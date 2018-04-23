Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Liverpool
  • Klopp maakt zich op voor de dubbele ontmoeting met Roma.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • AS Roma stapte vanmiddag op het vliegtuig.
    16:19
  • Dit is een geweldig moment. We spelen twee fantastische wedstrijden en hopelijk is dit het begin van iets heel speciaals. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) 16:16
  • Liverpool en Roma verdienen hun plaats bij de laatste vier. Ik heb veel respect voor Roma. We maken allebei kans op de finale en meer heb ik niet nodig. We moeten alles geven om door te stoten. Liverpool-coach Jürgen Klopp 16:15
  • Vorige ronde Liverpool en AS Roma waren de underdog in hun kwartfinales, maar pakten allebei uit met een stunt. Liverpool rekende af met Manchester City, AS Roma beleefde een sprookje tegen FC Barcelona. 16:14
  • 16:14
  • Liverpool - AS Roma Nog vier teams mogen dromen van de Champions League-titel. Bayern München en Real Madrid blijven tot woensdagavond in de wachtkamer, dinsdagavond zijn Liverpool en AS Roma al aan zet. Volg de heenmatch van de halve finales op Anfield op deze pagina. 16:13
  • Vooraf 16:13
  • Opstelling AS Roma Alisson, Bruno Peres, Konstantinos Manolas, Federico Fazio, Aleksandar Kolarov, Kevin Strootman, Daniele De Rossi, Radja Nainggolan, Alessandro Florenzi, Edin Džeko, Diego Perotti
  • Opstelling Liverpool Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané
 

Champions League  |  Halve finales (heen)

FC Bayern München 25/04 Real Madrid
Liverpool 24/04 AS Roma

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Dr. Felix Brych
  • stadion: Anfield
Liverpool AS Roma
1 Karius 1 Alisson
66 Alexander-Arnold 25 Peres
6 Lovren 44 Manolas
4 Van Dijk 20 Fazio
26 Robertson 11 Kolarov
21 Oxlade-Chamberlain 6 Strootman
14 Henderson 16 De Rossi
7 Milner 4 Nainggolan
11 M. Salah 24 Florenzi
9 Firmino 9 Džeko
19 Mané 8 Perotti
trainer
  Jürgen Klopp   Eusebio Di Francesco

