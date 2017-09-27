- Sporting CP
- 0
-
- Barcelona
- 1
- 49' (own) Coates
- einde
|0 - 1
|Coates (own)
|49'
Wervelend was het niet, maar Barça won wel in Lissabon.
Slap Barcelona heeft owngoal nodig om Sporting te vloeren
Barcelona stelde aanvallend weinig voor in het Estádio José Alvalade. Pas kort na de rust wist het de ban de breken, met de hulp van de thuisploeg. Een vrije trap van Messi week af op twee spelers en verdween uiteindelijk via Coates in doel.
Sporting drukte Barcelona achteruit , maar scoren lukte niet voor de Portugese ploeg. Daar zat Barça-doelman Marc-Andre ter Stegen voor iets tussen, met enkele cruciale reddingen hield hij Sporting van de gelijkmaker. Paulinho liet in de slotfase nog een enorme kans voor Barcelona onbenut.
Barcelona staat na twee speeldagen op kop in groep D met zes punten, Sporting en Juventus volgen op drie punten. Olympiakos is nog steeds puntenloos.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
Champions League | Speeldag 2 < >
|Groep D
|Juventus
|2-0
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|Sporting CP
|0-1
|Barcelona
|Groep C
|Qarabag FK
|1-2
|AS Roma
|Atlético Madrid
|1-2
|Chelsea
|Groep B
|Anderlecht
|0-3
|Celtic
|Paris Saint-Germain
|3-0
|FC Bayern München
|Groep A
|FC Basel
|5-0
|Benfica
|CSKA Moskou
|1-4
|Manchester United
Matchinfo
|Sporting CP
|Barcelona
|1
|Patrício
|1
|Ter Stegen
|92
|Piccini
|2
|Semedo
|4
|Coates
|3
|Piqué
|22
|Mathieu
|23
|Umtiti
|5
|Coentrão
|18
|Alba
|77
|Martins
|20
|Roberto
|14
|W. Carvalho
|4
|Rakitic
|8
|Fernandes
|10
|Messi
|16
|Battaglia
|5
|Busquets
|9
|Acuña
|8
|Iniesta
|88
|Doumbia
|9
|Suárez
|wisselspelers
|28
|Dost
|15
|Paulinho
|11
|César
|21
|Gomes
|3
|Silva
|22
|Vidal
|10
|Ruiz
|6
|Suárez
|18
|Salin
|13
|Cillessen
|25
|Petrovic
|14
|Mascherano
|55
|Figueiredo
|19
|Digne
|trainer
|Jorge Jesus
|Ernesto Valverde
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|1
|6
|6
|2
|FC Basel
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Benfica
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|6
|2
|FC Bayern München
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Celtic
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|6
|2
|AS Roma
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Qarabag FK
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|-7
|0
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Sporting CP
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Juventus
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|0
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sevilla
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|NK Maribor
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Napoli
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|FC Porto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|AS Monaco
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Real Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0