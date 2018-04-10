- Real Madrid
- …
-
- Juventus
- …
-
- 11/04
- heenwedstrijd 3-0
Champions League - Kwartfinales (terug) 11/04/2018 20:45
De match in Madrid wordt de 117e in de CL voor Gianluigi Buffon.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Ik ben niet depressief omdat die wellicht mijn laatste Europese match wordt. Belangrijker is dat dit niet de laatste Europese match van Juventus wordt. Gianluigi Buffon 20:58 ◀
-
"Da bimbo avrei firmato per giocare un'ultima ipotetica partita di @ChampionsLeague al Bernabeu"— La UEFA (@UEFAcom_it) 10 april 2018
🙌 @gianluigibuffon 👐#UCL pic.twitter.com/RfaDYy8L4u
- Het zou mooi zijn als ze een eerbetoon aan mij brengen in Bernabeu, maar ik verwacht het niet. De fans van Real Madrid hebben zich in het verleden altijd uitstekend gedragen tegenover mij. Gianluigi Buffon 20:57 ◀
- Onmogelijke opdracht Na de 0-3-zege van Real Madrid in Turijn moet de Koninklijke al een historische thuisnederlaag lijden als het de halve finales nog wil ontlopen. 20:47 ◀
- Vooraf 20:47 ◀
- Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuaín, Mario Mandžukic ◀
- Opstelling Real Madrid Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Raphaël Varane, Jesús Vallejo, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo ◀
Champions League | Kwartfinales (terug) <
|AS Roma
|3-0
|Barcelona
|FC Bayern München
|11/04
|Sevilla
|Real Madrid
|11/04
|Juventus
|Manchester City
|1-2
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Real Madrid
|Juventus
|1
|Navas
|1
|Buffon
|2
|Carvajal
|2
|De Sciglio
|5
|Varane
|4
|Benatia
|3
|Vallejo
|3
|Chiellini
|12
|Marcelo
|12
|Alex Sandro
|10
|Modric
|5
|Pjanic
|14
|Casemiro
|6
|Khedira
|8
|Kroos
|14
|Matuidi
|22
|Isco
|11
|Costa
|9
|Benzema
|9
|Higuaín
|7
|C. Ronaldo
|17
|Mandžukic
|trainer
|Zinédine Zidane
|Massimiliano Allegri
