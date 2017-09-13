Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Shakhtar Donetsk
2
15' Taison | 58' Ferreyra
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Napoli
1
71' (pen) Milik
82'
Champions League - Speeldag 1 13/09/2017 20:45
15' Taison 1 - 0
58' Ferreyra 2 - 0
2 - 1 Milik (pen) 71'
Napoli moet al snel achtervolgen.

Invaller Mertens dwingt meteen penalty af: Napoli moet nog 1 goal goedmaken

wo 13/09/2017 - 22:15 Napoli is voor zijn 1e opdracht in de Champions League afgereisd naar Oekraïne. Mertens is tegen Sjachtjor Donjetsk ietwat verrassend bankzitter, Milik kreeg de voorkeur. Op het uur viel Mertens in. De 2-0 stond toen net op het bord.

Coach Sarri verkoos Milik boven Mertens aan de aftrap. Maar na 58 minuten stond Napoli 2-0 in het krijt. De Rode Duivel werd prompt in de strijd gegooid in de plaats van Hamsik. Hij heeft nog een halfuur.

Mertens zorgde meteen voor gevaar. Na 10 minuten drong hij de 16 binnen en werd hij schandelijk omver getackled door Stepanenko. Het leek ernstig, maar Mertens kon voort. Milik zette de penalty om: 2-1.

Champions League  |  Speeldag 1

Groep H
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL Nicosia
Groep G
FC Porto 1-2 Besiktas
RB Leipzig 1-1 AS Monaco
Groep F
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli
Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City
Groep E
Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla
NK Maribor 0-1 Spartak Moskou

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Felix Zwayer
  • stadion: Metalist Stadion
  • toeschouwers: 32679
Shakhtar Donetsk Napoli
30 Pjatov 25 Reina
33 Srna 23 Hysaj
18 Ordets 33 Albiol
44 Rakitskij 26 Koulibaly
31 Ismaily 31 Ghoulam
11 Marlos 20 Zielinski
8 Fred 42 Diawara
7 Taison 17 Hamšík
6 Stepanenko 7 Callejón
10 Bernard 99 Milik
19 Ferreyra 24 Insigne
wisselspelers
74 Kovalenko 14 Mertens
2 Butko 5 Allan
5 Khocholava 8 Jorginho
9 Dentinho 11 Maggio
21 Alan Patrick 19 Maksimovic
26 Shevchenko 22 Sepe
66 Márcio Azevedo 30 Rog
trainer
  Paulo Fonseca   Maurizio Sarri

