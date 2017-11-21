- Manchester City
- Feyenoord
- 20:45
Champions League - speeldag 5 21/11/2017 20:45
City verloor al 3 maanden geen punt meer.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- 09:59 ◀
Van Bronckhorst: 'Iedereen weet dat het morgen een enorme opgave wordt. Maar optimisme zit in mijn karakter. Het doel is om resultaat te halen.'#mcifey #UCL pic.twitter.com/JJI9p83aqa— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) 20 november 2017
#PEP: The favourites are Barca, Real Madrid, etc...— Manchester City (@ManCity) 20 november 2017
For people to put us there is a big honour. We haven't done anything yet.
We have a big history to build in Europe.
- We zijn al zeker van de volgende ronde, maar ik wil in de 1/8e finales de terugmatch liefst thuis spelen. Dus wil ik als eerste eindigen in de poule en spelen we tegen Feyenoord om te winnen. City-coach Guardiola 09:57 ◀
💬 Van Bronckhorst: "I don’t think you will find a person in this room, in Europe or perhaps the world that will say City are not one of the best teams at the moment." #cityvfey #mancityhttps://t.co/jFlZ0E5VJZ— Manchester City (@ManCity) 20 november 2017
- Perfect CL-rapport In de Champions League is City al zeker van een plaats in de 1/8e finales. Op Feyenoord won City met 0-4, thuis van Donjetsk en Napoli met 2-0 en 2-1 en tot slot op Napoli met 2-4. 09:54 ◀
- Laatste puntenverlies exact 3 maanden geleden Manchester City verloor in de competitie en Champions League samen geen punt meer sinds 21 augustus. De laatste ploeg die City in bedwang kon houden was Everton. Op de tweede speeldag van de Premier League boekte Everton in Manchester een 1-1-gelijkspel. 09:50 ◀
- Nieuwe zege voor City? Vanavond ontvangt Manchester City de Rotterdammers van Feyenoord in speeldag 5 van de Champions League. Kraakt Feyenoord de code van Pep Guardiola? Volg de wedstrijd vanaf 20.45u live in dit artikel. 09:48 ◀
- vooraf 09:47 ◀
- Opstelling Feyenoord Brad Jones, Bart Nieuwkoop, Renato Tapia, Jeremiah St. Juste, Ridgeciano Haps, Sofyan Amrabat, Jens Toornstra, Tonny Vilhena, Steven Berghuis, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Sam Larsson ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Nicolás Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala, Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gündogan, Yaya Touré, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling ◀
Champions League | speeldag 5 < >
|Groep H
|Borussia Dortmund
|20:45
|Tottenham Hotspur
|APOEL Nicosia
|20:45
|Real Madrid
|Groep G
|Besiktas
|18:00
|FC Porto
|AS Monaco
|20:45
|RB Leipzig
|Groep F
|Napoli
|20:45
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Manchester City
|20:45
|Feyenoord
|Groep E
|Spartak Moskou
|18:00
|NK Maribor
|Sevilla
|20:45
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Manchester City
|Feyenoord
|1
|Bravo
|25
|Jones
|3
|Danilo
|2
|Nieuwkoop
|30
|Otamendi
|20
|Tapia
|15
|Mangala
|4
|St. Juste
|18
|Delph
|5
|Haps
|8
|Gündogan
|21
|Amrabat
|42
|Y. Touré
|28
|Toornstra
|47
|Foden
|10
|Vilhena
|20
|B. Silva
|19
|Berghuis
|10
|Agüero
|7
|Boëtius
|7
|Sterling
|11
|Larsson
|trainer
|Josep Guardiola
|Giovanni van Bronckhorst
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|12
|2
|FC Basel
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|4
|Benfica
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|12
|2
|FC Bayern München
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Celtic
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|15
|-15
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|2
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|7
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Qarabag FK
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|1
|6
|10
|2
|Juventus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|7
|3
|Sporting CP
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|4
|2
|0
|2
|13
|3
|10
|8
|2
|Sevilla
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|8
|0
|7
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|5
|3
|5
|4
|NK Maribor
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|14
|-13
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|3
|9
|12
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|5
|2
|9
|3
|Napoli
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|9
|-2
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|4
|0
|4
|0
|3
|12
|-9
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|10
|2
|FC Porto
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|7
|2
|6
|3
|RB Leipzig
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
|4
|AS Monaco
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|4
|3
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|10
|2
|Real Madrid
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|7
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|8
|-6
|2