- FC Basel
- Manchester City
- 20:45
Champions League - Achtste finales (heen) 13/02/2018 20:45
Komt Vincent Kompany dinsdag aan de aftrap?
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- We proberen de gevestigde orde in Europa, met Real, Bayern en Barcelona, te doorbreken. Elke ploeg die dit de voorbije 10 jaar probeerde, is daar niet in geslaagd. Maar als er één jaar is om de CL te winnen, is het wel dit jaar." Vincent Kompany 19:56 ◀
- Maar eerst moeten we afrekenen met Bazel. Als we daarin slagen, kunnen we ons meten met die topclubs. Dan weten we meteen of we hen kunnen verslaan. Vincent Kompany 19:56 ◀
- Sané is terug Veel sneller dan verwacht heeft Leroy Sané zijn rentree in de kern van City gemaakt. "Ik ben verbaasd dat hij al fit is", zegt coach Guardiola. "Hij is niet in perfecte conditie, maar hij is jong." 19:50 ◀
Manchester ✈️ Basel— Manchester City (@ManCity) 12 februari 2018
Travelling in style with @Dsquared2 😎 #fcbvcity pic.twitter.com/2nU3wzx3yr
- Kan Bazel Manchester City verrassen? Bazel raakte nog nooit verder dan de 1/8e finales van de Champions League. Als het die horde nu wel wil nemen, moet het afrekenen met misschien wel de beste ploeg van het moment, Manchester City. City sneuvelde een jaar geleden in deze fase tegen Monaco. 19:45 ◀
- Vooraf 19:42 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Vincent Kompany, Danilo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling ◀
- Opstelling FC Basel Tomáš Vaclík, Michael Lang, Marek Suchý, Éder Balanta, Raoul Petretta, Valentin Stocker, Taulant Xhaka, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Serey Dié, Kevin Bua, Dimitri Oberlin ◀
Champions League | Achtste finales (heen) < >
|Sevilla
|21/02
|Manchester United
|Real Madrid
|14/02
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|21/02
|AS Roma
|Chelsea
|20/02
|Barcelona
|FC Bayern München
|20/02
|Besiktas
|Juventus
|20:45
|Tottenham Hotspur
|FC Basel
|20:45
|Manchester City
|FC Porto
|14/02
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|FC Basel
|Manchester City
|1
|Vaclík
|31
|Ederson
|5
|Lang
|2
|Walker
|17
|Suchý
|5
|Stones
|23
|É. Balanta
|4
|Kompany
|28
|Petretta
|3
|Danilo
|14
|Stocker
|17
|De Bruyne
|34
|Xhaka
|25
|Fernandinho
|24
|M. Elyounoussi
|21
|D. Silva
|20
|Dié
|20
|B. Silva
|33
|Bua
|10
|Agüero
|19
|Oberlin
|7
|Sterling
|trainer
|Raphaël Wicky
|Josep Guardiola
