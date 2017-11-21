- Besiktas
Besiktas kan een feestje bouwen.
Besiktas is groepswinnaar, Porto zit in de wachtkamer
di 21/11/2017 - 19:50 Besiktas heeft de eerste plaats in groep G definitief opgeëist. De Turken hadden genoeg aan een 1-1-gelijkspel tegen Porto. De Portugezen moeten nog vol aan de bak op de laatste speeldag.
(later meer)
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 19:50 ◀
- Ricardo Quaresma uit Álvaro Negredo in Besiktas 90+2' ◀
- Héctor Herrera uit Diego Reyes in FC Porto 90' ◀
- Anderson Talisca uit Oguzhan Özyakup in Besiktas 87' ◀
- Ricardo Pereira uit Jesús Corona in FC Porto 80' ◀
- Gökhan Gönül Besiktas 65' ◀
- Start tweede helft 19:02 ◀
- Dusko Tosic uit Gary Medel in Besiktas rust ◀
- Rust 18:46 ◀
- Anderson Talisca Besiktas 43' ◀
- 1Besiktas 1FC Porto doelpunt Anderson Talisca Besiktas 41' ◀
- 0Besiktas 1FC Porto doelpunt Felipe FC Porto 29' ◀
- Maxi Pereira FC Porto 23' ◀
- Sérgio Oliveira FC Porto 9' ◀
- Start eerste helft 18:01 ◀
- Opstelling FC Porto José Sá, Maxi Pereira, Felipe, Iván Marcano, Alex Telles, Ricardo Pereira, Danilo Pereira, Sérgio Oliveira, Héctor Herrera, Yacine Brahimi, Vincent Aboubakar ◀
- Opstelling Besiktas Fabricio, Gökhan Gönül, Pepe, Dusko Tosic, Adriano Correia, Tolgay Arslan, Atiba Hutchinson, Anderson Talisca, Ricardo Quaresma, Cenk Tosun, Ryan Babel ◀
Matchinfo
|Besiktas
|FC Porto
|1
|Fabricio
|12
|Sá
|77
|Gönül
|2
|M. Pereira
|5
|Pepe
|28
|Felipe
|6
|D. Tosic
|5
|Marcano
|3
|Correia
|13
|Telles
|18
|Arslan
|21
|R. Pereira
|13
|Hutchinson
|22
|Pereira
|94
|Anderson Talisca
|27
|S. Oliveira
|7
|Quaresma
|16
|H. Herrera
|23
|Tosun
|8
|Brahimi
|8
|Babel
|9
|Aboubakar
|wisselspelers
|12
|Medel
|17
|Je. Corona
|10
|Özyakup
|23
|D. Reyes
|9
|Negredo
|1
|Casillas
|2
|Mitrovic
|7
|Santos
|17
|Lens
|10
|Torres
|29
|Zengin
|19
|Layún
|88
|Erkin
|20
|André
|trainer
|Senol Günes
|Sérgio Conceição
