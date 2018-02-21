Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Sevilla
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Manchester United
20:45
Champions League - Achtste finales (heen) 21/02/2018 20:45
  • Alexis Sanchez kijkt met United Sevilla in de ogen.

Alexis Sanchez kijkt met United Sevilla in de ogen.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Ik kijk er naar uit om tegenover José Mourinho te staan. Hij was een pionier op gebied van voetbaltactiek. Ik heb hem veel bestudeerd toen ik als coach begon. Sevilla-coach Vincenzo Montella 19:52
  • Alexis Sanchez? Ik ken hem nog goed van bij zijn periode bij Udinese. Misschien kunnen we hem vastbinden om hem af te stoppen. Sevilla-coach Vincenzo Montella over de United-transfer 19:50
  • 19:50
  • Sevilla - Manchester United In de Champions League zit er woensdagavond een vleugje Europa League: met Manchester United (2017) en Sevilla (2016, 2015 en 2014) staan de laatste winnaars van de Europa League tegenover elkaar. Wie blijft in de running voor de eindzege van de Champions League? 19:46
  • Vooraf 19:46
  • Opstelling Manchester United David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Ashley Young, Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Alexis Sánchez, Romelu Lukaku
  • Opstelling Sevilla Sergio Rico, Jesús Navas, Gabriel Mercado, Clément Lenglet, Sergio Escudero, Pablo Sarabia, Steven N'Zonzi, Guido Hernan Pizarro, Joaquin Correa, Wissam Ben Yedder, Sandro Ramírez
 

Champions League  |  Achtste finales (heen)

Sevilla 20:45 Manchester United
Real Madrid 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk 20:45 AS Roma
Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona
FC Bayern München 5-0 Besiktas
Juventus 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur
FC Basel 0-4 Manchester City
FC Porto 0-5 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Clément Turpin
  • stadion: Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan
Sevilla Manchester United
1 Rico 1 De Gea
16 Navas 25 A. Valencia
25 Mercado 12 Smalling
5 Lenglet 3 Bailly
18 Escudero 18 A. Young
17 Sarabia 11 Martial
15 N'Zonzi 6 Pogba
14 Pizarro 8 Mata
11 Correa 31 Matic
9 Ben Yedder 7 Sánchez
23 Ramírez 9 R. Lukaku
trainer
  Vincenzo Montella   José Mourinho

Stand groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 12 3 9 15
2 FC Basel 6 4 2 0 11 5 6 12
3 CSKA Moskou 6 3 3 0 8 10 -2 9
4 Benfica 6 0 6 0 1 14 -13 0

Stand groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Paris Saint-Germain 6 5 1 0 25 4 21 15
2 FC Bayern München 6 5 1 0 13 6 7 15
3 Celtic 6 1 5 0 5 18 -13 3
4 Anderlecht 6 1 5 0 2 17 -15 3

Stand groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Roma 6 3 1 2 9 6 3 11
2 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 16 8 8 11
3 Atlético Madrid 6 1 1 4 5 4 1 7
4 Qarabag FK 6 0 4 2 2 14 -12 2

Stand groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 6 4 0 2 9 1 8 14
2 Juventus 6 3 1 2 7 5 2 11
3 Sporting CP 6 2 3 1 8 9 -1 7
4 Olympiakos Piraeus 6 0 5 1 4 13 -9 1

Stand groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Liverpool 6 3 0 3 23 6 17 12
2 Sevilla 6 2 1 3 12 12 0 9
3 Spartak Moskou 6 1 2 3 9 13 -4 6
4 NK Maribor 6 0 3 3 3 16 -13 3

Stand groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 14 5 9 15
2 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 4 2 0 9 9 0 12
3 Napoli 6 2 4 0 11 11 0 6
4 Feyenoord 6 1 5 0 5 14 -9 3

Stand groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Besiktas 6 4 0 2 11 5 6 14
2 FC Porto 6 3 2 1 15 10 5 10
3 RB Leipzig 6 2 3 1 10 11 -1 7
4 AS Monaco 6 0 4 2 6 16 -10 2

Stand groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Tottenham Hotspur 6 5 0 1 15 4 11 16
2 Real Madrid 6 4 1 1 17 7 10 13
3 Borussia Dortmund 6 0 4 2 7 13 -6 2
4 APOEL Nicosia 6 0 4 2 2 17 -15 2