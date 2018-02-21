- Sevilla
- Manchester United
- 20:45
Champions League - Achtste finales (heen) 21/02/2018 20:45
Alexis Sanchez kijkt met United Sevilla in de ogen.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Ik kijk er naar uit om tegenover José Mourinho te staan. Hij was een pionier op gebied van voetbaltactiek. Ik heb hem veel bestudeerd toen ik als coach begon. Sevilla-coach Vincenzo Montella 19:52 ◀
- Alexis Sanchez? Ik ken hem nog goed van bij zijn periode bij Udinese. Misschien kunnen we hem vastbinden om hem af te stoppen. Sevilla-coach Vincenzo Montella over de United-transfer 19:50 ◀
Cold Tuesday night in Stoke anyone?— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) 20 februari 2018
Bring your sun cream travelling @ManUtd fans ☀️😎#WelcomeToSevilla pic.twitter.com/dvnlGJ23We
- Sevilla - Manchester United In de Champions League zit er woensdagavond een vleugje Europa League: met Manchester United (2017) en Sevilla (2016, 2015 en 2014) staan de laatste winnaars van de Europa League tegenover elkaar. Wie blijft in de running voor de eindzege van de Champions League? 19:46 ◀
- Vooraf 19:46 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Ashley Young, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Alexis Sánchez, Romelu Lukaku ◀
- Opstelling Sevilla Sergio Rico, Jesús Navas, Gabriel Mercado, Clément Lenglet, Sergio Escudero, Pablo Sarabia, Steven N'Zonzi, Guido Hernan Pizarro, Joaquin Correa, Wissam Ben Yedder, Sandro Ramírez ◀
|Sevilla
|20:45
|Manchester United
Matchinfo
|Sevilla
|Manchester United
|1
|Rico
|1
|De Gea
|16
|Navas
|25
|A. Valencia
|25
|Mercado
|12
|Smalling
|5
|Lenglet
|3
|Bailly
|18
|Escudero
|18
|A. Young
|17
|Sarabia
|11
|Martial
|15
|N'Zonzi
|6
|Pogba
|14
|Pizarro
|8
|Mata
|11
|Correa
|31
|Matic
|9
|Ben Yedder
|7
|Sánchez
|23
|Ramírez
|9
|R. Lukaku
|trainer
|Vincenzo Montella
|José Mourinho
