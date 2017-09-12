- Feyenoord
Champions League - Speeldag 1 13/09/2017 20:45
Kompany kreeg tegen Gibraltar een trap tegen de kuit.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Our travelling squad heading to Rotterdam this afternoon is confirmed...— Manchester City (@ManCity) 12 september 2017
MORE ▶️ https://t.co/3wEpOTz6c4 #feyvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/G4iJZaSnYC
- Ederson reist wel mee richting Rotterdam Doelman Ederson, die afgelopen weekend in de match tegen Liverpool een trap in het gezicht kreeg, zit wel in de selectie van City. Hij staat morgen waarschijnlijk gewoon in doel. 16:51 ◀
- 16:50 ◀
- Kompany zit niet in wedstrijdselectie van City Vincent Kompany heeft vandaag (dinsdag) niet de oversteek over het kanaal gemaakt richting Nederland. City speelt morgen zijn eerste groepsmatch in groep F, maar Kompany zit niet in de wedstrijdselectie. Kompany speelde niet meer sinds hij in de interland van België tegen Gibraltar een trap op de kuit kreeg. City-trainer Pep Guardiola had eerder gezegd dat Kompany wel klaar zou raken voor de match in de Kuip, maar Kompany is er uiteindelijk toch niet bij. 16:45 ◀
- Vooraf 16:44 ◀
