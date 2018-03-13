- Barcelona
Champions League - 1/8e finales (terug) 14/03/2018 20:45
Chelsea moet hoe dan ook scoren in Camp Nou.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- We moeten geconcentreerd blijven en we moeten ons hoofd koel houden. We zullen op bepaalde momenten afzien, maar iedere tegenstander van Barcelona moet klaar zijn om af te zien. Chelsea-coach Antonio Conte 19:53 ◀
- In de heenmatch hebben we een fout gemaakt en daar hebben we een prijs voor betaald. Dit resultaat geeft Barcelona een groot voordeel. We moeten scoren en moeten dus in de match blijven. Dat wordt niet makkelijk. We weten dat we moeilijke momenten zullen meemaken. Chelsea-coach Antonio Conte 19:52 ◀
- 19:51 ◀
- Barcelona - Chelsea Bijna alle kwartfinalisten zijn bekend in de Champions League. Wie voegt zich in dat rijtje: Barcelona of Chelsea? Volg hun terugmatch woensdagavond vanaf 20.45u op deze pagina. 19:50 ◀
- Vooraf 19:50 ◀
- Opstelling Chelsea Thibaut Courtois, César Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill, Victor Moses, Cesc Fàbregas, N'Golo Kanté, Marcos Alonso, Willian, Eden Hazard, Pedro ◀
- Opstelling Barcelona Marc-André ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba, Paulinho, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, André Gomes, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez ◀
Champions League | 1/8e finales (terug) <
|Manchester United
|0-0
|Sevilla
|Paris Saint-Germain
|1-2
|Real Madrid
|AS Roma
|0-0
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Barcelona
|14/03
|Chelsea
|Besiktas
|14/03
|FC Bayern München
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1-2
|Juventus
|Manchester City
|1-2
|FC Basel
|Liverpool
|0-0
|FC Porto
Matchinfo
|Barcelona
|Chelsea
|1
|Ter Stegen
|13
|Courtois
|20
|Roberto
|28
|Azpilicueta
|3
|Piqué
|27
|Christensen
|23
|Umtiti
|24
|Cahill
|18
|Alba
|15
|Moses
|15
|Paulinho
|4
|Fàbregas
|4
|Rakitic
|7
|Kanté
|5
|Busquets
|3
|Alonso
|21
|Gomes
|22
|Willian
|10
|Messi
|10
|E. Hazard
|9
|Suárez
|11
|Pedro
|trainer
|Ernesto Valverde
|Antonio Conte
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|15
|2
|FC Basel
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|12
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|Benfica
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|14
|-13
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|5
|1
|0
|25
|4
|21
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Celtic
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|18
|-13
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|17
|-15
|3
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Qarabag FK
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|1
|8
|14
|2
|Juventus
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|11
|3
|Sporting CP
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|0
|5
|1
|4
|13
|-9
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|0
|3
|23
|6
|17
|12
|2
|Sevilla
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|9
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|4
|NK Maribor
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|16
|-13
|3
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|5
|9
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|9
|0
|12
|3
|Napoli
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|11
|0
|6
|4
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|3
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|14
|2
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|10
|5
|10
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|AS Monaco
|6
|0
|4
|2
|6
|16
|-10
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|5
|0
|1
|15
|4
|11
|16
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|0
|4
|2
|7
|13
|-6
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|17
|-15
|2