Champions League - Speeldag 3 17/10/2017 20:45
Tielemans en zijn ploegmaats hebben dringend punten nodig.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Eerste helft 20:39 ◀
- Tielemans enige schutter Op de vorige speeldag kreeg Monaco in eigen huis een pakje slaag van Porto, dat met 0-3 kwam winnen. Monaco kon in deze groepsfase nog maar één keer scoren: Youri Tielemans schonk zijn ploeg op de eerste speeldag een puntje tegen RB Leipzig. 19:56 ◀
-
Bij Besiktas neemt Arslan de plaats in van publiekslieveling Özyakup.19:52 ◀
Beşiktaşımızın UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi Monaco maçı kadrosu#Beşiktaş#UCL#EqualGame pic.twitter.com/CfbAi4mgy0— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) 17 oktober 2017
- Opstelling Monaco Youri Tielemans werd niet meteen in de basiself verwacht, maar mag toch weer starten in de Champions League. Hij krijgt de voorkeur op Rony Lopes. Tielemans wordt volgens de sociale media van Monaco uitgespeeld als spelmaker, Baldé zal vooral op rechts te vinden zijn. 19:47 ◀
-
La COMPO ! #ASMBJK— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) 17 oktober 2017
1-Subasic
25-Glik
5-Jemerson
19-Sidibé
38-Touré
2-Fabinho
8-Moutinho
17-Tielemans
27-Lemar
14-Baldé
9-Falcao pic.twitter.com/sNC51xph1G
- Monaco - Besiktas Monaco heeft zijn start in deze Champions League gemist. Met slechts 1 op 6 zit er dus behoorlijk wat druk op de ketel bij Monaco, dat leiders Besiktas ontvangt. De Turken lieten nog geen punt liggen. Ontdek vanaf 20.45u wat er gebeurt in deze ontmoeting. 19:45 ◀
- Vooraf 19:44 ◀
- Opstelling Besiktas Fabricio, Adriano Correia, Pepe, Dusko Tosic, Caner Erkin, Ricardo Quaresma, Tolgay Arslan, Anderson Talisca, Atiba Hutchinson, Ryan Babel, Cenk Tosun ◀
- Opstelling AS Monaco Danijel Subašic, Djibril Sidibé, Kamil Glik, Jemerson, Almamy Touré, Keita Baldé Diao, João Moutinho, Youri Tielemans, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar, Radamel Falcao ◀
Matchinfo
|AS Monaco
|Besiktas
|1
|Subašic
|1
|Fabricio
|19
|Sidibé
|3
|Correia
|25
|Glik
|5
|Pepe
|5
|Jemerson
|6
|D. Tosic
|38
|Touré
|88
|Erkin
|14
|Baldé Diao
|7
|Quaresma
|8
|Moutinho
|18
|Arslan
|17
|Tielemans
|94
|Anderson Talisca
|2
|Fabinho
|13
|Hutchinson
|27
|Lemar
|8
|Babel
|9
|Falcao
|23
|Tosun
|wisselspelers
|6
|Jorge
|2
|Mitrovic
|15
|Diakhaby
|9
|Negredo
|16
|Benaglio
|10
|Özyakup
|18
|Meité
|12
|Medel
|20
|Lopes
|17
|Lens
|24
|Raggi
|29
|Zengin
|26
|Boschilia
|77
|Gönül
|trainer
|Leonardo Jardim
|Senol Günes
