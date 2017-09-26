Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Juventus
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Olympiakos Piraeus
27/09
Champions League - Speeldag 2 27/09/2017 20:45
  • Silvio Proto keepte in 2014 voor het laatst in de Champions League.

Silvio Proto keepte in 2014 voor het laatst in de Champions League.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Het is twee keer speciaal voor mij morgen. Ten eerste omdat het mijn terugkeer op het hoogste niveau is en ten tweede omdat de ene helft van familie Italiaans is. Mijn vader is immers geboren in Sicilië. Silvio Proto 20:39
  • Het wordt een moeilijke wedstrijd tegen een van de beste ploegen ter wereld. Maar we kunnen niet meer dan ons best doen. Silvio Proto 20:39
  • Juventus in vorm, Olympiakos in crisis Op papier wordt het een ongelijke strijd tussen Juventus en Olympiakos. Juve raast andermaal door de competitie, terwijl het bij Olympiakos vierkant draait. Coach Besnik Hasi werd er gisteren ook nog eens ontslagen. 20:38
  • Vooraf 20:38
  • Opstelling Olympiakos Piraeus Silvio Proto, Omar Elabdellaoui, Björn Engels, Alaixys Romao, Diogo Figueiras, Mehdi Carcela-González, Vadis Odjidja Ofoe, Kostas Fortounis, Guillaume Gillet, Marko Marin, Emmanuel Emenike
  • Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Stefano Sturaro, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandžukic, Gonzalo Higuaín
 

Champions League  |  Speeldag 2

Groep D
Juventus 27/09 Olympiakos Piraeus
Sporting CP 27/09 Barcelona
Groep C
Qarabag FK 27/09 AS Roma
Atlético Madrid 27/09 Chelsea
Groep B
Anderlecht 27/09 Celtic
Paris Saint-Germain 27/09 FC Bayern München
Groep A
CSKA Moskou 27/09 Manchester United
FC Basel 27/09 Benfica

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Tobias Stieler
  • stadion: Allianz Stadium
Juventus Olympiakos Piraeus
1 Buffon 24 Proto
27 Sturaro 14 Elabdellaoui
15 Barzagli 40 Engels
3 Chiellini 4 Romao
12 Alex Sandro 77 Figueiras
7 J. Cuadrado 33 Carcela
5 Pjanic 8 Odjidja
10 Dybala 7 Fortounis
14 Matuidi 13 G. Gillet
17 Mandžukic 10 Marin
9 Higuaín 29 Emenike
trainer
  Massimiliano Allegri   Takis Lemonis

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 CSKA Moskou 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
3 Benfica 1 0 1 0 1 2 -1 0
4 FC Basel 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
2 FC Bayern München 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
3 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0
4 Celtic 1 0 1 0 0 5 -5 0

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
2 Atlético Madrid 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
3 AS Roma 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
4 Qarabag FK 1 0 1 0 0 6 -6 0

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
2 Sporting CP 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
3 Olympiakos Piraeus 1 0 1 0 2 3 -1 0
4 Juventus 1 0 1 0 0 3 -3 0

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Sevilla 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 4
2 Liverpool 2 0 0 2 3 3 0 2
3 Spartak Moskou 2 0 0 2 2 2 0 2
4 NK Maribor 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6
2 Napoli 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 1 1 0 2 3 -1 3
4 Feyenoord 2 0 2 0 1 7 -6 0

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6
2 FC Porto 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 3
3 RB Leipzig 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1
4 AS Monaco 2 0 1 1 1 4 -3 1

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6
3 Borussia Dortmund 2 0 2 0 2 6 -4 0
4 APOEL Nicosia 2 0 2 0 0 6 -6 0