- 22/11
Champions League - speeldag 5 22/11/2017 20:45
Bayern wil de leidersplaats in de poule nog afsnoepen van PSG.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
⚽️ Last training before #RSCA - @FCBayern! 💪 #COYM #UCL #ANDFCB pic.twitter.com/EVjyRh3P0W— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 21 november 2017
- Veegt RSCA de 0 weg? Bayern is al geplaatst voor de 1/8e finales en strijdt met PSG nog om groepswinst. Anderlecht wacht op de 5e speeldag nog steeds op zijn eerste punt (en eerste doelpunt). Paars-wit is de enige ploeg die dit seizoen nog niet scoorde in de Champions League. 11:06 ◀
-
#Robben: "Wenn wir spielen, spielen wir, um zu gewinnen. Das wird morgen nichts anderes sein. Wir müssen ein ganz seriöses Spiel abliefern und von der ersten Minute an Gas geben und ein gutes Ergebnis holen."— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) 21 november 2017
Der Tag im Ticker ➡ https://t.co/1UrQkAo3Uo #RSCAFCB #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/mj8uyL9W7G
- Müller kampt nog altijd met een trainingsachterstand na een spierblessure. Alaba sukkelt met zijn rug en Rafinha incasseerde gisteren een trap op zijn enkel. Thiago en Kingsley Coman, beiden net hersteld van blessures, zitten wel in de selectie. 11:04 ◀
-
Unser Kader für #RSCAFCB! 🙌 #MiaSanMia #packmas pic.twitter.com/wQ6L6thSNB— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) 21 november 2017
- Bayern zonder enkele grote namen Woensdagavond krijgt Anderlecht hoog bezoek in het Astridpark. Bayern München komt met 19 spelers naar Brussel. Naast de langdurig geblesseerden Manuel Neuer (voet) en Franck Ribéry (knie) ontbreken ook Thomas Müller, David Alaba en Rafinha in de Beierse selectie. 11:02 ◀
- vooraf 11:01 ◀
Champions League | speeldag 5 < >
|Groep H
|Borussia Dortmund
|20:45
|Tottenham Hotspur
|APOEL Nicosia
|20:45
|Real Madrid
|Groep G
|Besiktas
|18:00
|FC Porto
|AS Monaco
|20:45
|RB Leipzig
|Groep F
|Napoli
|20:45
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Manchester City
|20:45
|Feyenoord
|Groep E
|Spartak Moskou
|18:00
|NK Maribor
|Sevilla
|20:45
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|12
|2
|FC Basel
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|4
|Benfica
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|12
|2
|FC Bayern München
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Celtic
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|15
|-15
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|2
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|7
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Qarabag FK
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|1
|6
|10
|2
|Juventus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|7
|3
|Sporting CP
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|0
|2
|13
|3
|10
|8
|2
|Sevilla
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|5
|4
|NK Maribor
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|14
|-13
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|3
|9
|12
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|9
|3
|Napoli
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|9
|-2
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|4
|0
|4
|0
|3
|12
|-9
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|10
|2
|FC Porto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|7
|2
|6
|3
|RB Leipzig
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|4
|AS Monaco
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|10
|2
|Real Madrid
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|7
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2