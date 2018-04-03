- Barcelona
- …
-
- AS Roma
- …
-
- 04/04
Champions League - Kwartfinales (heen) 04/04/2018 20:45
Radja Nainggolan blesseerde afgelopen weekend zijn rechterdij.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- We nemen het op tegen een team voor wie dit soort topmatchen een doodgewone zaak zijn. Barcelona is misschien wel het beste team ter wereld. Ons doel is om iets uitzonderlijks te doen. We willen blijven dromen. Eusebio Di Francesco 21:19 ◀
- Blessurenieuws Ernesto Valverde kan op een nagenoeg volledig fitte kern rekenen, dus met Lionel Messi en Sergio Busquets. Bij AS Roma staat er een vraagteken achter de naam van Radja Nainggolan, die tegen Bologna uitviel met een dijblessure. "Hij heeft 50% om te spelen", zegt coach Di Francesco. "We wachten de tests van woensdagochtend af, want Radja is een belangrijke speler voor ons." 21:17 ◀
- Kan AS Roma verrassen? In de competitie valt er voor AS Roma niet zo veel eer meer te rapen, maar in Europa kan het wel nog geschiedenis schrijven. Dat zou het zeker doen als het Barcelona uit de halve finales zou kunnen houden. In het CL-tijdperk schopte Roma het 2 keer zo ver: in 2007 en 2008 botste het telkens op Manchester United. 21:14 ◀
- Vooraf 21:12 ◀
- Opstelling AS Roma Alisson, Alessandro Florenzi, Konstantinos Manolas, Federico Fazio, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gerson, Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman, Stephan El Shaarawy, Edin Džeko, Diego Perotti ◀
- Opstelling Barcelona Marc-André ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Paulinho, Andrés Iniesta, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi ◀
Champions League | Kwartfinales (heen) < >
|Barcelona
|04/04
|AS Roma
|Sevilla
|1-2
|FC Bayern München
|Juventus
|0-3
|Real Madrid
|Liverpool
|04/04
|Manchester City
Matchinfo
|Barcelona
|AS Roma
|1
|Ter Stegen
|1
|Alisson
|20
|Roberto
|24
|Florenzi
|3
|Piqué
|44
|Manolas
|23
|Umtiti
|20
|Fazio
|18
|Alba
|11
|Kolarov
|4
|Rakitic
|30
|Gerson
|5
|Busquets
|16
|De Rossi
|15
|Paulinho
|6
|Strootman
|8
|Iniesta
|92
|El Shaarawy
|9
|Suárez
|9
|Džeko
|10
|Messi
|8
|Perotti
|trainer
|Ernesto Valverde
|Eusebio Di Francesco
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|15
|2
|FC Basel
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|12
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|Benfica
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|14
|-13
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|5
|1
|0
|25
|4
|21
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Celtic
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|18
|-13
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|17
|-15
|3
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Qarabag FK
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|1
|8
|14
|2
|Juventus
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|11
|3
|Sporting CP
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|0
|5
|1
|4
|13
|-9
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|0
|3
|23
|6
|17
|12
|2
|Sevilla
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|9
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|4
|NK Maribor
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|16
|-13
|3
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|5
|9
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|9
|0
|12
|3
|Napoli
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|11
|0
|6
|4
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|3
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|14
|2
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|10
|5
|10
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|AS Monaco
|6
|0
|4
|2
|6
|16
|-10
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|5
|0
|1
|15
|4
|11
|16
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|0
|4
|2
|7
|13
|-6
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|17
|-15
|2