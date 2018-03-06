Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Tottenham Hotspur
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Juventus
07/03
heenwedstrijd 2-2
Champions League - 1/8e finales (terug) 07/03/2018 20:45
  • De hamstringblessure van Alderweireld blijft aanslepen. @AlderweireldTob

De hamstringblessure van Alderweireld blijft aanslepen.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Geen Alderweireld Toby Alderweireld is nog altijd niet 100 procent verlost van zijn hamstringblessure. De Rode Duivel speelde nog maar twee keer in de FA Cup sinds hij in november ernstig geblesseerd raakte. In de heenwedstrijd mocht de Belg ook al niet mee naar Italië. Vertonghen en Dembélé zitten wel in de wedstrijdkern. 14:37
  • 14:37
  • 14:36
  • Tottenham staat op uit de doden in Turijn Tottenham heeft de beste uitgangspositie veroverd voor de terugmatch tegen Juventus. De Engelsen moesten er wel twee heel vroege goals voor ophalen.
    14:35
  • Vooraf Tottenham ontvangt morgenavond Juventus in de achtste finales van de Champions League. In de heenwedstrijd in Italië werd het 2-2. Wie stoot door? Volg het hier op de voet. 14:35
  • Vooraf 14:34
  • Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandžukic
  • Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sánchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembélé, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane
 

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Szymon Marciniak
  • stadion: Wembley Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Juventus
1 Lloris 1 Buffon
2 Trippier 26 Lichtsteiner
6 D. Sánchez 4 Benatia
5 Vertonghen 3 Chiellini
33 Davies 12 Alex Sandro
23 Eriksen 6 Khedira
19 Dembélé 5 Pjanic
20 Alli 14 Matuidi
15 Dier 11 Costa
7 Son H M 10 Dybala
10 Kane 17 Mandžukic
trainer
  Mauricio Pochettino   Massimiliano Allegri

