  • Komt Vincent Kompany dinsdag aan de aftrap?

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • We proberen de gevestigde orde in Europa, met Real, Bayern en Barcelona, te doorbreken. Elke ploeg die dit de voorbije 10 jaar probeerde, is daar niet in geslaagd. Maar als er één jaar is om de CL te winnen, is het wel dit jaar." Vincent Kompany 19:56
  • Maar eerst moeten we afrekenen met Bazel. Als we daarin slagen, kunnen we ons meten met die topclubs. Dan weten we meteen of we hen kunnen verslaan. Vincent Kompany 19:56
  • Sané is terug Veel sneller dan verwacht heeft Leroy Sané zijn rentree in de kern van City gemaakt. "Ik ben verbaasd dat hij al fit is", zegt coach Guardiola. "Hij is niet in perfecte conditie, maar hij is jong." 19:50
  • Kan Bazel Manchester City verrassen? Bazel raakte nog nooit verder dan de 1/8e finales van de Champions League. Als het die horde nu wel wil nemen, moet het afrekenen met misschien wel de beste ploeg van het moment, Manchester City. City sneuvelde een jaar geleden in deze fase tegen Monaco. 19:45
  • Opstelling Manchester City Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Vincent Kompany, Danilo, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Agüero, Raheem Sterling
  • Opstelling FC Basel Tomáš Vaclík, Michael Lang, Marek Suchý, Éder Balanta, Raoul Petretta, Valentin Stocker, Taulant Xhaka, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Serey Dié, Kevin Bua, Dimitri Oberlin
 

Champions League  |  Achtste finales (heen)

Sevilla 21/02 Manchester United
Real Madrid 14/02 Paris Saint-Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk 21/02 AS Roma
Chelsea 20/02 Barcelona
FC Bayern München 20/02 Besiktas
Juventus 20:45 Tottenham Hotspur
FC Basel 20:45 Manchester City
FC Porto 14/02 Liverpool

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Jonas Eriksson
  • stadion: Sankt Jakob-Park
FC Basel Manchester City
1 Vaclík 31 Ederson
5 Lang 2 Walker
17 Suchý 5 Stones
23 É. Balanta 4 Kompany
28 Petretta 3 Danilo
14 Stocker 17 De Bruyne
34 Xhaka 25 Fernandinho
24 M. Elyounoussi 21 D. Silva
20 Dié 20 B. Silva
33 Bua 10 Agüero
19 Oberlin 7 Sterling
trainer
  Raphaël Wicky   Josep Guardiola

