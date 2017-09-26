Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Manchester City
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Shakhtar Donetsk
20:45
Champions League - Speeldag 2 26/09/2017 20:45
  • Man.City is de laatste weken goed bij schot.

Man.City is de laatste weken goed bij schot.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 2

Groep H
APOEL Nicosia 20:45 Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund 20:45 Real Madrid
Groep G
AS Monaco 20:45 FC Porto
Besiktas 20:45 RB Leipzig
Groep F
Manchester City 20:45 Shakhtar Donetsk
Napoli 20:45 Feyenoord
Groep E
Spartak Moskou 20:45 Liverpool
Sevilla 20:45 NK Maribor

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Manuel De Sousa
  • stadion: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk
31 Ederson 30 Pjatov
2 Walker 2 Butko
5 Stones 18 Ordets
30 Otamendi 44 Rakitskij
18 Delph 31 Ismaily
17 De Bruyne 11 Marlos
25 Fernandinho 8 Fred
21 D. Silva 7 Taison
33 Jesus 6 Stepanenko
10 Agüero 10 Bernard
19 Sané 19 Ferreyra
wisselspelers
1 Bravo 5 Khocholava
3 Danilo 9 Dentinho
7 Sterling 21 Alan Patrick
8 Gündogan 26 Shevchenko
15 Mangala 34 Petriak
20 B. Silva 66 Márcio Azevedo
42 Y. Touré 74 Kovalenko
trainer
  Josep Guardiola   Paulo Fonseca

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 CSKA Moskou 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Benfica 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0
4 FC Basel 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
2 FC Bayern München 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
3 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0
4 Celtic 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
2 Atlético Madrid 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 AS Roma 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
4 Qarabag FK 1 0 1 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 Sporting CP 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 1 0 2 3 -1 0
4 Juventus 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sevilla 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 1
2 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 1
3 Spartak Moskou 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1
4 NK Maribor 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Napoli 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0
4 Feyenoord 1 0 1 0 0 4 -4 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
2 AS Monaco 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1
3 RB Leipzig 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1
4 FC Porto 1 0 1 0 1 3 -2 0

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
3 Borussia Dortmund 1 0 1 0 1 3 -2 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0