Champions League - Speeldag 2 27/09/2017 20:45
Silvio Proto keepte in 2014 voor het laatst in de Champions League.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Het is twee keer speciaal voor mij morgen. Ten eerste omdat het mijn terugkeer op het hoogste niveau is en ten tweede omdat de ene helft van familie Italiaans is. Mijn vader is immers geboren in Sicilië. Silvio Proto 20:39 ◀
- Het wordt een moeilijke wedstrijd tegen een van de beste ploegen ter wereld. Maar we kunnen niet meer dan ons best doen. Silvio Proto 20:39 ◀
- Juventus in vorm, Olympiakos in crisis Op papier wordt het een ongelijke strijd tussen Juventus en Olympiakos. Juve raast andermaal door de competitie, terwijl het bij Olympiakos vierkant draait. Coach Besnik Hasi werd er gisteren ook nog eens ontslagen. 20:38 ◀
- Vooraf 20:38 ◀
- Opstelling Olympiakos Piraeus Silvio Proto, Omar Elabdellaoui, Björn Engels, Alaixys Romao, Diogo Figueiras, Mehdi Carcela-González, Vadis Odjidja Ofoe, Kostas Fortounis, Guillaume Gillet, Marko Marin, Emmanuel Emenike ◀
- Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Stefano Sturaro, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandžukic, Gonzalo Higuaín ◀
Matchinfo
|Juventus
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|1
|Buffon
|24
|Proto
|27
|Sturaro
|14
|Elabdellaoui
|15
|Barzagli
|40
|Engels
|3
|Chiellini
|4
|Romao
|12
|Alex Sandro
|77
|Figueiras
|7
|J. Cuadrado
|33
|Carcela
|5
|Pjanic
|8
|Odjidja
|10
|Dybala
|7
|Fortounis
|14
|Matuidi
|13
|G. Gillet
|17
|Mandžukic
|10
|Marin
|9
|Higuaín
|29
|Emenike
|trainer
|Massimiliano Allegri
|Takis Lemonis
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|CSKA Moskou
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Benfica
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|FC Basel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|FC Bayern München
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Anderlecht
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|Celtic
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Chelsea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Atlético Madrid
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|AS Roma
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Qarabag FK
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Sporting CP
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|Juventus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Sevilla
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|NK Maribor
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|Napoli
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Feyenoord
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|7
|-6
|0
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|FC Porto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|4
|AS Monaco
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Real Madrid
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|-6
|0