20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 3 17/10/2017 20:45
  • Vertonghen en Alderweireld staan in de defensie bij Tottenham.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • 20:35
  • Kane zit in een fantastische vorm. Hij is snel, vindt goed de ruimte en is altijd op zoek naar een goal. Maar Tottenham draait niet enkel om Harry Kane Zinédine Zidane 20:28
  • 20:26
  • Het is afwachten of Tottenham met drie of vier achterin gaat spelen, vooral voor de positie van Vertonghen. Staat hij linksachter of is hij een van de drie centrale verdedigers bij de bezoekers? 20:15
  • 20:15
  • Opstelling Tottenham Er staan twee Rode Duivels in de basis bij Tottenham: Alderweireld en Vertonghen. Tottenham-coach Pocchetino heeft wel een verrassing in petto: Llorente speelt samen met Harry Kane voorin. 20:10
  • 20:10
  • Debuut voor Achraf Hakimi Bij Real Madrid blijft de jonge rechtsachter Achraf Hakimi het vertrouwen genieten als vervanger van de onfortuinlijke Carvajal. Het Marokkaanse jeugdproduct van Real maakt zijn debuut in de CL. 20:03
  • 20:02
  • Goeienavond voetballiefhebbers. Real Madrid en Tottenham hebben nog geen punt laten liggen in de Champions League en dus staat de leiding in de groep op het spel vanavond in Madrid. Volg het hier live. 20:00
  • Vooraf 20:00
  • Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Sissoko, Eric Dier, Fernando Llorente, Harry Winks, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane
  • Opstelling Real Madrid Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo
 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 3

Groep H
Real Madrid 20:45 Tottenham Hotspur
APOEL Nicosia 20:45 Borussia Dortmund
Groep G
RB Leipzig 20:45 FC Porto
AS Monaco 20:45 Besiktas
Groep F
Feyenoord 20:45 Shakhtar Donetsk
Manchester City 20:45 Napoli
Groep E
NK Maribor 20:45 Liverpool
Spartak Moskou 20:45 Sevilla

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Szymon Marciniak
  • stadion: Bernabéu
Real Madrid Tottenham Hotspur
1 Navas 1 Lloris
19 Hakimi 24 Aurier
4 Ramos 4 Alderweireld
5 Varane 6 D. Sánchez
12 Marcelo 5 Vertonghen
10 Modric 17 Sissoko
14 Casemiro 15 Dier
8 Kroos 18 Llorente
22 Isco 29 Winks
9 Benzema 23 Eriksen
7 C. Ronaldo 10 Kane
wisselspelers
6 Nacho 2 Trippier
13 Casilla 3 Rose
15 Hernandez 7 Son H M
17 Vázquez 13 Vorm
18 Llorente 21 Foyth
20 Asensio 37 Walker-Peters
24 Ceballos 42 Georgiou
trainer
  Zinédine Zidane   Mauricio Pochettino

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
2 FC Basel 2 1 1 0 5 3 2 3
3 CSKA Moskou 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Benfica 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 6
2 FC Bayern München 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Anderlecht 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6
2 AS Roma 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 4
3 Atlético Madrid 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
4 Qarabag FK 2 0 2 0 1 8 -7 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
2 Sporting CP 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Juventus 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 2 0 2 5 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sevilla 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 4
2 Liverpool 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 2
3 Spartak Moskou 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2
4 NK Maribor 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
2 Napoli 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Feyenoord 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
2 FC Porto 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 RB Leipzig 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
4 AS Monaco 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
3 Borussia Dortmund 2 0 2 0 2 6 -4 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0