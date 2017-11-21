Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Anderlecht
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} FC Bayern München
22/11
Champions League - speeldag 5 22/11/2017 20:45
  • Bayern wil de leidersplaats in de poule nog afsnoepen van PSG.

Bayern wil de leidersplaats in de poule nog afsnoepen van PSG.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • 11:57
  • Veegt RSCA de 0 weg? Bayern is al geplaatst voor de 1/8e finales en strijdt met PSG nog om groepswinst. Anderlecht wacht op de 5e speeldag nog steeds op zijn eerste punt (en eerste doelpunt). Paars-wit is de enige ploeg die dit seizoen nog niet scoorde in de Champions League. 11:06
  • 11:05
  • Müller kampt nog altijd met een trainingsachterstand na een spierblessure. Alaba sukkelt met zijn rug en Rafinha incasseerde gisteren een trap op zijn enkel. Thiago en Kingsley Coman, beiden net hersteld van blessures, zitten wel in de selectie. 11:04
  • 11:03
  • Bayern zonder enkele grote namen Woensdagavond krijgt Anderlecht hoog bezoek in het Astridpark. Bayern München komt met 19 spelers naar Brussel. Naast de langdurig geblesseerden Manuel Neuer (voet) en Franck Ribéry (knie) ontbreken ook Thomas Müller, David Alaba en Rafinha in de Beierse selectie. 11:02
  • vooraf 11:01
 

Champions League  |  speeldag 5

Groep H
Borussia Dortmund 20:45 Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL Nicosia 20:45 Real Madrid
Groep G
Besiktas 18:00 FC Porto
AS Monaco 20:45 RB Leipzig
Groep F
Napoli 20:45 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 20:45 Feyenoord
Groep E
Spartak Moskou 18:00 NK Maribor
Sevilla 20:45 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Anthony Taylor
  • stadion: Constant Vanden Stock-stadion

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 4 4 0 0 10 1 9 12
2 FC Basel 4 2 2 0 8 5 3 6
3 CSKA Moskou 4 2 2 0 5 8 -3 6
4 Benfica 4 0 4 0 1 10 -9 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 4 4 0 0 17 0 17 12
2 FC Bayern München 4 3 1 0 8 4 4 9
3 Celtic 4 1 3 0 4 10 -6 3
4 Anderlecht 4 0 4 0 0 15 -15 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 4 2 0 2 8 4 4 8
2 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 11 7 4 7
3 Atlético Madrid 4 0 1 3 2 3 -1 3
4 Qarabag FK 4 0 2 2 2 9 -7 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 7 1 6 10
2 Juventus 4 2 1 1 5 5 0 7
3 Sporting CP 4 1 2 1 5 6 -1 4
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 0 3 1 3 8 -5 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 4 2 0 2 13 3 10 8
2 Sevilla 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 7
3 Spartak Moskou 4 1 1 2 8 5 3 5
4 NK Maribor 4 0 3 1 1 14 -13 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 12
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 1 0 7 5 2 9
3 Napoli 4 1 3 0 7 9 -2 3
4 Feyenoord 4 0 4 0 3 12 -9 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 4 3 0 1 8 3 5 10
2 FC Porto 4 2 2 0 9 7 2 6
3 RB Leipzig 4 1 2 1 5 8 -3 4
4 AS Monaco 4 0 2 2 3 7 -4 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 10 3 7 10
2 Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 7
3 Borussia Dortmund 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 4 0 2 2 2 8 -6 2