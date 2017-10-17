Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} NK Maribor
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Liverpool
7
4' 54' Firmino | 13' Coutinho | 19' 39' M. Salah | 86' Oxlade-Chamberlain | 90' Alexander-Arnold
einde
Champions League - Speeldag 3 17/10/2017 20:45
0 - 1 Firmino 4'
0 - 2 Coutinho 13'
0 - 3 M. Salah 19'
0 - 4 M. Salah 39'
0 - 5 Firmino 54'
0 - 6 Oxlade-Chamberlain 86'
0 - 7 Alexander-Arnold 90'
  • Liverpool genoot met volle teugen van de zege.

Liverpool haalt verschroeiend uit op het veld van Maribor

di 17/10/2017 - 22:40 Liverpool heeft indruk gemaakt in de Champions League. De ploeg van trainer Jürgen Klopp speelde Maribor helemaal van de mat en scoorde maar liefst zeven keer. Na twee puntendelingen in Europa was de zege welgekomen.

dadelijk meer

Een historische avond voor Liverpool-fans:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 3

Groep H
Real Madrid 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL Nicosia 1-1 Borussia Dortmund
Groep G
AS Monaco 1-2 Besiktas
RB Leipzig 3-2 FC Porto
Groep F
Feyenoord 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 2-1 Napoli
Groep E
NK Maribor 0-7 Liverpool
Spartak Moskou 5-1 Sevilla

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Viktor Kassai
  • stadion: Ljudski vrt
  • toeschouwers: 12506
NK Maribor Liverpool
33 J. Handanovic 1 Karius
22 Milec 66 Alexander-Arnold
26 Rajcevic 32 Matip
4 Suler 6 Lovren
28 Viler 18 Moreno
97 Kramaric 7 Milner
8 Kabha 5 Wijnaldum
7 Ahmedi 23 Can
5 Vrhovec 11 M. Salah (2)
39 Bohar 9 Firmino (2)
9 Tavares 10 Coutinho
wisselspelers
10 Hotic 21 Oxlade-Chamberlain
6 Pihler 15 Sturridge
27 Mesanovic 29 Solanke
3 Billong 12 Gomez
12 Vršic 14 Henderson
29 Palcic 17 Klavan
69 Obradovic 22 Mignolet
trainer
  Darko Milanic   Jürgen Klopp

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
2 FC Basel 2 1 1 0 5 3 2 3
3 CSKA Moskou 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Benfica 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 6
2 FC Bayern München 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Anderlecht 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6
2 AS Roma 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 4
3 Atlético Madrid 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
4 Qarabag FK 2 0 2 0 1 8 -7 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
2 Sporting CP 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Juventus 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 2 0 2 5 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 3 1 0 2 10 3 7 5
2 Spartak Moskou 3 1 0 2 7 3 4 5
3 Sevilla 3 1 1 1 6 7 -1 4
4 NK Maribor 3 0 2 1 1 11 -10 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 3 3 0 0 8 1 7 9
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 2 1 0 4 4 0 6
3 Napoli 3 1 2 0 5 5 0 3
4 Feyenoord 3 0 3 0 2 9 -7 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9
2 RB Leipzig 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4
3 FC Porto 3 1 2 0 6 6 0 3
4 AS Monaco 3 0 2 1 2 6 -4 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
2 Real Madrid 3 2 0 1 7 2 5 7
3 Borussia Dortmund 3 0 2 1 3 7 -4 1
4 APOEL Nicosia 3 0 2 1 1 7 -6 1