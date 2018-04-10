Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Real Madrid
11/04
heenwedstrijd 3-0
Champions League - Kwartfinales (terug) 11/04/2018 20:45
  • De match in Madrid wordt de 117e in de CL voor Gianluigi Buffon.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Ik ben niet depressief omdat die wellicht mijn laatste Europese match wordt. Belangrijker is dat dit niet de laatste Europese match van Juventus wordt. Gianluigi Buffon 20:58
  • 20:58
  • Het zou mooi zijn als ze een eerbetoon aan mij brengen in Bernabeu, maar ik verwacht het niet. De fans van Real Madrid hebben zich in het verleden altijd uitstekend gedragen tegenover mij. Gianluigi Buffon 20:57
  • Onmogelijke opdracht Na de 0-3-zege van Real Madrid in Turijn moet de Koninklijke al een historische thuisnederlaag lijden als het de halve finales nog wil ontlopen. 20:47
  • Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuaín, Mario Mandžukic
  • Opstelling Real Madrid Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Raphaël Varane, Jesús Vallejo, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo
 

AS Roma 3-0 Barcelona
FC Bayern München 11/04 Sevilla
Real Madrid 11/04 Juventus
Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool

  • scheidsrechter: Michael Oliver
  • stadion: Bernabéu
Real Madrid Juventus
1 Navas 1 Buffon
2 Carvajal 2 De Sciglio
5 Varane 4 Benatia
3 Vallejo 3 Chiellini
12 Marcelo 12 Alex Sandro
10 Modric 5 Pjanic
14 Casemiro 6 Khedira
8 Kroos 14 Matuidi
22 Isco 11 Costa
9 Benzema 9 Higuaín
7 C. Ronaldo 17 Mandžukic
  Zinédine Zidane   Massimiliano Allegri

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 12 3 9 15
2 FC Basel 6 4 2 0 11 5 6 12
3 CSKA Moskou 6 3 3 0 8 10 -2 9
4 Benfica 6 0 6 0 1 14 -13 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 6 5 1 0 25 4 21 15
2 FC Bayern München 6 5 1 0 13 6 7 15
3 Celtic 6 1 5 0 5 18 -13 3
4 Anderlecht 6 1 5 0 2 17 -15 3

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 6 3 1 2 9 6 3 11
2 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 16 8 8 11
3 Atlético Madrid 6 1 1 4 5 4 1 7
4 Qarabag FK 6 0 4 2 2 14 -12 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 6 4 0 2 9 1 8 14
2 Juventus 6 3 1 2 7 5 2 11
3 Sporting CP 6 2 3 1 8 9 -1 7
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 0 5 1 4 13 -9 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 6 3 0 3 23 6 17 12
2 Sevilla 6 2 1 3 12 12 0 9
3 Spartak Moskou 6 1 2 3 9 13 -4 6
4 NK Maribor 6 0 3 3 3 16 -13 3

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 14 5 9 15
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 4 2 0 9 9 0 12
3 Napoli 6 2 4 0 11 11 0 6
4 Feyenoord 6 1 5 0 5 14 -9 3

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 6 4 0 2 11 5 6 14
2 FC Porto 6 3 2 1 15 10 5 10
3 RB Leipzig 6 2 3 1 10 11 -1 7
4 AS Monaco 6 0 4 2 6 16 -10 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 6 5 0 1 15 4 11 16
2 Real Madrid 6 4 1 1 17 7 10 13
3 Borussia Dortmund 6 0 4 2 7 13 -6 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 6 0 4 2 2 17 -15 2