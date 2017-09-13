Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} RB Leipzig
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} AS Monaco
0
23'
Champions League - Speeldag 1 13/09/2017 20:45
  • Tielemans mag zijn wedstrijdoutfit aantrekken.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 1

Groep H
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid 1-0 APOEL Nicosia
Groep G
FC Porto 1-1 Besiktas
RB Leipzig 0-0 AS Monaco
Groep F
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Napoli
Feyenoord 0-2 Manchester City
Groep E
Liverpool 1-1 Sevilla
NK Maribor 0-0 Spartak Moskou

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Oliver
  • stadion: Red Bull Arena
RB Leipzig AS Monaco
32 Gulácsi 16 Benaglio
16 Klostermann 38 Touré
4 Orban 25 Glik
5 Upamecano 5 Jemerson
23 Halstenberg 6 Jorge
7 Sabitzer 19 Sidibé
13 Ilsanker 2 Fabinho
31 Demme 17 Tielemans
10 Forsberg 8 Moutinho
9 Y. Poulsen 15 Diakhaby
11 Werner 9 Falcao
wisselspelers
3 Bernardo 7 Ghezzal
17 Bruma 10 Jovetic
24 Kaiser 11 Carrillo
27 Laimer 14 Baldé Diao
28 Mvogo 18 Meité
29 Augustin 24 Raggi
44 Kampl 30 Sy
trainer
  Ralph Hasenhüttl   Leonardo Jardim

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 CSKA Moskou 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Benfica 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0
4 FC Basel 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
2 FC Bayern München 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
3 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0
4 Celtic 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
2 AS Roma 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 Atlético Madrid 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
4 Qarabag FK 1 0 1 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 Sporting CP 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 1 0 2 3 -1 0
4 Juventus 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Spartak Moskou 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 NK Maribor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Napoli 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 Feyenoord 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Monaco 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 FC Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 RB Leipzig 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
2 Borussia Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
3 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0