  • Russische heethoofden konden zich niet inhouden.

Ref moet vuurpijl van Russische "supporters" ontwijken

wo 13/09/2017 - 23:29 In groep E is de wedstrijd tussen Maribor en Spartak Moskou op 1-1 geëindigd. Het dieptepunt was een krankzinnige actie in het Russische supportersvak.

Scheidsrechter Deniz Aytekin werd plotseling geviseerd door de Russische aanhang. 

De Duitse ref kon de onwaarschijnlijke aanval met een vuurpijl gelukkig ontwijken, maar Spartak Moskou zal wellicht een stevige sanctie krijgen.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Einde 22:36
  • Dmitri Kombarov uit Lorenzo Melgarejo in Spartak Moskou 90'
  • Quincy Promes uit Ivelin Popov in Spartak Moskou 86'
  • 1NK Maribor 1Spartak Moskou doelpunt Damjan Bohar NK Maribor 85'
  • Blaž Vrhovec uit Aleks Pihler in NK Maribor 79'
  • Valon Ahmedi uit Jasmin Mesanovic in NK Maribor 69'
  • Gregor Bajde uit Martin Kramaric in NK Maribor 69'
  • 0NK Maribor 1Spartak Moskou doelpunt Aleksandr Samedov Spartak Moskou 60'
  • Start tweede helft 21:48
  • Rust 21:33
  • Georgi Dzhikiya  Spartak Moskou  36'
  • Denis Gloesjakov uit Aleksandr Samedov in Spartak Moskou 29'
  • Start eerste helft 20:45
  • Opstelling Spartak Moskou Artem Rebrov, Salvatore Bocchetti, Ilya Kutepov, Georgi Dzhikiya, Andrey Eshchenko, Mario Pasalic, Fernando, Denis Gloesjakov, Dmitri Kombarov, Luiz Adriano, Quincy Promes
  • Opstelling NK Maribor Jasmin Handanovic, Martin Milec, Aleksander Rajcevic, Marko Suler, Mitja Viler, Damjan Bohar, Maruwan Kabha, Valon Ahmedi, Blaž Vrhovec, Gregor Bajde, Marcos Tavares
 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 1

Groep H
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL Nicosia
Groep G
RB Leipzig 1-1 AS Monaco
FC Porto 1-3 Besiktas
Groep F
Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli
Groep E
NK Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moskou
Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Deniz Aytekin
  • stadion: Ljudski vrt
  • toeschouwers: 12566
NK Maribor Spartak Moskou
33 J. Handanovic 32 Rebrov
22 Milec 16 Bocchetti
26 Rajcevic 29 Kutepov
4 Suler 14 Dzhikiya
28 Viler 38 Eshchenko
39 Bohar 50 Pasalic
8 Kabha 11 Fernando
7 Ahmedi 8 Gloesjakov
5 Vrhovec 23 D. Kombarov
20 Bajde 12 Luiz Adriano
9 Tavares 10 Promes
wisselspelers
97 Kramaric 19 Samedov
27 Mesanovic 71 Popov
6 Pihler 25 Melgarejo
10 Hotic 3 Petkovic
21 Derviševic 22 Shcherbakov
29 Palcic 57 Selikhov
69 Obradovic 99 Pedro Rocha
trainer
  Darko Milanic   Massimo Carrera

