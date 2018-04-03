Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Barcelona
04/04
Champions League - Kwartfinales (heen) 04/04/2018 20:45
  • Radja Nainggolan blesseerde afgelopen weekend zijn rechterdij.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • We nemen het op tegen een team voor wie dit soort topmatchen een doodgewone zaak zijn. Barcelona is misschien wel het beste team ter wereld. Ons doel is om iets uitzonderlijks te doen. We willen blijven dromen. Eusebio Di Francesco 21:19
  • Blessurenieuws Ernesto Valverde kan op een nagenoeg volledig fitte kern rekenen, dus met Lionel Messi en Sergio Busquets. Bij AS Roma staat er een vraagteken achter de naam van Radja Nainggolan, die tegen Bologna uitviel met een dijblessure. "Hij heeft 50% om te spelen", zegt coach Di Francesco. "We wachten de tests van woensdagochtend af, want Radja is een belangrijke speler voor ons." 21:17
  • Kan AS Roma verrassen? In de competitie valt er voor AS Roma niet zo veel eer meer te rapen, maar in Europa kan het wel nog geschiedenis schrijven. Dat zou het zeker doen als het Barcelona uit de halve finales zou kunnen houden. In het CL-tijdperk schopte Roma het 2 keer zo ver: in 2007 en 2008 botste het telkens op Manchester United. 21:14
  • Vooraf 21:12
  • Opstelling AS Roma Alisson, Alessandro Florenzi, Konstantinos Manolas, Federico Fazio, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gerson, Daniele De Rossi, Kevin Strootman, Stephan El Shaarawy, Edin Džeko, Diego Perotti
  • Opstelling Barcelona Marc-André ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Paulinho, Andrés Iniesta, Luis Suárez, Lionel Messi
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Danny Makkelie
  • stadion: Camp Nou
Barcelona AS Roma
1 Ter Stegen 1 Alisson
20 Roberto 24 Florenzi
3 Piqué 44 Manolas
23 Umtiti 20 Fazio
18 Alba 11 Kolarov
4 Rakitic 30 Gerson
5 Busquets 16 De Rossi
15 Paulinho 6 Strootman
8 Iniesta 92 El Shaarawy
9 Suárez 9 Džeko
10 Messi 8 Perotti
trainer
  Ernesto Valverde   Eusebio Di Francesco

