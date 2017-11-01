Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Napoli
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Manchester City
20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 4 01/11/2017 20:45
  • Kan Jose Maria Callejon straks scoren tegen City?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Callejon: "Zijn van niemand bang" Napoli barst van het vertrouwen en zelfs de komst van Manchester City schrikt de Italianen niet af. "We respecteren elke tegenstander, maar we vrezen niemand. Wij weten dat we sterk zijn en we komen met vertrouwen aan de aftrap. We gaan resoluut voor de drie punten", zegt flankaanvaller Callejon. 16:34
  • Guardiola: "We zullen afzien" Ondanks de zege in Manchester is City op zijn hoede voor Napoli, de leider in de Serie A. "Ik heb heel veel respect voor Napoli", zegt City-coach Josep Guardiola. "We zullen afzien zoals nooit tevoren. Ik ben benieuwd hoe we daarop zullen reageren. We zijn niet naar hier gekomen voor een puntje, we willen winnen." 16:26
  • Zo was het 2 weken geleden In Manchester domineerde de thuisploeg het openingskwartier, waarin het ook twee keer scoorde. Daarna zette Napoli zijn voet naast de thuisploeg, maar verder dan de aansluitingstreffer van Diawara kwamen de Italianen niet. 16:22
  • Ook in Europa stoomt de trein van Manchester City door Manchester City heeft zijn derde zege in evenveel groepsduels in de Champions League beet. Deze keer ging Napoli met 2-1 voor de bijl. De ploeg van Mertens zakt naar plaats drie.
  • Druk ligt bij Napoli Napoli is zowat verplicht te winnen vanavond om zijn kansen op de 1/8e finales gaaf te houden na een 3 op 9 uit de eerste drie duels. Als City de drie punten pakt, is het na vier speeldagen al zeker van de kwalificatie. 16:20
  • Revanche voor Napoli? Voetballiefhebbers kunnen vanavond hun hartje ophalen bij Napoli-Manchester City, de topaffiche in groep F. Nemen de Napolitanen wraak voor de 2-1-nederlaag van twee weken geleden? Volg het strak fase per fase vanaf 20.45u. 16:17
  • Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nicolás Otamendi, John Stones, Fabian Delph, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané
  • Opstelling Napoli José Manuel Reina, Elseid Hysaj, Raúl Albiol, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Allan, Amadou Diawara, Marek Hamšík, José Callejón, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne
 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 4

Groep H
Tottenham Hotspur 20:45 Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund 20:45 APOEL Nicosia
Groep G
Besiktas 0-0 AS Monaco
FC Porto 20:45 RB Leipzig
Groep F
Shakhtar Donetsk 20:45 Feyenoord
Napoli 20:45 Manchester City
Groep E
Liverpool 20:45 NK Maribor
Sevilla 20:45 Spartak Moskou

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Dr. Felix Brych
  • stadion: Stadio San Paolo
Napoli Manchester City
25 Reina 31 Ederson
23 Hysaj 2 Walker
33 Albiol 30 Otamendi
26 Koulibaly 5 Stones
31 Ghoulam 18 Delph
5 Allan 17 De Bruyne
42 Diawara 25 Fernandinho
17 Hamšík 21 D. Silva
7 Callejón 20 B. Silva
14 Mertens 33 Jesus
24 Insigne 19 Sané
trainer
  Maurizio Sarri   Josep Guardiola

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 4 4 0 0 10 1 9 12
2 FC Basel 4 2 2 0 8 5 3 6
3 CSKA Moskou 4 2 2 0 5 8 -3 6
4 Benfica 4 0 4 0 1 10 -9 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 4 4 0 0 17 0 17 12
2 FC Bayern München 4 3 1 0 8 4 4 9
3 Celtic 4 1 3 0 4 10 -6 3
4 Anderlecht 4 0 4 0 0 15 -15 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 4 2 0 2 8 4 4 8
2 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 11 7 4 7
3 Atlético Madrid 4 0 1 3 2 3 -1 3
4 Qarabag FK 4 0 2 2 2 9 -7 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 7 1 6 10
2 Juventus 4 2 1 1 5 5 0 7
3 Sporting CP 4 1 2 1 5 6 -1 4
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 0 3 1 3 8 -5 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 3 1 0 2 10 3 7 5
2 Spartak Moskou 3 1 0 2 7 3 4 5
3 Sevilla 3 1 1 1 6 7 -1 4
4 NK Maribor 3 0 2 1 1 11 -10 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 2 1 0 4 4 0 6
3 Napoli 3 1 2 0 5 5 0 3
4 Feyenoord 3 0 3 0 2 9 -7 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9
2 RB Leipzig 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
3 FC Porto 3 1 2 0 6 6 0 3
4 AS Monaco 3 0 2 1 2 6 -4 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
2 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
3 Borussia Dortmund 3 0 2 1 3 7 -4 1
4 APOEL Nicosia 3 0 2 1 1 7 -6 1