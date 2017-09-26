- Manchester City
- …
-
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- …
-
- 20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 2 26/09/2017 20:45
Man.City is de laatste weken goed bij schot.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Opstellingen Manchester City komt met een aanvallend team aan de aftrap. Delph en Jesus waren afgelopen weekend bankzitters, maar krijgen vanavond een basisplaats. Bij tegenstander Sjachtjor Donjetsk is de Braziliaanse connectie nog altijd bijzonder interessant. 20:20 ◀
-
Team News | Your #mancity line-up tonight! #cityvfcsd pic.twitter.com/jVjDB2BQrg— Manchester City (@ManCity) 26 september 2017
⚒ Our starting XI for the @ChampionsLeague super match vs @ManCity! 🔥— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) 26 september 2017
⚽ #cityvfcsd
⏰ 20:45 CET
💻 https://t.co/R61xEiQzqw pic.twitter.com/k88TaXvXWF
- Mijn spelers zullen wel zien hoe goed hun collega's van Sjachtjor zijn. Hopelijk onderschatten ze hen niet. Pep Guardiola, coach Manchester City 20:20 ◀
- 20:19 ◀
- 20:19 ◀
- Manchester City - Sjachtjor Donjetsk Welkom! Manchester City en Sjachtjor Donjetsk raapten op de eerste speeldag de volle buit in groep F. Hoe verloopt hun ontmoeting vanavond? Volg het op deze pagina op de voet. 20:19 ◀
- Vooraf 20:18 ◀
- Opstelling Shakhtar Donetsk Andrij Pjatov, Bohdan Butko, Ivan Ordets, Jaroslav Rakitskij, Ismaily, Marlos, Fred, Taison, Taras Stepanenko, Bernard, Facundo Ferreyra ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nicolás Otamendi, Fabian Delph, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Leroy Sané ◀
Champions League | Speeldag 2 < >
|Groep H
|APOEL Nicosia
|20:45
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Borussia Dortmund
|20:45
|Real Madrid
|Groep G
|AS Monaco
|20:45
|FC Porto
|Besiktas
|20:45
|RB Leipzig
|Groep F
|Manchester City
|20:45
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Napoli
|20:45
|Feyenoord
|Groep E
|Spartak Moskou
|20:45
|Liverpool
|Sevilla
|20:45
|NK Maribor
Matchinfo
|Manchester City
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|31
|Ederson
|30
|Pjatov
|2
|Walker
|2
|Butko
|5
|Stones
|18
|Ordets
|30
|Otamendi
|44
|Rakitskij
|18
|Delph
|31
|Ismaily
|17
|De Bruyne
|11
|Marlos
|25
|Fernandinho
|8
|Fred
|21
|D. Silva
|7
|Taison
|33
|Jesus
|6
|Stepanenko
|10
|Agüero
|10
|Bernard
|19
|Sané
|19
|Ferreyra
|wisselspelers
|1
|Bravo
|5
|Khocholava
|3
|Danilo
|9
|Dentinho
|7
|Sterling
|21
|Alan Patrick
|8
|Gündogan
|26
|Shevchenko
|15
|Mangala
|34
|Petriak
|20
|B. Silva
|66
|Márcio Azevedo
|42
|Y. Touré
|74
|Kovalenko
|trainer
|Josep Guardiola
|Paulo Fonseca
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|CSKA Moskou
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Benfica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|FC Basel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|FC Bayern München
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Anderlecht
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Celtic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Atlético Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|AS Roma
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Qarabag FK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Sporting CP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Juventus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sevilla
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|NK Maribor
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Napoli
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Feyenoord
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|AS Monaco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|RB Leipzig
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|FC Porto
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Real Madrid
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0