- Liverpool
- …
-
- AS Roma
- …
-
- 24/04
Champions League - Halve finales (heen) 24/04/2018 20:45
Klopp maakt zich op voor de dubbele ontmoeting met Roma.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
AS Roma stapte vanmiddag op het vliegtuig.16:19 ◀
🇮🇹 Roma 🛫 Liverpool 🏴#LFCRoma #ASRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/mlg6nktGX4— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) 23 april 2018
- Dit is een geweldig moment. We spelen twee fantastische wedstrijden en hopelijk is dit het begin van iets heel speciaals. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) 16:16 ◀
- Liverpool en Roma verdienen hun plaats bij de laatste vier. Ik heb veel respect voor Roma. We maken allebei kans op de finale en meer heb ik niet nodig. We moeten alles geven om door te stoten. Liverpool-coach Jürgen Klopp 16:15 ◀
- Vorige ronde Liverpool en AS Roma waren de underdog in hun kwartfinales, maar pakten allebei uit met een stunt. Liverpool rekende af met Manchester City, AS Roma beleefde een sprookje tegen FC Barcelona. 16:14 ◀
-
🎶 We are loyal supporters... and we come from Liverpool 🎶 pic.twitter.com/We6p4HjTMf— Liverpool FC (@LFC) 23 april 2018
- Liverpool - AS Roma Nog vier teams mogen dromen van de Champions League-titel. Bayern München en Real Madrid blijven tot woensdagavond in de wachtkamer, dinsdagavond zijn Liverpool en AS Roma al aan zet. Volg de heenmatch van de halve finales op Anfield op deze pagina. 16:13 ◀
- Vooraf 16:13 ◀
- Opstelling AS Roma Alisson, Bruno Peres, Konstantinos Manolas, Federico Fazio, Aleksandar Kolarov, Kevin Strootman, Daniele De Rossi, Radja Nainggolan, Alessandro Florenzi, Edin Džeko, Diego Perotti ◀
- Opstelling Liverpool Loris Karius, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané ◀
Champions League | Halve finales (heen) < >
|FC Bayern München
|25/04
|Real Madrid
|Liverpool
|24/04
|AS Roma
Matchinfo
|Liverpool
|AS Roma
|1
|Karius
|1
|Alisson
|66
|Alexander-Arnold
|25
|Peres
|6
|Lovren
|44
|Manolas
|4
|Van Dijk
|20
|Fazio
|26
|Robertson
|11
|Kolarov
|21
|Oxlade-Chamberlain
|6
|Strootman
|14
|Henderson
|16
|De Rossi
|7
|Milner
|4
|Nainggolan
|11
|M. Salah
|24
|Florenzi
|9
|Firmino
|9
|Džeko
|19
|Mané
|8
|Perotti
|trainer
|Jürgen Klopp
|Eusebio Di Francesco
