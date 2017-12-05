- AS Roma
- Qarabag FK
- 20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 6 05/12/2017 20:45
AS Roma won met 1-2 tijdens de vorige ontmoeting.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
'Sometimes there are no second chances. Sometimes it's now - or never.'— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 5 december 2017
#ASRoma #UCL #RomaQarabag pic.twitter.com/cDCjJE9caS
- Groepswinst AS Roma kan met een overwinning groepswinnaar worden. Dan moet Chelsea wel punten laten liggen tegen Atlético. 17:53 ◀
- Roma - Qarabag Welkom! AS Roma hoopt zich vanavond te plaatsen voor de volgende ronde. Het moet daarom winnen van Qarabag, het kneusje uit groep C. De heenwedstrijd eindigde op 1-2 in het voordeel van Roma. Volg het vanaf 20.45u op de voet op deze pagina. 17:36 ◀
- Vooraf 17:35 ◀
- Opstelling Qarabag FK Ibrahim Sehic, Maksim Medvedev, Elvin Yunuszade, Jakub Rzezniczak, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, Dani Quintana, Richard, Míchel, Gara Garayev, Mahir Madatov, Dino Ndlovu ◀
- Opstelling AS Roma Alisson, Alessandro Florenzi, Konstantinos Manolas, Juan Jesus, Aleksandar Kolarov, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Maxime Gonalons, Kevin Strootman, Cengiz Ünder, Edin Džeko, Stephan El Shaarawy ◀
Champions League | Speeldag 6 < >
|Groep D
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|20:45
|Juventus
|Barcelona
|20:45
|Sporting CP
|Groep C
|AS Roma
|20:45
|Qarabag FK
|Chelsea
|20:45
|Atlético Madrid
|Groep B
|Celtic
|20:45
|Anderlecht
|FC Bayern München
|20:45
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Groep A
|Manchester United
|20:45
|CSKA Moskou
|Benfica
|20:45
|FC Basel
Matchinfo
|AS Roma
|Qarabag FK
|1
|Alisson
|13
|Sehic
|24
|Florenzi
|5
|Medvedev
|44
|Manolas
|32
|Yunuszade
|5
|Juan Jesus
|52
|Rzezniczak
|11
|Kolarov
|77
|Guerrier
|7
|Pellegrini
|99
|Quintana
|21
|Gonalons
|20
|Richard
|6
|Strootman
|8
|Míchel
|17
|Ünder
|2
|Garayev
|9
|Džeko
|11
|Madatov
|92
|El Shaarawy
|9
|Ndlovu
|trainer
|Eusebio Di Francesco
|Gurban Gurbanov
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|2
|8
|12
|2
|FC Basel
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|5
|4
|9
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|4
|Benfica
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|12
|-11
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|5
|5
|0
|0
|24
|1
|23
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|5
|5
|12
|3
|Celtic
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
|17
|-12
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|17
|-16
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|5
|3
|1
|1
|15
|7
|8
|10
|2
|AS Roma
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|6
|2
|8
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Qarabag FK
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|13
|-11
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|1
|6
|11
|2
|Juventus
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|5
|0
|8
|3
|Sporting CP
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|5
|0
|4
|1
|4
|11
|-7
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|0
|3
|16
|6
|10
|9
|2
|Sevilla
|5
|2
|1
|2
|11
|11
|0
|8
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|6
|3
|6
|4
|NK Maribor
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|15
|-13
|2
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|3
|10
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|3
|Napoli
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|9
|1
|6
|4
|Feyenoord
|5
|0
|5
|0
|3
|13
|-10
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|5
|11
|2
|FC Porto
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|8
|2
|7
|3
|RB Leipzig
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|7
|4
|AS Monaco
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|13
|2
|Real Madrid
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|10
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2