Champions League - Speeldag 4 01/11/2017 20:45
Kan Jose Maria Callejon straks scoren tegen City?
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Callejon: "Zijn van niemand bang" Napoli barst van het vertrouwen en zelfs de komst van Manchester City schrikt de Italianen niet af. "We respecteren elke tegenstander, maar we vrezen niemand. Wij weten dat we sterk zijn en we komen met vertrouwen aan de aftrap. We gaan resoluut voor de drie punten", zegt flankaanvaller Callejon. 16:34 ◀
-
🎙 @J21Calleti: "We have the utmost respect for @ManCity. But we're not afraid of them." 🇮🇹 #SSCNCity 🇬🇧 #UCL ⚽️ #ForzaNapoliSempre 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZDhAWdO0b4— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) 31 oktober 2017
- Guardiola: "We zullen afzien" Ondanks de zege in Manchester is City op zijn hoede voor Napoli, de leider in de Serie A. "Ik heb heel veel respect voor Napoli", zegt City-coach Josep Guardiola. "We zullen afzien zoals nooit tevoren. Ik ben benieuwd hoe we daarop zullen reageren. We zijn niet naar hier gekomen voor een puntje, we willen winnen." 16:26 ◀
-
Who's on their way to Naples this afternoon? ✈️#sscnvcity squad confirmed: https://t.co/ZeAUiBraA7 #mancity pic.twitter.com/aIJ7FFYZdR— Manchester City (@ManCity) 31 oktober 2017
- Zo was het 2 weken geleden In Manchester domineerde de thuisploeg het openingskwartier, waarin het ook twee keer scoorde. Daarna zette Napoli zijn voet naast de thuisploeg, maar verder dan de aansluitingstreffer van Diawara kwamen de Italianen niet. 16:22 ◀
- 16:22 ◀
- Druk ligt bij Napoli Napoli is zowat verplicht te winnen vanavond om zijn kansen op de 1/8e finales gaaf te houden na een 3 op 9 uit de eerste drie duels. Als City de drie punten pakt, is het na vier speeldagen al zeker van de kwalificatie. 16:20 ◀
-
🏃The squad is hard at work on the training pitch ⚽️ #SSCNCity 🇮🇹 #UCL 🇬🇧 #ForzaNapoliSempre 💪 📍#Castelvolturno pic.twitter.com/3xW7dkRT7H— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) 31 oktober 2017
- Revanche voor Napoli? Voetballiefhebbers kunnen vanavond hun hartje ophalen bij Napoli-Manchester City, de topaffiche in groep F. Nemen de Napolitanen wraak voor de 2-1-nederlaag van twee weken geleden? Volg het strak fase per fase vanaf 20.45u. 16:17 ◀
- Vooraf 16:17 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nicolás Otamendi, John Stones, Fabian Delph, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané ◀
- Opstelling Napoli José Manuel Reina, Elseid Hysaj, Raúl Albiol, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Allan, Amadou Diawara, Marek Hamšík, José Callejón, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne ◀
Matchinfo
|Napoli
|Manchester City
|25
|Reina
|31
|Ederson
|23
|Hysaj
|2
|Walker
|33
|Albiol
|30
|Otamendi
|26
|Koulibaly
|5
|Stones
|31
|Ghoulam
|18
|Delph
|5
|Allan
|17
|De Bruyne
|42
|Diawara
|25
|Fernandinho
|17
|Hamšík
|21
|D. Silva
|7
|Callejón
|20
|B. Silva
|14
|Mertens
|33
|Jesus
|24
|Insigne
|19
|Sané
|trainer
|Maurizio Sarri
|Josep Guardiola
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|12
|2
|FC Basel
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|4
|Benfica
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|12
|2
|FC Bayern München
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Celtic
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|15
|-15
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|2
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|7
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Qarabag FK
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|1
|6
|10
|2
|Juventus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|7
|3
|Sporting CP
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|10
|3
|7
|5
|2
|Spartak Moskou
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|5
|3
|Sevilla
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|4
|NK Maribor
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|11
|-10
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|6
|3
|Napoli
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|9
|-7
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|9
|2
|RB Leipzig
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|AS Monaco
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|2
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1