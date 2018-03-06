- Tottenham Hotspur
- Juventus
- 07/03
- heenwedstrijd 2-2
Champions League - 1/8e finales (terug) 07/03/2018 20:45
- @AlderweireldTob
De hamstringblessure van Alderweireld blijft aanslepen.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Geen Alderweireld Toby Alderweireld is nog altijd niet 100 procent verlost van zijn hamstringblessure. De Rode Duivel speelde nog maar twee keer in de FA Cup sinds hij in november ernstig geblesseerd raakte. In de heenwedstrijd mocht de Belg ook al niet mee naar Italië. Vertonghen en Dembélé zitten wel in de wedstrijdkern. 14:37 ◀
TEAM NEWS: @Serge_aurier (suspended) and @AlderweireldTob (hamstring) unavailable. #COYS pic.twitter.com/9vKH4YwqR0— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 6 maart 2018
🗣️ Hugo: "Our target is to win the game, enjoy the game and put in good energy with the help of the crowd. If you play for a draw, especially against an experienced team like Juventus, you can be in trouble." #COYS pic.twitter.com/pf0pVNaj2N— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 6 maart 2018
- Vooraf Tottenham ontvangt morgenavond Juventus in de achtste finales van de Champions League. In de heenwedstrijd in Italië werd het 2-2. Wie stoot door? Volg het hier op de voet. 14:35 ◀
- Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandžukic ◀
- Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sánchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembélé, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane ◀
Champions League | 1/8e finales (terug) <
|Manchester United
|13/03
|Sevilla
|Paris Saint-Germain
|20:45
|Real Madrid
|AS Roma
|13/03
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|Barcelona
|14/03
|Chelsea
|Besiktas
|14/03
|FC Bayern München
|Tottenham Hotspur
|07/03
|Juventus
|Manchester City
|07/03
|FC Basel
|Liverpool
|20:45
|FC Porto
Matchinfo
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Juventus
|1
|Lloris
|1
|Buffon
|2
|Trippier
|26
|Lichtsteiner
|6
|D. Sánchez
|4
|Benatia
|5
|Vertonghen
|3
|Chiellini
|33
|Davies
|12
|Alex Sandro
|23
|Eriksen
|6
|Khedira
|19
|Dembélé
|5
|Pjanic
|20
|Alli
|14
|Matuidi
|15
|Dier
|11
|Costa
|7
|Son H M
|10
|Dybala
|10
|Kane
|17
|Mandžukic
|trainer
|Mauricio Pochettino
|Massimiliano Allegri
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|15
|2
|FC Basel
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|12
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|Benfica
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|14
|-13
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|5
|1
|0
|25
|4
|21
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Celtic
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|18
|-13
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|17
|-15
|3
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Qarabag FK
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|1
|8
|14
|2
|Juventus
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|11
|3
|Sporting CP
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|0
|5
|1
|4
|13
|-9
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|0
|3
|23
|6
|17
|12
|2
|Sevilla
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|9
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|4
|NK Maribor
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|16
|-13
|3
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|5
|9
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|9
|0
|12
|3
|Napoli
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|11
|0
|6
|4
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|3
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|14
|2
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|10
|5
|10
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|AS Monaco
|6
|0
|4
|2
|6
|16
|-10
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|5
|0
|1
|15
|4
|11
|16
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|0
|4
|2
|7
|13
|-6
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|17
|-15
|2