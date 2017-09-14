- NK Maribor
- 1
- 85' Bohar
- Spartak Moskou
- 1
- 60' Samedov
- einde
Champions League - Speeldag 1 13/09/2017 20:45
|0 - 1
|Samedov
|60'
|85'
|Bohar
|1 - 1
Russische heethoofden konden zich niet inhouden.
Ref moet vuurpijl van Russische "supporters" ontwijken
wo 13/09/2017 - 23:29 In groep E is de wedstrijd tussen Maribor en Spartak Moskou op 1-1 geëindigd. Het dieptepunt was een krankzinnige actie in het Russische supportersvak.
Scheidsrechter Deniz Aytekin werd plotseling geviseerd door de Russische aanhang.
De Duitse ref kon de onwaarschijnlijke aanval met een vuurpijl gelukkig ontwijken, maar Spartak Moskou zal wellicht een stevige sanctie krijgen.
Spartak Moscow fans decided to aim a flare gun at the ref tonight in the game against Maribor pic.twitter.com/k9q21ZOgtm— Pints and Pyro 🍻 (@PintsandPyro) 13 september 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Einde 22:36 ◀
- Dmitri Kombarov uit Lorenzo Melgarejo in Spartak Moskou 90' ◀
- Quincy Promes uit Ivelin Popov in Spartak Moskou 86' ◀
- 1NK Maribor 1Spartak Moskou doelpunt Damjan Bohar NK Maribor 85' ◀
- Blaž Vrhovec uit Aleks Pihler in NK Maribor 79' ◀
- Valon Ahmedi uit Jasmin Mesanovic in NK Maribor 69' ◀
- Gregor Bajde uit Martin Kramaric in NK Maribor 69' ◀
- 0NK Maribor 1Spartak Moskou doelpunt Aleksandr Samedov Spartak Moskou 60' ◀
- Start tweede helft 21:48 ◀
- Rust 21:33 ◀
- Georgi Dzhikiya Spartak Moskou 36' ◀
- Denis Gloesjakov uit Aleksandr Samedov in Spartak Moskou 29' ◀
- Start eerste helft 20:45 ◀
- Opstelling Spartak Moskou Artem Rebrov, Salvatore Bocchetti, Ilya Kutepov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Andrey Eshchenko, Mario Pasalic, Fernando, Denis Gloesjakov, Dmitri Kombarov, Luiz Adriano, Quincy Promes ◀
- Opstelling NK Maribor Jasmin Handanovic, Martin Milec, Aleksander Rajcevic, Marko Suler, Mitja Viler, Damjan Bohar, Maruwan Kabha, Valon Ahmedi, Blaž Vrhovec, Gregor Bajde, Marcos Tavares ◀
Champions League | Speeldag 1 < >
|Groep H
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3-1
|Borussia Dortmund
|Real Madrid
|3-0
|APOEL Nicosia
|Groep G
|RB Leipzig
|1-1
|AS Monaco
|FC Porto
|1-3
|Besiktas
|Groep F
|Feyenoord
|0-4
|Manchester City
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2-1
|Napoli
|Groep E
|NK Maribor
|1-1
|Spartak Moskou
|Liverpool
|2-2
|Sevilla
Matchinfo
|NK Maribor
|Spartak Moskou
|33
|J. Handanovic
|32
|Rebrov
|22
|Milec
|16
|Bocchetti
|26
|Rajcevic
|29
|Kutepov
|4
|Suler
|14
|Dzhikiya
|28
|Viler
|38
|Eshchenko
|39
|Bohar
|50
|Pasalic
|8
|Kabha
|11
|Fernando
|7
|Ahmedi
|8
|Gloesjakov
|5
|Vrhovec
|23
|D. Kombarov
|20
|Bajde
|12
|Luiz Adriano
|9
|Tavares
|10
|Promes
|wisselspelers
|97
|Kramaric
|19
|Samedov
|27
|Mesanovic
|71
|Popov
|6
|Pihler
|25
|Melgarejo
|10
|Hotic
|3
|Petkovic
|21
|Derviševic
|22
|Shcherbakov
|29
|Palcic
|57
|Selikhov
|69
|Obradovic
|99
|Pedro Rocha
|trainer
|Darko Milanic
|Massimo Carrera
