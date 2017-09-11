- Chelsea
- 12/09
Champions League - Speeldag 1 12/09/2017 20:45
Begint Eden Hazard aan de wedstrijd?
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Eden Hazard mocht zaterdag een klein kwartiertje meespelen tegen Leicester.
- Eden is fit. Maar het is belangrijk dat we geen domme risico's nemen met zijn fitheid. Chelsea-coach Antonio Conte 14:41 ◀
-
Conte says Eden Hazard is available but it's important not to take any stupid risks with the Belgian's fitness. #CFC— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 11 september 2017
- Chelsea - Qarabag Chelsea trapt zijn Champions League-avontuur op gang tegen Qarabag. Dinsdag kunt u vanaf 20.45u hier volgen hoe de Engelse kampioen presteert tegen de club uit Azerbeidzjan. 14:37 ◀
- Vooraf 14:37 ◀
- Opstelling Qarabag FK Ibrahim Sehic, Maksim Medvedev, Abbas Huseynov, Ansi Agolli, Jakub Rzezniczak, Richard, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, Gara Garayev, Míchel, Dino Ndlovu, Mahir Madatov ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Antonio Rüdiger, Victor Moses, Cesc Fàbregas, N'Golo Kanté, Marcos Alonso, Pedro, Álvaro Morata, Eden Hazard ◀
Matchinfo
|Chelsea
|Qarabag FK
|13
|Courtois
|13
|Sehic
|28
|Azpilicueta
|5
|Medvedev
|30
|David Luiz
|30
|Huseynov
|2
|Rüdiger
|25
|Agolli
|15
|Moses
|52
|Rzezniczak
|4
|Fàbregas
|20
|Richard
|7
|Kanté
|77
|Guerrier
|3
|Alonso
|2
|Garayev
|11
|Pedro
|8
|Míchel
|9
|Morata
|9
|Ndlovu
|10
|E. Hazard
|11
|Madatov
|trainer
|Antonio Conte
|Gurban Gurbanov
