Real Madrid
- …
-
Tottenham Hotspur
- …
-
20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 3 17/10/2017 20:45
Vertonghen en Alderweireld staan in de defensie bij Tottenham.
-
Iker Casillas 166
Xavi Hernández 151
CRISTIANO RONALDO 143
Raúl Gonzalez 142
Ryan Giggs 141
- Kane zit in een fantastische vorm. Hij is snel, vindt goed de ruimte en is altijd op zoek naar een goal. Maar Tottenham draait niet enkel om Harry Kane Zinédine Zidane 20:28 ◀
-
- Het is afwachten of Tottenham met drie of vier achterin gaat spelen, vooral voor de positie van Vertonghen. Staat hij linksachter of is hij een van de drie centrale verdedigers bij de bezoekers? 20:15 ◀
-
- Opstelling Tottenham Er staan twee Rode Duivels in de basis bij Tottenham: Alderweireld en Vertonghen. Tottenham-coach Pocchetino heeft wel een verrassing in petto: Llorente speelt samen met Harry Kane voorin. 20:10 ◀
-
- Debuut voor Achraf Hakimi Bij Real Madrid blijft de jonge rechtsachter Achraf Hakimi het vertrouwen genieten als vervanger van de onfortuinlijke Carvajal. Het Marokkaanse jeugdproduct van Real maakt zijn debuut in de CL. 20:03 ◀
-
- Goeienavond voetballiefhebbers. Real Madrid en Tottenham hebben nog geen punt laten liggen in de Champions League en dus staat de leiding in de groep op het spel vanavond in Madrid. Volg het hier live. 20:00 ◀
- Vooraf 20:00 ◀
- Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Fernando Llorente, Harry Winks, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane ◀
- Opstelling Real Madrid Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo ◀
