Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester City
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Napoli
20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 3 17/10/2017 20:45
  • De Bruyne en Mertens verkeren in prima vorm dit seizoen.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 3

Groep H
Real Madrid 20:45 Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL Nicosia 20:45 Borussia Dortmund
Groep G
RB Leipzig 20:45 FC Porto
AS Monaco 20:45 Besiktas
Groep F
Feyenoord 20:45 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 20:45 Napoli
Groep E
NK Maribor 20:45 Liverpool
Spartak Moskou 20:45 Sevilla

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Antonio Mateu Lahoz
  • stadion: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City Napoli
31 Ederson 25 Reina
2 Walker 23 Hysaj
5 Stones 33 Albiol
30 Otamendi 26 Koulibaly
18 Delph 31 Ghoulam
17 De Bruyne 20 Zielinski
25 Fernandinho 42 Diawara
21 D. Silva 17 Hamšík
7 Sterling 7 Callejón
33 Jesus 14 Mertens
19 Sané 24 Insigne
wisselspelers
1 Bravo 5 Allan
3 Danilo 8 Jorginho
8 Gündogan 11 Maggio
10 Agüero 19 Maksimovic
15 Mangala 22 Sepe
20 B. Silva 30 Rog
42 Y. Touré 37 Ounas
trainer
  Josep Guardiola   Maurizio Sarri

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
2 FC Basel 2 1 1 0 5 3 2 3
3 CSKA Moskou 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Benfica 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 6
2 FC Bayern München 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Anderlecht 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6
2 AS Roma 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 4
3 Atlético Madrid 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
4 Qarabag FK 2 0 2 0 1 8 -7 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
2 Sporting CP 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Juventus 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 2 0 2 5 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sevilla 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 4
2 Liverpool 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 2
3 Spartak Moskou 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2
4 NK Maribor 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
2 Napoli 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Feyenoord 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
2 FC Porto 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 RB Leipzig 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
4 AS Monaco 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
3 Borussia Dortmund 2 0 2 0 2 6 -4 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0