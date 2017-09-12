- Celtic
- 0
-
- Paris Saint-Germain
- 0
-
- 4'
Champions League - Speeldag 1 12/09/2017 20:45
MCN is de nieuwe gouden driehoek vooraan bij PSG.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Weinig verrassend eist PSG meteen de bal op. De 18-jarige Ralston, een debutant in de Champions League, moet Neymar afstoppen met een fout. 2' ◀
- Begin eerste helft PSG heeft afgetrapt tegen Celtic. Anderlecht-fans zullen vanavond supporteren voor PSG. 1' ◀
- Eerste helft 20:46 ◀
-
The #UCL at Celtic Park 😍😍😍— #UCL (@ChampionsLeague) 12 september 2017
Excited, @celticfc fans? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/0o7wx2ZUKN
- Geen Dembélé tegen zijn ex-club bij Celtic, geen spoor van Boyata Bij Celtic maakt de 18-jarige verdediger Ralston zijn debuut in de Champions League. Hij krijgt meteen de uitdaging voorgeschoteld om Neymar af te stoppen. Sterspeler Moussa Dembélé, die twee jaar in de jeugdopleiding van PSG samenspeelde met Rabiot en Kimpembe, zit niet in de selectie. Hij sukkelt met een hamstringblessure. Ook voor Dedryck Boyata is geen plaats in de kern bij Celtic. 20:01 ◀
-
🇫🇷 The opposition arrive.#WithoutFear #CELPSG #UCL pic.twitter.com/ht6flhVlRL— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) 12 september 2017
- Geen Meunier in de basisploeg van PSG PSG-trainer Unai Emery kiest in tegenstelling tot de laatste competitiematch van PSG op de rechtsachter voor Dani Alves en niet voor Rode Duivel Thomas Meunier. Waar hij niet aan sleutelt is de nieuwe gouden driehoek vooraan: Mbappé, Cavani, Neymar. 19:54 ◀
-
La compo parisienne 🆚 le @celticfc ! 👊— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) 12 september 2017
⚽️ #CELPSG
🏆 @ChampionsLeague#LETSDREAM pic.twitter.com/KRb5ydqTtl
- Goeieavond In dezelfde groep als Anderlecht en Bayern München ontvangt Celtic Glasgow vanavond de sterren van PSG. Het wordt het Europees debuut van Neymar en Mbappé voor PSG. 19:53 ◀
- Vooraf 19:52 ◀
- Opstelling Paris Saint-Germain Alphonse Aréola, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Layvin Kurzawa, Marco Verratti, Thiago Motta, Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar ◀
- Opstelling Celtic Craig Gordon, Anthony Ralston, Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic, Kieran Tierney, Patrick Roberts, Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong, Olivier Ntcham, Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths ◀
Champions League | Speeldag 1 < >
|Groep D
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|0-1
|Sporting CP
|Barcelona
|0-0
|Juventus
|Groep C
|AS Roma
|0-0
|Atlético Madrid
|Chelsea
|0-0
|Qarabag FK
|Groep B
|Celtic
|0-0
|Paris Saint-Germain
|FC Bayern München
|0-0
|Anderlecht
|Groep A
|Manchester United
|0-0
|FC Basel
|Benfica
|0-0
|CSKA Moskou
Matchinfo
|Celtic
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|Gordon
|16
|Aréola
|56
|Ralston
|32
|Da. Alves
|23
|Lustig
|5
|Marquinhos
|5
|Simunovic
|2
|Silva
|63
|Tierney
|20
|Kurzawa
|7
|Roberts
|6
|Verratti
|8
|Sc. Brown
|8
|Motta
|14
|Armstrong
|25
|Rabiot
|21
|Ntcham
|29
|Mbappé
|11
|Sinclair
|9
|Cavani
|9
|Griffiths
|10
|Neymar
|wisselspelers
|6
|Bitton
|1
|Trapp
|18
|Rogic
|3
|Kimpembe
|22
|Edouard
|7
|Moura
|24
|De Vries
|12
|Meunier
|35
|Ajer
|17
|Berchiche
|42
|McGregor
|18
|Lo Celso
|49
|Forrest
|23
|Draxler
|trainer
|Brendan Rodgers
|Unai Emery
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
