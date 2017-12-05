- Olympiakos Piraeus
- 0
-
- Juventus
- 2
- 15' J. Cuadrado | 89' Bernardeschi
- einde
Champions League - Speeldag 6 05/12/2017 20:45
|0 - 1
|J. Cuadrado
|15'
|0 - 2
|Bernardeschi
|89'
Juventus klaart de klus in Olympiakos, dat uitgevoetbald is
di 05/12/2017 - 23:36 Juventus heeft zich niet meer laten verrassen op de slotspeeldag. Na een kwartier kon Proto een eerste keer vissen, vlak voor tijd legde Bernardeschi de eindstand vast.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Champions League | Speeldag 6 < >
|Groep D
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|0-2
|Juventus
|Barcelona
|2-0
|Sporting CP
|Groep C
|AS Roma
|1-0
|Qarabag FK
|Chelsea
|1-1
|Atlético Madrid
|Groep B
|Celtic
|0-1
|Anderlecht
|FC Bayern München
|3-1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Groep A
|Manchester United
|2-1
|CSKA Moskou
|Benfica
|0-2
|FC Basel
Matchinfo
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|Juventus
|24
|Proto
|23
|Szczesny
|14
|Elabdellaoui
|2
|De Sciglio
|40
|Engels
|15
|Barzagli
|43
|Nikolaou
|4
|Benatia
|23
|Koutris
|12
|Alex Sandro
|90
|Pardo
|7
|J. Cuadrado
|4
|Romao
|6
|Khedira
|8
|Odjidja
|10
|Dybala
|6
|Tachtsidis
|14
|Matuidi
|92
|Seba
|11
|Costa
|9
|Djurdjevic
|9
|Higuaín
|wisselspelers
|10
|Marin
|5
|Pjanic
|7
|Fortounis
|24
|Rugani
|31
|Nabouhane
|33
|Bernardeschi
|1
|Choutesiotis
|8
|Marchisio
|3
|Botía
|16
|Pinsoglio
|13
|G. Gillet
|17
|Mandžukic
|32
|Androutsos
|22
|Asamoah
|trainer
|Takis Lemonis
|Massimiliano Allegri
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|15
|2
|FC Basel
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|12
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|Benfica
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|14
|-13
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|5
|1
|0
|25
|4
|21
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Celtic
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|18
|-13
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|17
|-15
|3
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Qarabag FK
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|1
|8
|14
|2
|Juventus
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|11
|3
|Sporting CP
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|0
|5
|1
|4
|13
|-9
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|5
|2
|0
|3
|16
|6
|10
|9
|2
|Sevilla
|5
|2
|1
|2
|11
|11
|0
|8
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|5
|1
|1
|3
|9
|6
|3
|6
|4
|NK Maribor
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|15
|-13
|2
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|3
|10
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|3
|Napoli
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|9
|1
|6
|4
|Feyenoord
|5
|0
|5
|0
|3
|13
|-10
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|4
|5
|11
|2
|FC Porto
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|8
|2
|7
|3
|RB Leipzig
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|7
|4
|AS Monaco
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|13
|2
|Real Madrid
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|5
|9
|10
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|5
|0
|3
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2