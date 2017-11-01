Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Celtic
1
74' McGregor
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} FC Bayern München
2
22' Coman | 77' Martínez
einde
Champions League - Speeldag 4 31/10/2017 20:45
0 - 1 Coman 22'
74' McGregor 1 - 1
1 - 2 Martínez 77'
Kingsley Coman opende de score voor Bayern.

Martinez buffelt Bayern naar de knockout-fase

di 31/10/2017 - 23:01 In de groep van Anderlecht heeft ook Bayern München zich geplaatst voor de 1/8e finales. Bayern won niet zonder moeite met 1-2 op het veld van Celtic.

Bayern miste diepe spits Lewandowski, maar klom dankzij een doelpunt van Coman toch op voorsprong in Celtic Park. Aan de 0-1 van de Fransman ging wel hands vooraf.

Celtic liet zich niet onbetuigd en had nog in de eerste helft enkele prima kansen om langszij te komen. De gelijkmaker viel uiteindelijk pas diep in de tweede helft. Een kwartier voor tijd schoof McGregor de bal door de benen van Ulreich.

Maar lang kon het fanatieke thuispubliek niet genieten van het doelpunt. Martinez buffelde enkele minuten later de 1-2 binnen, al hield de Spanjaard daar wel een flinke jaap boven zijn oog aan over.

Champions League  |  Speeldag 4

Groep D
Olympiakos Piraeus 0-0 Barcelona
Sporting CP 1-1 Juventus
Groep C
AS Roma 3-0 Chelsea
Atlético Madrid 1-1 Qarabag FK
Groep B
Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Anderlecht
Celtic 1-2 FC Bayern München
Groep A
FC Basel 1-2 CSKA Moskou
Manchester United 2-0 Benfica

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Danny Makkelie
  • stadion: Celtic Park
  • toeschouwers: 58269
Celtic FC Bayern München
1 Gordon 26 Ulreich
23 Lustig 13 Rafinha
20 Boyata 4 Süle
6 Bitton 17 Boateng
63 Tierney 27 Alaba
49 Forrest 10 Robben
8 Sc. Brown 24 Tolisso
42 McGregor 23 Vidal
14 Armstrong 8 Martínez
11 Sinclair 29 Coman
10 Dembélé 11 Rodríguez
wisselspelers
18 Rogic 19 Rudy
9 Griffiths 32 Kimmich
12 Gamboa 6 Thiago
15 Hayes 5 Hummels
21 Ntcham 22 Starke
24 De Vries 34 Friedl
35 Ajer 38 Wintzheimer
trainer
  Brendan Rodgers   Jupp Heynckes

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 4 4 0 0 10 1 9 12
2 FC Basel 4 2 2 0 8 5 3 6
3 CSKA Moskou 4 2 2 0 5 8 -3 6
4 Benfica 4 0 4 0 1 10 -9 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 4 4 0 0 17 0 17 12
2 FC Bayern München 4 3 1 0 8 4 4 9
3 Celtic 4 1 3 0 4 10 -6 3
4 Anderlecht 4 0 4 0 0 15 -15 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 4 2 0 2 8 4 4 8
2 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 11 7 4 7
3 Atlético Madrid 4 0 1 3 2 3 -1 3
4 Qarabag FK 4 0 2 2 2 9 -7 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 7 1 6 10
2 Juventus 4 2 1 1 5 5 0 7
3 Sporting CP 4 1 2 1 5 6 -1 4
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 4 0 3 1 3 8 -5 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 3 1 0 2 10 3 7 5
2 Spartak Moskou 3 1 0 2 7 3 4 5
3 Sevilla 3 1 1 1 6 7 -1 4
4 NK Maribor 3 0 2 1 1 11 -10 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 2 1 0 4 4 0 6
3 Napoli 3 1 2 0 5 5 0 3
4 Feyenoord 3 0 3 0 2 9 -7 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9
2 RB Leipzig 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
3 FC Porto 3 1 2 0 6 6 0 3
4 AS Monaco 3 0 2 1 2 6 -4 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
2 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
3 Borussia Dortmund 3 0 2 1 3 7 -4 1
4 APOEL Nicosia 3 0 2 1 1 7 -6 1