- Celtic
- 1
- 74' McGregor
- FC Bayern München
- 2
- 22' Coman | 77' Martínez
- einde
Champions League - Speeldag 4 31/10/2017 20:45
|0 - 1
|Coman
|22'
|74'
|McGregor
|1 - 1
|1 - 2
|Martínez
|77'
Kingsley Coman opende de score voor Bayern.
Martinez buffelt Bayern naar de knockout-fase
di 31/10/2017 - 23:01 In de groep van Anderlecht heeft ook Bayern München zich geplaatst voor de 1/8e finales. Bayern won niet zonder moeite met 1-2 op het veld van Celtic.
Bayern miste diepe spits Lewandowski, maar klom dankzij een doelpunt van Coman toch op voorsprong in Celtic Park. Aan de 0-1 van de Fransman ging wel hands vooraf.
Celtic liet zich niet onbetuigd en had nog in de eerste helft enkele prima kansen om langszij te komen. De gelijkmaker viel uiteindelijk pas diep in de tweede helft. Een kwartier voor tijd schoof McGregor de bal door de benen van Ulreich.
Maar lang kon het fanatieke thuispubliek niet genieten van het doelpunt. Martinez buffelde enkele minuten later de 1-2 binnen, al hield de Spanjaard daar wel een flinke jaap boven zijn oog aan over.
Matchinfo
|Celtic
|FC Bayern München
|1
|Gordon
|26
|Ulreich
|23
|Lustig
|13
|Rafinha
|20
|Boyata
|4
|Süle
|6
|Bitton
|17
|Boateng
|63
|Tierney
|27
|Alaba
|49
|Forrest
|10
|Robben
|8
|Sc. Brown
|24
|Tolisso
|42
|McGregor
|23
|Vidal
|14
|Armstrong
|8
|Martínez
|11
|Sinclair
|29
|Coman
|10
|Dembélé
|11
|Rodríguez
|wisselspelers
|18
|Rogic
|19
|Rudy
|9
|Griffiths
|32
|Kimmich
|12
|Gamboa
|6
|Thiago
|15
|Hayes
|5
|Hummels
|21
|Ntcham
|22
|Starke
|24
|De Vries
|34
|Friedl
|35
|Ajer
|38
|Wintzheimer
|trainer
|Brendan Rodgers
|Jupp Heynckes
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|12
|2
|FC Basel
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|8
|-3
|6
|4
|Benfica
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|10
|-9
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|0
|17
|12
|2
|FC Bayern München
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Celtic
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|10
|-6
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|15
|-15
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|2
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|7
|4
|7
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Qarabag FK
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|1
|6
|10
|2
|Juventus
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|7
|3
|Sporting CP
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|8
|-5
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|10
|3
|7
|5
|2
|Spartak Moskou
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|5
|3
|Sevilla
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|4
|NK Maribor
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|11
|-10
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|6
|3
|Napoli
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|9
|-7
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|9
|2
|RB Leipzig
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|AS Monaco
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|2
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1