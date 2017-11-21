Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Besiktas
1
41' Anderson Talisca
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} FC Porto
1
29' Felipe
einde
Champions League - speeldag 5 21/11/2017 18:00
0 - 1 Felipe 29'
41' Anderson Talisca 1 - 1
  • Besiktas kan een feestje bouwen.

Besiktas is groepswinnaar, Porto zit in de wachtkamer

di 21/11/2017 - 19:50 Besiktas heeft de eerste plaats in groep G definitief opgeëist. De Turken hadden genoeg aan een 1-1-gelijkspel tegen Porto. De Portugezen moeten nog vol aan de bak op de laatste speeldag.

(later meer)

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 19:50
  • Ricardo Quaresma uit Álvaro Negredo in Besiktas 90+2'
  • Héctor Herrera uit Diego Reyes in FC Porto 90'
  • Anderson Talisca uit Oguzhan Özyakup in Besiktas 87'
  • Ricardo Pereira uit Jesús Corona in FC Porto 80'
  • Gökhan Gönül  Besiktas  65'
  • Start tweede helft 19:02
  • Dusko Tosic uit Gary Medel in Besiktas rust
  • Rust 18:46
  • Anderson Talisca  Besiktas  43'
  • 1Besiktas 1FC Porto doelpunt Anderson Talisca Besiktas 41'
  • 0Besiktas 1FC Porto doelpunt Felipe FC Porto 29'
  • Maxi Pereira  FC Porto  23'
  • Sérgio Oliveira  FC Porto  9'
  • Start eerste helft 18:01
  • Opstelling FC Porto José Sá, Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Iván Marcano, Alex Telles, Ricardo Pereira, Danilo Pereira, Sérgio Oliveira, Héctor Herrera, Yacine Brahimi, Vincent Aboubakar
  • Opstelling Besiktas Fabricio, Gökhan Gönül, Pepe, Dusko Tosic, Adriano Correia, Tolgay Arslan, Atiba Hutchinson, Anderson Talisca, Ricardo Quaresma, Cenk Tosun, Ryan Babel
 

Champions League  |  speeldag 5

Groep H
Borussia Dortmund 20:45 Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL Nicosia 20:45 Real Madrid
Groep G
Besiktas 1-1 FC Porto
AS Monaco 20:45 RB Leipzig
Groep F
Napoli 20:45 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 20:45 Feyenoord
Groep E
Spartak Moskou 1-1 NK Maribor
Sevilla 20:45 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Antonio Mateu Lahoz
  • stadion: Vodafone Park
Besiktas FC Porto
1 Fabricio 12
77 Gönül 2 M. Pereira
5 Pepe 28 Felipe
6 D. Tosic 5 Marcano
3 Correia 13 Telles
18 Arslan 21 R. Pereira
13 Hutchinson 22 Pereira
94 Anderson Talisca 27 S. Oliveira
7 Quaresma 16 H. Herrera
23 Tosun 8 Brahimi
8 Babel 9 Aboubakar
wisselspelers
12 Medel 17 Je. Corona
10 Özyakup 23 D. Reyes
9 Negredo 1 Casillas
2 Mitrovic 7 Santos
17 Lens 10 Torres
29 Zengin 19 Layún
88 Erkin 20 André
trainer
  Senol Günes   Sérgio Conceição

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 4 4 0 0 10 1 9 12
2 FC Basel 4 2 2 0 8 5 3 6
3 CSKA Moskou 4 2 2 0 5 8 -3 6
4 Benfica 4 0 4 0 1 10 -9 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 4 4 0 0 17 0 17 12
2 FC Bayern München 4 3 1 0 8 4 4 9
3 Celtic 4 1 3 0 4 10 -6 3
4 Anderlecht 4 0 4 0 0 15 -15 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 4 2 0 2 8 4 4 8
2 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 11 7 4 7
3 Atlético Madrid 4 0 1 3 2 3 -1 3
4 Qarabag FK 4 0 2 2 2 9 -7 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 7 1 6 10
2 Juventus 4 2 1 1 5 5 0 7
3 Sporting CP 4 1 2 1 5 6 -1 4
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 0 3 1 3 8 -5 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 4 2 0 2 13 3 10 8
2 Sevilla 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 7
3 Spartak Moskou 5 1 1 3 9 6 3 6
4 NK Maribor 5 0 3 2 2 15 -13 2

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 12
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 1 0 7 5 2 9
3 Napoli 4 1 3 0 7 9 -2 3
4 Feyenoord 4 0 4 0 3 12 -9 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 5 3 0 2 9 4 5 11
2 FC Porto 5 2 2 1 10 8 2 7
3 RB Leipzig 4 1 2 1 5 8 -3 4
4 AS Monaco 4 0 2 2 3 7 -4 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 10 3 7 10
2 Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 7
3 Borussia Dortmund 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 4 0 2 2 2 8 -6 2