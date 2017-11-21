Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester City
20:45
Champions League - speeldag 5 21/11/2017 20:45
  • City verloor al 3 maanden geen punt meer.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Guardiola: "Een risico om Kompany ook tegen Feyenoord te laten spelen" Vincent Kompany vierde afgelopen weekend zijn rentree bij Manchester City na een zoveelste blessure. Maar kan de Rode Duivel morgen ook in de Champions League aantreden?
  • We zijn al zeker van de volgende ronde, maar ik wil in de 1/8e finales de terugmatch liefst thuis spelen. Dus wil ik als eerste eindigen in de poule en spelen we tegen Feyenoord om te winnen. City-coach Guardiola 09:57
  • Perfect CL-rapport In de Champions League is City al zeker van een plaats in de 1/8e finales. Op Feyenoord won City met 0-4, thuis van Donjetsk en Napoli met 2-0 en 2-1 en tot slot op Napoli met 2-4. 09:54
  • Laatste puntenverlies exact 3 maanden geleden Manchester City verloor in de competitie en Champions League samen geen punt meer sinds 21 augustus. De laatste ploeg die City in bedwang kon houden was Everton. Op de tweede speeldag van de Premier League boekte Everton in Manchester een 1-1-gelijkspel. 09:50
  • Nieuwe zege voor City? Vanavond ontvangt Manchester City de Rotterdammers van Feyenoord in speeldag 5 van de Champions League. Kraakt Feyenoord de code van Pep Guardiola? Volg de wedstrijd vanaf 20.45u live in dit artikel. 09:48
  • Opstelling Feyenoord Brad Jones, Bart Nieuwkoop, Renato Tapia, Jeremiah St. Juste, Ridgeciano Haps, Sofyan Amrabat, Jens Toornstra, Tonny Vilhena, Steven Berghuis, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Sam Larsson
  • Opstelling Manchester City Claudio Bravo, Danilo, Nicolás Otamendi, Eliaquim Mangala, Fabian Delph, Ilkay Gündogan, Yaya Touré, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Ivan Kruzliak
  • stadion: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City Feyenoord
1 Bravo 25 Jones
3 Danilo 2 Nieuwkoop
30 Otamendi 20 Tapia
15 Mangala 4 St. Juste
18 Delph 5 Haps
8 Gündogan 21 Amrabat
42 Y. Touré 28 Toornstra
47 Foden 10 Vilhena
20 B. Silva 19 Berghuis
10 Agüero 7 Boëtius
7 Sterling 11 Larsson
trainer
  Josep Guardiola   Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 4 4 0 0 10 1 9 12
2 FC Basel 4 2 2 0 8 5 3 6
3 CSKA Moskou 4 2 2 0 5 8 -3 6
4 Benfica 4 0 4 0 1 10 -9 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 4 4 0 0 17 0 17 12
2 FC Bayern München 4 3 1 0 8 4 4 9
3 Celtic 4 1 3 0 4 10 -6 3
4 Anderlecht 4 0 4 0 0 15 -15 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 4 2 0 2 8 4 4 8
2 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 11 7 4 7
3 Atlético Madrid 4 0 1 3 2 3 -1 3
4 Qarabag FK 4 0 2 2 2 9 -7 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 7 1 6 10
2 Juventus 4 2 1 1 5 5 0 7
3 Sporting CP 4 1 2 1 5 6 -1 4
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 0 3 1 3 8 -5 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 4 2 0 2 13 3 10 8
2 Sevilla 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 7
3 Spartak Moskou 4 1 1 2 8 5 3 5
4 NK Maribor 4 0 3 1 1 14 -13 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 12 3 9 12
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 1 0 7 5 2 9
3 Napoli 4 1 3 0 7 9 -2 3
4 Feyenoord 4 0 4 0 3 12 -9 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 4 3 0 1 8 3 5 10
2 FC Porto 4 2 2 0 9 7 2 6
3 RB Leipzig 4 1 2 1 5 8 -3 4
4 AS Monaco 4 0 2 2 3 7 -4 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 10 3 7 10
2 Real Madrid 4 2 1 1 8 5 3 7
3 Borussia Dortmund 4 0 2 2 4 8 -4 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 4 0 2 2 2 8 -6 2