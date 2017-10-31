Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Liverpool
NK Maribor
01/11
Champions League - Speeldag 4 01/11/2017 20:45
  • Karius is de Champions League-doelman van Liverpool.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  Karius krijgt weer voorkeur op Mignolet Simon Mignolet moet woensdagavond in de Champions League opnieuw vanaf de bank toekijken als Liverpool op Anfield het bescheiden Maribor ontvangt. Liverpool-coach Jürgen Klopp bevestigde immers dat Loris Karius opnieuw de voorkeur krijgt op het kampioenenbal. De Duitser speelde ook de eerste drie groepswedstrijden. 16:45
  • vooraf 16:45
  Opstelling NK Maribor Jasmin Handanovic, Martin Milec, Aleksander Rajcevic, Marko Suler, Mitja Viler, Dino Hotic, Maruwan Kabha, Dare Vršic, Aleks Pihler, Damjan Bohar, Jasmin Mesanovic
  Opstelling Liverpool Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge, Roberto Firmino
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Ivan Kruzliak
  • stadion: Anfield
Liverpool NK Maribor
1 Karius 33 J. Handanovic
66 Alexander-Arnold 22 Milec
32 Matip 26 Rajcevic
17 Klavan 4 Suler
7 Milner 28 Viler
21 Oxlade-Chamberlain 10 Hotic
14 Henderson 8 Kabha
5 Wijnaldum 12 Vršic
11 M. Salah 6 Pihler
15 Sturridge 39 Bohar
9 Firmino 27 Mesanovic
trainer
  Jürgen Klopp   Darko Milanic

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9
2 FC Basel 3 2 1 0 7 3 4 6
3 CSKA Moskou 3 1 2 0 3 7 -4 3
4 Benfica 3 0 3 0 1 8 -7 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 3 3 0 0 12 0 12 9
2 FC Bayern München 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 6
3 Celtic 3 1 2 0 3 8 -5 3
4 Anderlecht 3 0 3 0 0 10 -10 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 3 2 0 1 11 4 7 7
2 AS Roma 3 1 0 2 5 4 1 5
3 Atlético Madrid 3 0 1 2 1 2 -1 2
4 Qarabag FK 3 0 2 1 1 8 -7 1

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 7 1 6 9
2 Juventus 3 2 1 0 4 4 0 6
3 Sporting CP 3 1 2 0 4 5 -1 3
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 3 0 3 0 3 8 -5 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 3 1 0 2 10 3 7 5
2 Spartak Moskou 3 1 0 2 7 3 4 5
3 Sevilla 3 1 1 1 6 7 -1 4
4 NK Maribor 3 0 2 1 1 11 -10 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 2 1 0 4 4 0 6
3 Napoli 3 1 2 0 5 5 0 3
4 Feyenoord 3 0 3 0 2 9 -7 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9
2 RB Leipzig 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
3 FC Porto 3 1 2 0 6 6 0 3
4 AS Monaco 3 0 2 1 2 6 -4 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
2 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
3 Borussia Dortmund 3 0 2 1 3 7 -4 1
4 APOEL Nicosia 3 0 2 1 1 7 -6 1