31' 69' Aboubakar | 89' Layún
einde
Champions League - Speeldag 2 26/09/2017 20:45
0 - 1 Aboubakar 31'
0 - 2 Aboubakar 69'
0 - 3 Layún 89'
  • Landgenoten Conceiçao en Jardim konden voor de match nog allebei lachen.

Conceiçao overrompelt Monaco (zonder Tielemans) met Porto

di 26/09/2017 - 22:48 AS Monaco, vorig seizoen halvefinalist, staat na 2 speeldagen al met de rug tegen de muur na een 1 op 6. Aboubakar was de uitblinker in de 0-3-zege van Porto.

In eigen land gaat het Monaco voor de wind, maar in de Champions League kreeg het vanavond dus andermaal een opdoffer te slikken. De organisatie van Porto was piekfijn, de bezoekers leerden de thuisploeg een lesje in realistisch voetbal.

Monaco was niet onaardig aan de wedstrijd begonnen, maar het offensieve compartiment kon geen vuist maken. Op het halfuur sloeg Porto genadeloos toe: doelman Benaglio weerde zich kranig, maar moest zich finaal gewonnen geven op de rebound van Aboubakar.

De Kameroense spits tekende 20 minuten voor tijd ook nog eens voor de 0-2. De aansluitingstreffer van Falcao bleef aan de lat van Casillas' kooi hangen, waarna Layún in de slotminuten nog wat zout in de wonde strooide.

Champions League  |  Speeldag 2

Groep H
APOEL Nicosia 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur
Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid
Groep G
AS Monaco 0-3 FC Porto
Besiktas 2-0 RB Leipzig
Groep F
Napoli 3-1 Feyenoord
Manchester City 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Groep E
Sevilla 3-0 NK Maribor
Spartak Moskou 1-1 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Slavko Vincic
  • stadion: Stade Louis II
  • toeschouwers: 11703
AS Monaco FC Porto
16 Benaglio 1 Casillas
19 Sidibé 21 Pereira
25 Glik 28 Felipe
5 Jemerson 5 Marcano
6 Jorge 13 Telles
7 Ghezzal 27 S. Oliveira
8 Moutinho 22 Pereira
2 Fabinho 16 H. Herrera
27 Lemar 8 Brahimi
15 Diakhaby 11 Maréga
9 Falcao 9 Aboubakar (2)
wisselspelers
11 Carrillo 17 Je. Corona
20 Lopes 19 Layún
14 Baldé Diao 23 D. Reyes
10 Jovetic 2 M. Pereira
17 Tielemans 10 Torres
24 Raggi 12
30 Sy 29 Tiquinho
trainer
  Leonardo Jardim   Sérgio Conceição

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 CSKA Moskou 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Benfica 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0
4 FC Basel 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
2 FC Bayern München 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
3 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0
4 Celtic 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
2 Atlético Madrid 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 AS Roma 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
4 Qarabag FK 1 0 1 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 Sporting CP 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 1 0 2 3 -1 0
4 Juventus 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sevilla 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 4
2 Liverpool 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 2
3 Spartak Moskou 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2
4 NK Maribor 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
2 Napoli 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Feyenoord 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
2 FC Porto 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 RB Leipzig 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
4 AS Monaco 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
3 Borussia Dortmund 2 0 2 0 2 6 -4 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0