- NK Maribor
- 0
-
- Liverpool
- 7
- 4' 54' Firmino | 13' Coutinho | 19' 39' M. Salah | 86' Oxlade-Chamberlain | 90' Alexander-Arnold
- einde
Champions League - Speeldag 3 17/10/2017 20:45
|0 - 1
|Firmino
|4'
|0 - 2
|Coutinho
|13'
|0 - 3
|M. Salah
|19'
|0 - 4
|M. Salah
|39'
|0 - 5
|Firmino
|54'
|0 - 6
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|86'
|0 - 7
|Alexander-Arnold
|90'
Liverpool genoot met volle teugen van de zege.
Liverpool haalt verschroeiend uit op het veld van Maribor
di 17/10/2017 - 22:40 Liverpool heeft indruk gemaakt in de Champions League. De ploeg van trainer Jürgen Klopp speelde Maribor helemaal van de mat en scoorde maar liefst zeven keer. Na twee puntendelingen in Europa was de zege welgekomen.
Een historische avond voor Liverpool-fans:
Liverpool's 7-0 win against Maribor is the biggest ever away win by an English side in Champions League history.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 17, 2017
Record breaking evening. pic.twitter.com/m6M2e8d2Yw
7 - Biggest CL away wins:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2017
MSK Zilina 0-7 Marseille (Nov 2010)
BATE 0-7 Shakhtar Donetsk (Oct 2014)
Maribor 0-7 Liverpool (Oct 2017)
Info.
7 - The last English team to win by 7+ goals away from home in Europe were Arsenal; 7-0 v Standard Liège in the CWC in November 1993. Detail— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Champions League | Speeldag 3 < >
|Groep H
|Real Madrid
|1-1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|APOEL Nicosia
|1-1
|Borussia Dortmund
|Groep G
|AS Monaco
|1-2
|Besiktas
|RB Leipzig
|3-2
|FC Porto
|Groep F
|Feyenoord
|1-2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Manchester City
|2-1
|Napoli
|Groep E
|NK Maribor
|0-7
|Liverpool
|Spartak Moskou
|5-1
|Sevilla
Matchinfo
|NK Maribor
|Liverpool
|33
|J. Handanovic
|1
|Karius
|22
|Milec
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|26
|Rajcevic
|32
|Matip
|4
|Suler
|6
|Lovren
|28
|Viler
|18
|Moreno
|97
|Kramaric
|7
|Milner
|8
|Kabha
|5
|Wijnaldum
|7
|Ahmedi
|23
|Can
|5
|Vrhovec
|11
|M. Salah
|(2)
|39
|Bohar
|9
|Firmino
|(2)
|9
|Tavares
|10
|Coutinho
|wisselspelers
|10
|Hotic
|21
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|6
|Pihler
|15
|Sturridge
|27
|Mesanovic
|29
|Solanke
|3
|Billong
|12
|Gomez
|12
|Vršic
|14
|Henderson
|29
|Palcic
|17
|Klavan
|69
|Obradovic
|22
|Mignolet
|trainer
|Darko Milanic
|Jürgen Klopp
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|FC Basel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Benfica
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|FC Bayern München
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Celtic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|6
|2
|AS Roma
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Qarabag FK
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|-7
|0
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Sporting CP
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Juventus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|0
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|3
|1
|0
|2
|10
|3
|7
|5
|2
|Spartak Moskou
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|5
|3
|Sevilla
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|4
|NK Maribor
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|11
|-10
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|6
|3
|Napoli
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|9
|-7
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|9
|2
|RB Leipzig
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|3
|FC Porto
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|6
|0
|3
|4
|AS Monaco
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|2
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|7
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|-6
|1