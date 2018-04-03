- Liverpool
Champions League - Kwartfinales (heen) 04/04/2018 20:45
Kevin De Bruyne hoopt op een eerste zege op Anfield Road.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- We hebben City een paar maanden geleden verslagen (4-3). We wisten daarvoor ook al dat dat mogelijk was. Het is alleen ongelooflijk moeilijk om het te doen. Jürgen Klopp 20:44 ◀
- Dit zijn de wedstrijden die je als voetballer wil spelen. Het is ons doel om de titel én de Champions League te winnen. Ik denk dat wij voor de buitenwereld de favoriet zijn, maar zelf schat ik het eerder op 50-50. Kevin De Bruyne 20:41 ◀
- Blessures Bij Liverpool geen Matip (out tot het einde van het seizoen) of Lallana (maandje out) en ook verdedigers Klavan en Gomez zijn niet beschikbaar. Manchester City kan nog geen beroep doen op Sergio Agüero. "Het gaat steeds beter met hem, maar hij voelt zich nog geen 100%", zegt Guardiola. 20:40 ◀
- Ik verwacht een passioneel thuispubliek. Het wordt een zotte match in een groot stadion. Met die passie moeten we kunnen omgaan. Kevin De Bruyne 20:38 ◀
- Liverpool vs. Man.City Op basis van zijn prestaties in de competitie en Europa trekt Manchester City als favoriet naar Anfield Road, maar het kon daar wel niet meer winnen sinds 2013. "Ik ben daar niet mee bezig, met dat soort statistieken", zegt Kevin De Bruyne. "Ik heb er zelf ook nog maar 2 keer gespeeld." 20:34 ◀
- Vooraf 20:34 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, Nicolás Otamendi, Vincent Kompany, Danilo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sané ◀
- Opstelling Liverpool Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané ◀
Champions League | Kwartfinales (heen) < >
|Barcelona
|04/04
|AS Roma
|Sevilla
|0-0
|FC Bayern München
|Juventus
|0-1
|Real Madrid
|Liverpool
|04/04
|Manchester City
Matchinfo
|Liverpool
|Manchester City
|1
|Karius
|31
|Ederson
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|2
|Walker
|6
|Lovren
|30
|Otamendi
|4
|Van Dijk
|4
|Kompany
|26
|Robertson
|3
|Danilo
|21
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|17
|De Bruyne
|14
|Henderson
|25
|Fernandinho
|7
|Milner
|21
|D. Silva
|11
|M. Salah
|7
|Sterling
|9
|Firmino
|33
|Jesus
|19
|Mané
|19
|Sané
|trainer
|Jürgen Klopp
|Josep Guardiola
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|15
|2
|FC Basel
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|12
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|Benfica
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|14
|-13
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|5
|1
|0
|25
|4
|21
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Celtic
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|18
|-13
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|17
|-15
|3
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Qarabag FK
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|1
|8
|14
|2
|Juventus
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|11
|3
|Sporting CP
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|0
|5
|1
|4
|13
|-9
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|0
|3
|23
|6
|17
|12
|2
|Sevilla
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|9
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|4
|NK Maribor
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|16
|-13
|3
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|5
|9
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|9
|0
|12
|3
|Napoli
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|11
|0
|6
|4
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|3
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|14
|2
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|10
|5
|10
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|AS Monaco
|6
|0
|4
|2
|6
|16
|-10
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|5
|0
|1
|15
|4
|11
|16
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|0
|4
|2
|7
|13
|-6
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|17
|-15
|2