarom winnen van Qarabag, het kneusje uit groep C. De heenwedstrijd eindigde op 1-2 in het voordeel van Roma. Volg het vanaf 20.45u op de voet op deze pagina. 17:36
  • Vooraf 17:35
  • Opstelling Qarabag FK Ibrahim Sehic, Maksim Medvedev, Elvin Yunuszade, Jakub Rzezniczak, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, Dani Quintana, Richard, Míchel, Gara Garayev, Mahir Madatov, Dino Ndlovu
  • Opstelling AS Roma Alisson, Alessandro Florenzi, Konstantinos Manolas, Juan Jesus, Aleksandar Kolarov, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Maxime Gonalons, Kevin Strootman, Cengiz Ünder, Edin Džeko, Stephan El Shaarawy
 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 6

Groep D
Olympiakos Piraeus 20:45 Juventus
Barcelona 20:45 Sporting CP
Groep C
AS Roma 20:45 Qarabag FK
Chelsea 20:45 Atlético Madrid
Groep B
Celtic 20:45 Anderlecht
FC Bayern München 20:45 Paris Saint-Germain
Groep A
Manchester United 20:45 CSKA Moskou
Benfica 20:45 FC Basel

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Tobias Stieler
  • stadion: Stadio Olimpico
AS Roma Qarabag FK
1 Alisson 13 Sehic
24 Florenzi 5 Medvedev
44 Manolas 32 Yunuszade
5 Juan Jesus 52 Rzezniczak
11 Kolarov 77 Guerrier
7 Pellegrini 99 Quintana
21 Gonalons 20 Richard
6 Strootman 8 Míchel
17 Ünder 2 Garayev
9 Džeko 11 Madatov
92 El Shaarawy 9 Ndlovu
trainer
  Eusebio Di Francesco   Gurban Gurbanov

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 5 4 1 0 10 2 8 12
2 FC Basel 5 3 2 0 9 5 4 9
3 CSKA Moskou 5 3 2 0 7 8 -1 9
4 Benfica 5 0 5 0 1 12 -11 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 5 5 0 0 24 1 23 15
2 FC Bayern München 5 4 1 0 10 5 5 12
3 Celtic 5 1 4 0 5 17 -12 3
4 Anderlecht 5 0 5 0 1 17 -16 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 15 7 8 10
2 AS Roma 5 2 1 2 8 6 2 8
3 Atlético Madrid 5 1 1 3 4 3 1 6
4 Qarabag FK 5 0 3 2 2 13 -11 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 5 3 0 2 7 1 6 11
2 Juventus 5 2 1 2 5 5 0 8
3 Sporting CP 5 2 2 1 8 7 1 7
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 5 0 4 1 4 11 -7 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 5 2 0 3 16 6 10 9
2 Sevilla 5 2 1 2 11 11 0 8
3 Spartak Moskou 5 1 1 3 9 6 3 6
4 NK Maribor 5 0 3 2 2 15 -13 2

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 5 5 0 0 13 3 10 15
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 3 2 0 7 8 -1 9
3 Napoli 5 2 3 0 10 9 1 6
4 Feyenoord 5 0 5 0 3 13 -10 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 5 3 0 2 9 4 5 11
2 FC Porto 5 2 2 1 10 8 2 7
3 RB Leipzig 5 2 2 1 9 9 0 7
4 AS Monaco 5 0 3 2 4 11 -7 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 5 4 0 1 12 4 8 13
2 Real Madrid 5 3 1 1 14 5 9 10
3 Borussia Dortmund 5 0 3 2 5 10 -5 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 5 0 3 2 2 14 -12 2