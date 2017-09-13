- RB Leipzig
- 0
-
- AS Monaco
- 0
-
- 23'
Champions League - Speeldag 1 13/09/2017 20:45
Tielemans mag zijn wedstrijdoutfit aantrekken.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Champions League | Speeldag 1 < >
|Groep H
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2-1
|Borussia Dortmund
|Real Madrid
|1-0
|APOEL Nicosia
|Groep G
|FC Porto
|1-1
|Besiktas
|RB Leipzig
|0-0
|AS Monaco
|Groep F
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1-0
|Napoli
|Feyenoord
|0-2
|Manchester City
|Groep E
|Liverpool
|1-1
|Sevilla
|NK Maribor
|0-0
|Spartak Moskou
Matchinfo
|RB Leipzig
|AS Monaco
|32
|Gulácsi
|16
|Benaglio
|16
|Klostermann
|38
|Touré
|4
|Orban
|25
|Glik
|5
|Upamecano
|5
|Jemerson
|23
|Halstenberg
|6
|Jorge
|7
|Sabitzer
|19
|Sidibé
|13
|Ilsanker
|2
|Fabinho
|31
|Demme
|17
|Tielemans
|10
|Forsberg
|8
|Moutinho
|9
|Y. Poulsen
|15
|Diakhaby
|11
|Werner
|9
|Falcao
|wisselspelers
|3
|Bernardo
|7
|Ghezzal
|17
|Bruma
|10
|Jovetic
|24
|Kaiser
|11
|Carrillo
|27
|Laimer
|14
|Baldé Diao
|28
|Mvogo
|18
|Meité
|29
|Augustin
|24
|Raggi
|44
|Kampl
|30
|Sy
|trainer
|Ralph Hasenhüttl
|Leonardo Jardim
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|CSKA Moskou
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Benfica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|FC Basel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|FC Bayern München
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Anderlecht
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Celtic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|AS Roma
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Qarabag FK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Sporting CP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Juventus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Spartak Moskou
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sevilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|NK Maribor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Manchester City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Napoli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Feyenoord
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Monaco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|FC Porto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Besiktas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|RB Leipzig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Real Madrid
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Borussia Dortmund
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0