- Shakhtar Donetsk
- 2
- 15' Taison | 58' Ferreyra
- Napoli
- 1
- 71' (pen) Milik
- 82'
Champions League - Speeldag 1 13/09/2017 20:45
|15'
|Taison
|1 - 0
|58'
|Ferreyra
|2 - 0
|2 - 1
|Milik (pen)
|71'
Napoli moet al snel achtervolgen.
- <
- >
01 / 01
Invaller Mertens dwingt meteen penalty af: Napoli moet nog 1 goal goedmaken
wo 13/09/2017 - 22:15 Napoli is voor zijn 1e opdracht in de Champions League afgereisd naar Oekraïne. Mertens is tegen Sjachtjor Donjetsk ietwat verrassend bankzitter, Milik kreeg de voorkeur. Op het uur viel Mertens in. De 2-0 stond toen net op het bord.
Coach Sarri verkoos Milik boven Mertens aan de aftrap. Maar na 58 minuten stond Napoli 2-0 in het krijt. De Rode Duivel werd prompt in de strijd gegooid in de plaats van Hamsik. Hij heeft nog een halfuur.
Mertens zorgde meteen voor gevaar. Na 10 minuten drong hij de 16 binnen en werd hij schandelijk omver getackled door Stepanenko. Het leek ernstig, maar Mertens kon voort. Milik zette de penalty om: 2-1.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Champions League | Speeldag 1 < >
|Groep H
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3-1
|Borussia Dortmund
|Real Madrid
|3-0
|APOEL Nicosia
|Groep G
|FC Porto
|1-2
|Besiktas
|RB Leipzig
|1-1
|AS Monaco
|Groep F
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2-1
|Napoli
|Feyenoord
|0-4
|Manchester City
|Groep E
|Liverpool
|2-2
|Sevilla
|NK Maribor
|0-1
|Spartak Moskou
Matchinfo
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Napoli
|30
|Pjatov
|25
|Reina
|33
|Srna
|23
|Hysaj
|18
|Ordets
|33
|Albiol
|44
|Rakitskij
|26
|Koulibaly
|31
|Ismaily
|31
|Ghoulam
|11
|Marlos
|20
|Zielinski
|8
|Fred
|42
|Diawara
|7
|Taison
|17
|Hamšík
|6
|Stepanenko
|7
|Callejón
|10
|Bernard
|99
|Milik
|19
|Ferreyra
|24
|Insigne
|wisselspelers
|74
|Kovalenko
|14
|Mertens
|2
|Butko
|5
|Allan
|5
|Khocholava
|8
|Jorginho
|9
|Dentinho
|11
|Maggio
|21
|Alan Patrick
|19
|Maksimovic
|26
|Shevchenko
|22
|Sepe
|66
|Márcio Azevedo
|30
|Rog
|trainer
|Paulo Fonseca
|Maurizio Sarri
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|CSKA Moskou
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Benfica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|FC Basel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|FC Bayern München
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Anderlecht
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Celtic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|AS Roma
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Qarabag FK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Sporting CP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Juventus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Spartak Moskou
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sevilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|NK Maribor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Napoli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Feyenoord
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Monaco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|FC Porto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Besiktas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0