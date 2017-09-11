Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Chelsea
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Qarabag FK
12/09
Champions League - Speeldag 1 12/09/2017 20:45
  Begint Eden Hazard aan de wedstrijd?

Begint Eden Hazard aan de wedstrijd?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Eden Hazard mocht zaterdag een klein kwartiertje meespelen tegen Leicester.
    14:41
  • Eden is fit. Maar het is belangrijk dat we geen domme risico's nemen met zijn fitheid. Chelsea-coach Antonio Conte 14:41
  • Chelsea - Qarabag Chelsea trapt zijn Champions League-avontuur op gang tegen Qarabag. Dinsdag kunt u vanaf 20.45u hier volgen hoe de Engelse kampioen presteert tegen de club uit Azerbeidzjan. 14:37
  • Vooraf 14:37
  • Opstelling Qarabag FK Ibrahim Sehic, Maksim Medvedev, Abbas Huseynov, Ansi Agolli, Jakub Rzezniczak, Richard, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, Gara Garayev, Míchel, Dino Ndlovu, Mahir Madatov
  • Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rüdiger, Victor Moses, Cesc Fàbregas, N'Golo Kanté, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Álvaro Morata, Eden Hazard
 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 1

Groep D
Olympiakos Piraeus 12/09 Sporting CP
Barcelona 12/09 Juventus
Groep C
AS Roma 12/09 Atlético Madrid
Chelsea 12/09 Qarabag FK
Groep B
Celtic 12/09 Paris Saint-Germain
FC Bayern München 12/09 Anderlecht
Groep A
Manchester United 12/09 FC Basel
Benfica 12/09 CSKA Moskou

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Tasos Sidiropoulos
  • stadion: Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Qarabag FK
13 Courtois 13 Sehic
28 Azpilicueta 5 Medvedev
30 David Luiz 30 Huseynov
2 Rüdiger 25 Agolli
15 Moses 52 Rzezniczak
4 Fàbregas 20 Richard
7 Kanté 77 Guerrier
3 Alonso 2 Garayev
11 Pedro 8 Míchel
9 Morata 9 Ndlovu
10 E. Hazard 11 Madatov
trainer
  Antonio Conte   Gurban Gurbanov

