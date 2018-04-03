Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Juventus
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Real Madrid
20:45
Champions League - Kwartfinales (heen) 03/04/2018 20:45
  • Ramos trainde gisteren op het veld van Juventus.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Het regent pijpenstelen in Turijn. Een zeil moet het veld beschermen voor vanavond.
    18:02
  • 18:01
  • 18:00
  • Ex-Real-spits Ruud van Nistelrooij gokt op 1-1
    18:00
  • Goeieavond Het duel tussen Juventus en Real Madrid vanavond is een heruitgave van de finale van vorig jaar. In 2017 won Real de finale in Cardiff overtuigend met 4-1. Wie verovert de beste uitgangspositie in dé topaffiche? Volg het hier. 17:57
  • Vooraf 17:57
  • Opstelling Real Madrid Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Raphaël Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín, Douglas Costa
 

Champions League  |  Kwartfinales (heen)

Barcelona 04/04 AS Roma
Sevilla 20:45 FC Bayern München
Juventus 20:45 Real Madrid
Liverpool 04/04 Manchester City

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Tarik Ongun
  • stadion: Allianz Stadium
Juventus Real Madrid
1 Buffon 1 Navas
2 De Sciglio 2 Carvajal
15 Barzagli 5 Varane
3 Chiellini 4 Ramos
22 Asamoah 12 Marcelo
6 Khedira 14 Casemiro
30 Bentancur 8 Kroos
14 Matuidi 10 Modric
10 Dybala 22 Isco
9 Higuaín 9 Benzema
11 Costa 7 C. Ronaldo
trainer
  Massimiliano Allegri   Zinédine Zidane

