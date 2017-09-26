- AS Monaco
- 0
-
- FC Porto
- 3
- 31' 69' Aboubakar | 89' Layún
- einde
|0 - 1
|Aboubakar
|31'
|0 - 2
|Aboubakar
|69'
|0 - 3
|Layún
|89'
Landgenoten Conceiçao en Jardim konden voor de match nog allebei lachen.
Conceiçao overrompelt Monaco (zonder Tielemans) met Porto
In eigen land gaat het Monaco voor de wind, maar in de Champions League kreeg het vanavond dus andermaal een opdoffer te slikken. De organisatie van Porto was piekfijn, de bezoekers leerden de thuisploeg een lesje in realistisch voetbal.
Monaco was niet onaardig aan de wedstrijd begonnen, maar het offensieve compartiment kon geen vuist maken. Op het halfuur sloeg Porto genadeloos toe: doelman Benaglio weerde zich kranig, maar moest zich finaal gewonnen geven op de rebound van Aboubakar.
De Kameroense spits tekende 20 minuten voor tijd ook nog eens voor de 0-2. De aansluitingstreffer van Falcao bleef aan de lat van Casillas' kooi hangen, waarna Layún in de slotminuten nog wat zout in de wonde strooide.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Matchinfo
|AS Monaco
|FC Porto
|16
|Benaglio
|1
|Casillas
|19
|Sidibé
|21
|Pereira
|25
|Glik
|28
|Felipe
|5
|Jemerson
|5
|Marcano
|6
|Jorge
|13
|Telles
|7
|Ghezzal
|27
|S. Oliveira
|8
|Moutinho
|22
|Pereira
|2
|Fabinho
|16
|H. Herrera
|27
|Lemar
|8
|Brahimi
|15
|Diakhaby
|11
|Maréga
|9
|Falcao
|9
|Aboubakar
|(2)
|wisselspelers
|11
|Carrillo
|17
|Je. Corona
|20
|Lopes
|19
|Layún
|14
|Baldé Diao
|23
|D. Reyes
|10
|Jovetic
|2
|M. Pereira
|17
|Tielemans
|10
|Torres
|24
|Raggi
|12
|Sá
|30
|Sy
|29
|Tiquinho
|trainer
|Leonardo Jardim
|Sérgio Conceição
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|CSKA Moskou
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Benfica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|FC Basel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|FC Bayern München
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Anderlecht
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Celtic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Atlético Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|AS Roma
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Qarabag FK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Sporting CP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Juventus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sevilla
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|NK Maribor
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Napoli
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|FC Porto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|AS Monaco
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Real Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0