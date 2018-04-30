- Real Madrid
- FC Bayern München
- 01/05
- heenwedstrijd 2-1
Champions League - Halve finales (terug) 01/05/2018 20:45
Kimmich (r) maakte vorige week het doelpunt voor Bayern.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Zonder Robben Bayern München is zonder Arjen Robben naar Madrid gevlogen. De ex-speler van Real blesseerde zich vorige week in de heenmatch aan zijn adductoren. Ook verdediger Jérôme Boateng (spierblessure) is er morgen niet bij. 13:08 ◀
- We zijn vastbesloten om ervoor te gaan. Als je je hiervoor niet helemaal kan opladen, dan speel je best geen voetbal. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München) 12:14 ◀
- We zullen een grootse match moeten spelen tegen Bayern, beter dan we dit seizoen al hebben gedaan. Maar we voelen ons klaar en zullen alles geven om de finale te halen. Real-coach Zinédine Zidane is op zijn hoede 12:14 ◀
- 12:13 ◀
- Real Madrid met beste kaarten Real Madrid en Bayern München kijken mekaar dinsdag om 20.45u opnieuw in de ogen voor de terugmatch in de halve finales. Titelverdediger Real heeft de beste kaarten in handen na de 2-1-overwinning op het terrein van Bayern. Of hebben de Duitsers nog iets in petto in Madrid? 12:11 ◀
- vooraf 12:10 ◀
- Opstelling FC Bayern München Sven Ulreich, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle, Mats Hummels, Rafinha, James Rodríguez, Javi Martínez, Thomas Müller, Thiago, Franck Ribéry, Robert Lewandowski ◀
- Opstelling Real Madrid Keylor Navas, Lucas Vázquez, Raphaël Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Mateo Kovacic, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Cristiano Ronaldo ◀
