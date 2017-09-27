Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Sporting CP
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Barcelona
1
49' (own) Coates
einde
Champions League - Speeldag 2 27/09/2017 20:45
0 - 1 Coates (own) 49'
  • Wervelend was het niet, maar Barça won wel in Lissabon.

Slap Barcelona heeft owngoal nodig om Sporting te vloeren

wo 27/09/2017 - 23:27 FC Barcelona telt na twee speeldagen in de Champions League nog steeds het maximum van de punten. Het won dankzij een Portugese owngoal met 0-1 bij een stug Sporting, maar overtuigen deden de Catalanen niet.

Barcelona stelde aanvallend weinig voor in het Estádio José Alvalade. Pas kort na de rust wist het de ban de breken, met de hulp van de thuisploeg. Een vrije trap van Messi week af op twee spelers en verdween uiteindelijk via Coates in doel.

Sporting drukte Barcelona achteruit , maar scoren lukte niet voor de Portugese ploeg. Daar zat Barça-doelman Marc-Andre ter Stegen voor iets tussen, met enkele cruciale reddingen hield hij Sporting van de gelijkmaker. Paulinho liet in de slotfase nog een enorme kans voor Barcelona onbenut.

Barcelona staat na twee speeldagen op kop in groep D met zes punten, Sporting en Juventus volgen op drie punten. Olympiakos is nog steeds puntenloos.

Champions League  |  Speeldag 2

Groep D
Juventus 2-0 Olympiakos Piraeus
Sporting CP 0-1 Barcelona
Groep C
Qarabag FK 1-2 AS Roma
Atlético Madrid 1-2 Chelsea
Groep B
Anderlecht 0-3 Celtic
Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 FC Bayern München
Groep A
FC Basel 5-0 Benfica
CSKA Moskou 1-4 Manchester United

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Ovidiu Hategan
  • stadion: Estádio José Alvalade
  • toeschouwers: 48575
Sporting CP Barcelona
1 Patrício 1 Ter Stegen
92 Piccini 2 Semedo
4 Coates 3 Piqué
22 Mathieu 23 Umtiti
5 Coentrão 18 Alba
77 Martins 20 Roberto
14 W. Carvalho 4 Rakitic
8 Fernandes 10 Messi
16 Battaglia 5 Busquets
9 Acuña 8 Iniesta
88 Doumbia 9 Suárez
wisselspelers
28 Dost 15 Paulinho
11 César 21 Gomes
3 Silva 22 Vidal
10 Ruiz 6 Suárez
18 Salin 13 Cillessen
25 Petrovic 14 Mascherano
55 Figueiredo 19 Digne
trainer
  Jorge Jesus   Ernesto Valverde

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 6
2 FC Basel 2 1 1 0 5 3 2 3
3 CSKA Moskou 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Benfica 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 6
2 FC Bayern München 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Celtic 2 1 1 0 3 5 -2 3
4 Anderlecht 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 8 1 7 6
2 AS Roma 2 1 0 1 2 1 1 4
3 Atlético Madrid 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1
4 Qarabag FK 2 0 2 0 1 8 -7 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 6
2 Sporting CP 2 1 1 0 3 3 0 3
3 Juventus 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 2 0 2 0 2 5 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sevilla 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 4
2 Liverpool 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 2
3 Spartak Moskou 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2
4 NK Maribor 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
2 Napoli 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Feyenoord 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
2 FC Porto 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 RB Leipzig 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
4 AS Monaco 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
3 Borussia Dortmund 2 0 2 0 2 6 -4 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0