Champions League - Speeldag 2 27/09/2017 20:45
  • Eden Hazard wordt aan de aftrap verwacht tegen Atletico.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Ready for a big game tomorrow! #cfc

    Een bericht gedeeld door Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) op

    20:23
  • Hazard is topfit en klaar voor de match van morgen. Het is het goeie moment om hem te brengen. Chelsea-coach Conte 19:48
  • Hazard heeft vorig seizoen in elke match zijn talent geëtaleerd. De CL is heel belangrijk voor hem én de ploeg, want dan kun je op een nog hoger niveau acteren. Antonio Conte 19:47
  • Atletico op zoek naar eerste zege Met Atletico en Chelsea staan de twee favorieten in groep C tegenover elkaar. Chelsea maakte op de openingsspeeldag brandhout van Qarabag, terwijl Atletico op bezoek bij AS Roma niet verder kwam dan een 0-0. 19:43
  • Vooraf 19:42
  • Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill, Davide Zappacosta, N'Golo Kanté, Cesc Fàbregas, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Álvaro Morata, Pedro
  • Opstelling Atlético Madrid Jan Oblak, José María Giménez, Stefan Savic, Diego Godín, Filipe Luís, Koke, Thomas Partey, Saúl Ñíguez, Yannick Carrasco, Ángel Correa, Antoine Griezmann
 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 2

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Cüneyt Çakir
  • stadion: Wanda Metropolitano
Atlético Madrid Chelsea
13 Oblak 13 Courtois
24 Giménez 28 Azpilicueta
15 Savic 27 Christensen
2 Godín 24 Cahill
3 Filipe Luís 21 Zappacosta
6 Koke 7 Kanté
5 Partey 4 Fàbregas
8 Ñíguez 3 Alonso
10 Carrasco 22 Willian
11 Correa 9 Morata
7 Griezmann 11 Pedro
trainer
  Diego Simeone   Antonio Conte

