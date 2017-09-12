Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Feyenoord
Manchester City
13/09
Champions League - Speeldag 1 13/09/2017 20:45
  • Kompany kreeg tegen Gibraltar een trap tegen de kuit.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 1

Groep H
Tottenham Hotspur 13/09 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 13/09 APOEL Nicosia
Groep G
FC Porto 13/09 Besiktas
RB Leipzig 13/09 AS Monaco
Groep F
Shakhtar Donetsk 13/09 Napoli
Feyenoord 13/09 Manchester City
Groep E
Liverpool 13/09 Sevilla
NK Maribor 13/09 Spartak Moskou

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Szymon Marciniak
  • stadion: De Kuip

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Benfica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 FC Basel 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 CSKA Moskou 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 FC Bayern München 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Anderlecht 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Celtic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Atlético Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 AS Roma 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Qarabag FK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Olympiakos Piraeus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Sporting CP 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Spartak Moskou 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 NK Maribor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Napoli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Feyenoord 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Monaco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 FC Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 RB Leipzig 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0