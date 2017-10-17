Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AS Monaco
Besiktas
20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 3 17/10/2017 20:45
  • Tielemans en zijn ploegmaats hebben dringend punten nodig.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Eerste helft 20:39
  • Tielemans enige schutter Op de vorige speeldag kreeg Monaco in eigen huis een pakje slaag van Porto, dat met 0-3 kwam winnen. Monaco kon in deze groepsfase nog maar één keer scoren: Youri Tielemans schonk zijn ploeg op de eerste speeldag een puntje tegen RB Leipzig. 19:56
  • Bij Besiktas neemt Arslan de plaats in van publiekslieveling Özyakup.
    19:52
  • Opstelling Monaco Youri Tielemans werd niet meteen in de basiself verwacht, maar mag toch weer starten in de Champions League. Hij krijgt de voorkeur op Rony Lopes. Tielemans wordt volgens de sociale media van Monaco uitgespeeld als spelmaker, Baldé zal vooral op rechts te vinden zijn. 19:47
  • 19:47
  • Monaco - Besiktas Monaco heeft zijn start in deze Champions League gemist. Met slechts 1 op 6 zit er dus behoorlijk wat druk op de ketel bij Monaco, dat leiders Besiktas ontvangt. De Turken lieten nog geen punt liggen. Ontdek vanaf 20.45u wat er gebeurt in deze ontmoeting. 19:45
  • Vooraf 19:44
  • Opstelling Besiktas Fabricio, Adriano Correia, Pepe, Dusko Tosic, Caner Erkin, Ricardo Quaresma, Tolgay Arslan, Anderson Talisca, Atiba Hutchinson, Ryan Babel, Cenk Tosun
  • Opstelling AS Monaco Danijel Subašic, Djibril Sidibé, Kamil Glik, Jemerson, Almamy Touré, Keita Baldé Diao, João Moutinho, Youri Tielemans, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar, Radamel Falcao
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Milorad Mažic
  • stadion: Stade Louis II
AS Monaco Besiktas
1 Subašic 1 Fabricio
19 Sidibé 3 Correia
25 Glik 5 Pepe
5 Jemerson 6 D. Tosic
38 Touré 88 Erkin
14 Baldé Diao 7 Quaresma
8 Moutinho 18 Arslan
17 Tielemans 94 Anderson Talisca
2 Fabinho 13 Hutchinson
27 Lemar 8 Babel
9 Falcao 23 Tosun
wisselspelers
6 Jorge 2 Mitrovic
15 Diakhaby 9 Negredo
16 Benaglio 10 Özyakup
18 Meité 12 Medel
20 Lopes 17 Lens
24 Raggi 29 Zengin
26 Boschilia 77 Gönül
trainer
  Leonardo Jardim   Senol Günes

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
2 FC Basel 2 1 1 0 5 3 2 3
3 CSKA Moskou 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Benfica 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 6
2 FC Bayern München 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Anderlecht 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6
2 AS Roma 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 4
3 Atlético Madrid 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
4 Qarabag FK 2 0 2 0 1 8 -7 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
2 Sporting CP 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Juventus 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 2 0 2 5 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sevilla 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 4
2 Liverpool 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 2
3 Spartak Moskou 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2
4 NK Maribor 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
2 Napoli 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Feyenoord 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
2 FC Porto 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 RB Leipzig 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
4 AS Monaco 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
3 Borussia Dortmund 2 0 2 0 2 6 -4 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0