Ramos trainde gisteren op het veld van Juventus.
Het regent pijpenstelen in Turijn. Een zeil moet het veld beschermen voor vanavond.18:02 ◀
De regen valt met bakken uit de lucht in Turijn. In het Juventus Stadium hebben ze zelfs een zeil over de grasmat gelegd. Alles om de #juvrma te laten doorgaan #UCL pic.twitter.com/wYtjsITsJT— Stadion (@VTMStadion) 3 april 2018
📐😳 WOW! @SergioRamos#APorLa13 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/jOCJsEgfWT— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) 3 april 2018
🇪🇸 Javi Martínez: "For me Marco Asensio is the biggest young talent in Europe. It's amazing to watch him."— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 3 april 2018
Agree? #UCL pic.twitter.com/Ilv5H7gcQh
Ex-Real-spits Ruud van Nistelrooij gokt op 1-118:00 ◀
Ex @realmadriden striker @RvN1776 with his verdict on tonight’s game #UCL pic.twitter.com/d1L6JshWAZ— Joseph Walker (@UEFAcomJoeW) 3 april 2018
- Goeieavond Het duel tussen Juventus en Real Madrid vanavond is een heruitgave van de finale van vorig jaar. In 2017 won Real de finale in Cardiff overtuigend met 4-1. Wie verovert de beste uitgangspositie in dé topaffiche? Volg het hier. 17:57 ◀
- Vooraf 17:57 ◀
- Opstelling Real Madrid Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Raphaël Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo ◀
- Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín, Douglas Costa ◀
Matchinfo
|Juventus
|Real Madrid
|1
|Buffon
|1
|Navas
|2
|De Sciglio
|2
|Carvajal
|15
|Barzagli
|5
|Varane
|3
|Chiellini
|4
|Ramos
|22
|Asamoah
|12
|Marcelo
|6
|Khedira
|14
|Casemiro
|30
|Bentancur
|8
|Kroos
|14
|Matuidi
|10
|Modric
|10
|Dybala
|22
|Isco
|9
|Higuaín
|9
|Benzema
|11
|Costa
|7
|C. Ronaldo
|trainer
|Massimiliano Allegri
|Zinédine Zidane
