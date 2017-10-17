- Manchester City
- Napoli
- 20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 3 17/10/2017 20:45
De Bruyne en Mertens verkeren in prima vorm dit seizoen.
Goals in all competitions this season:— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 17 oktober 2017
Manchester City = 37 ⚽️
Napoli = 34 ⚽️
Could rain goals in Manchester tonight! ☂🌧⚽ pic.twitter.com/2DsLAO9hm4
⚽️ dai ragazzi 💪 #CitySSCN 🇬🇧 #UCL 🇮🇹 #ForzaNapoliSempre 👍 pic.twitter.com/U8BbLDT5pb— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 17 oktober 2017
- Voorgeschiedenis: Hoop voor Napoli? City en Napoli speelden nog maar twee keer eerder tegen elkaar in de Champions League. In de groepsfase van het seizoen 2011/2012 bleef het 1-1 in Manchester en won Napoli thuis met 2-1 dankzij twee doelpunten van Cavani. Kompany was toen de enige Belg op het veld. 20:11 ◀
🎥 per accompagnarli fino in campo 💪 #CitySSCN 🇮🇹 #UCL 🇬🇧 #ForzaNapoliSempre ⚽ pic.twitter.com/3P7H1UkbBL— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 17 oktober 2017
- Mertens diep in de spits Bij Napoli begint Mertens diep in de spits. De Rode Duivel scoorde al zeven keer in de competitie en twee keer in de Champions League. Voor de rest geen grote verrassingen bij de bezoekers. 20:01 ◀
⚽️ la nostra formazione ufficiale 👍— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) 17 oktober 2017
🇬🇧 #CitySSCN #UCL 🇮🇹
💪 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/K8y8BiHPQt
- City met hetzelfde elftal als tegen Stoke Geen verrassingen bij City. Pep Guardiola stelt dezelfde 11 namen op die afgelopen weekend Stoke in de pan hakte met 7-2. De Bruyne zal dus opneiuw de touwtjes in handen krijgen op het middenveld. Hij moet Sterling, Sané en Jesus bedienen. Van Kompany is nog altijd geen spoor in de selectie. 19:58 ◀
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling. Jesus #cityvsscn #mancity pic.twitter.com/Hz0YTF7QsG— Manchester City (@ManCity) 17 oktober 2017
- Manchester City ontvangt vanavond Napoli in groep F van de Champions League. Enkel City heeft voorlopig een perfect rapport en wil dat graag zo houden tegen de Italianen, die waarschijnlijk met Sjachtjor Donjetsk zullen moeten strijden voor het tweede ticket voor de volgende ronde. Volg het hier. 19:56 ◀
- Vooraf 19:55 ◀
- Opstelling Napoli José Manuel Reina, Elseid Hysaj, Raúl Albiol, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Piotr Zielinski, Amadou Diawara, Marek Hamšík, José Callejón, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané ◀
Matchinfo
|Manchester City
|Napoli
|31
|Ederson
|25
|Reina
|2
|Walker
|23
|Hysaj
|5
|Stones
|33
|Albiol
|30
|Otamendi
|26
|Koulibaly
|18
|Delph
|31
|Ghoulam
|17
|De Bruyne
|20
|Zielinski
|25
|Fernandinho
|42
|Diawara
|21
|D. Silva
|17
|Hamšík
|7
|Sterling
|7
|Callejón
|33
|Jesus
|14
|Mertens
|19
|Sané
|24
|Insigne
|wisselspelers
|1
|Bravo
|5
|Allan
|3
|Danilo
|8
|Jorginho
|8
|Gündogan
|11
|Maggio
|10
|Agüero
|19
|Maksimovic
|15
|Mangala
|22
|Sepe
|20
|B. Silva
|30
|Rog
|42
|Y. Touré
|37
|Ounas
|trainer
|Josep Guardiola
|Maurizio Sarri
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|FC Basel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Benfica
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|FC Bayern München
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Celtic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|6
|2
|AS Roma
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Qarabag FK
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|-7
|0
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Sporting CP
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Juventus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|0
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sevilla
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|NK Maribor
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Napoli
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|FC Porto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|AS Monaco
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Real Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0