15' J. Cuadrado | 89' Bernardeschi
einde
Champions League - Speeldag 6 05/12/2017 20:45
0 - 1 J. Cuadrado 15'
0 - 2 Bernardeschi 89'

Juventus klaart de klus in Olympiakos, dat uitgevoetbald is

di 05/12/2017 - 23:36 Juventus heeft zich niet meer laten verrassen op de slotspeeldag. Na een kwartier kon Proto een eerste keer vissen, vlak voor tijd legde Bernardeschi de eindstand vast.

Champions League  |  Speeldag 6

Groep D
Olympiakos Piraeus 0-2 Juventus
Barcelona 2-0 Sporting CP
Groep C
AS Roma 1-0 Qarabag FK
Chelsea 1-1 Atlético Madrid
Groep B
Celtic 0-1 Anderlecht
FC Bayern München 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Groep A
Manchester United 2-1 CSKA Moskou
Benfica 0-2 FC Basel

  • scheidsrechter: David Fernández Borbalán
  • stadion: Stadio Karaiskaki
  • toeschouwers: 29567
Olympiakos Piraeus Juventus
24 Proto 23 Szczesny
14 Elabdellaoui 2 De Sciglio
40 Engels 15 Barzagli
43 Nikolaou 4 Benatia
23 Koutris 12 Alex Sandro
90 Pardo 7 J. Cuadrado
4 Romao 6 Khedira
8 Odjidja 10 Dybala
6 Tachtsidis 14 Matuidi
92 Seba 11 Costa
9 Djurdjevic 9 Higuaín
wisselspelers
10 Marin 5 Pjanic
7 Fortounis 24 Rugani
31 Nabouhane 33 Bernardeschi
1 Choutesiotis 8 Marchisio
3 Botía 16 Pinsoglio
13 G. Gillet 17 Mandžukic
32 Androutsos 22 Asamoah
trainer
  Takis Lemonis   Massimiliano Allegri

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 12 3 9 15
2 FC Basel 6 4 2 0 11 5 6 12
3 CSKA Moskou 6 3 3 0 8 10 -2 9
4 Benfica 6 0 6 0 1 14 -13 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 6 5 1 0 25 4 21 15
2 FC Bayern München 6 5 1 0 13 6 7 15
3 Celtic 6 1 5 0 5 18 -13 3
4 Anderlecht 6 1 5 0 2 17 -15 3

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 6 3 1 2 9 6 3 11
2 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 16 8 8 11
3 Atlético Madrid 6 1 1 4 5 4 1 7
4 Qarabag FK 6 0 4 2 2 14 -12 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 6 4 0 2 9 1 8 14
2 Juventus 6 3 1 2 7 5 2 11
3 Sporting CP 6 2 3 1 8 9 -1 7
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 0 5 1 4 13 -9 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 5 2 0 3 16 6 10 9
2 Sevilla 5 2 1 2 11 11 0 8
3 Spartak Moskou 5 1 1 3 9 6 3 6
4 NK Maribor 5 0 3 2 2 15 -13 2

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 5 5 0 0 13 3 10 15
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 3 2 0 7 8 -1 9
3 Napoli 5 2 3 0 10 9 1 6
4 Feyenoord 5 0 5 0 3 13 -10 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 5 3 0 2 9 4 5 11
2 FC Porto 5 2 2 1 10 8 2 7
3 RB Leipzig 5 2 2 1 9 9 0 7
4 AS Monaco 5 0 3 2 4 11 -7 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 5 4 0 1 12 4 8 13
2 Real Madrid 5 3 1 1 14 5 9 10
3 Borussia Dortmund 5 0 3 2 5 10 -5 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 5 0 3 2 2 14 -12 2