- Liverpool
- …
-
- NK Maribor
- …
-
- 01/11
Champions League - Speeldag 4 01/11/2017 20:45
Karius is de Champions League-doelman van Liverpool.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Karius krijgt weer voorkeur op Mignolet Simon Mignolet moet woensdagavond in de Champions League opnieuw vanaf de bank toekijken als Liverpool op Anfield het bescheiden Maribor ontvangt. Liverpool-coach Jürgen Klopp bevestigde immers dat Loris Karius opnieuw de voorkeur krijgt op het kampioenenbal. De Duitser speelde ook de eerste drie groepswedstrijden. 16:45 ◀
- vooraf 16:45 ◀
- Opstelling NK Maribor Jasmin Handanovic, Martin Milec, Aleksander Rajcevic, Marko Suler, Mitja Viler, Dino Hotic, Maruwan Kabha, Dare Vršic, Aleks Pihler, Damjan Bohar, Jasmin Mesanovic ◀
- Opstelling Liverpool Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino ◀
Matchinfo
|Liverpool
|NK Maribor
|1
|Karius
|33
|J. Handanovic
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|22
|Milec
|32
|Matip
|26
|Rajcevic
|17
|Klavan
|4
|Suler
|7
|Milner
|28
|Viler
|21
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|10
|Hotic
|14
|Henderson
|8
|Kabha
|5
|Wijnaldum
|12
|Vršic
|11
|M. Salah
|6
|Pihler
|15
|Sturridge
|39
|Bohar
|9
|Firmino
|27
|Mesanovic
|trainer
|Jürgen Klopp
|Darko Milanic
