Champions League - Achtste finales (heen) 13/02/2018 20:45
Toby Alderweireld blijft achter in Londen.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- "Willen Alderweireld rustig brengen" "Alderweireld is 28 en het was een zware blessure. We hebben een plan om hem rustig te brengen want we willen zijn carrière niet op het spel zetten. Om dit soort wedstrijd te spelen moet je 200 procent klaar zijn. Hij moet nu eerst nog hard werken. Natuurlijk is het frustrerend voor hem om dit soort wedstrijden te missen, maar we moeten ons gezond verstand gebruiken." 19:38 ◀
🎙 | @chiellini: "@SpursOfficial are not just all about @HKane. We're now at the @ChampionsLeague knockout stages and every match represents a challenge, but we can't wait to get going tomorrow."#JuveTOT #UCL— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 12 februari 2018
🎙 | Pochettino: "Tomorrow, we'll see if we can compete at this level. I'm very happy to be here for the first time in my 45 years. I always hear about Turin, Piedmont...I'm really excited but my focus is on tomorrow."#JuveTOT #UCL— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 12 februari 2018
- Geen Alderweireld Pochettino had meteen belangrijk nieuws over zijn team voor morgen. Toby Alderweireld is in Londen gebleven. De Rode Duivel maakte vorige week nochtans zijn comeback in de FA Cup na een blessure van zo'n drie maanden. Volgens zijn trainer is hij toch nog niet 100 procent fit. Ook afgelopen weekend was er al geen plaats voor de Belg in de wedstrijdselectie. In de Engelse media wordt er volop gespeculeerd over de opvallende afwezigheid van Alderweireld. Volgens sommige kranten gaat het om een discussie over het contract van de Belg. 19:22 ◀
🎙️Mauricio: "@AlderweireldTob, @JuanMFoyth and @KyleLPeters have remained behind in London to work." #COYS pic.twitter.com/7spfhHIHPJ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 12 februari 2018
- Juventus - Tottenham Tottenham neemt het in de achtste finales van de Champions League op tegen Juventus, de verliezende finalist van vorig seizoen. De club uit Londen werd onverwacht groepswinnaar in een poule met ook Real Madrid. Juventus werd tweede in zijn groep na Barcelona. 19:20 ◀
- Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sánchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembélé, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane ◀
- Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuaín, Mario Mandžukic ◀
Champions League | Achtste finales (heen) < >
|Sevilla
|21/02
|Manchester United
|Real Madrid
|14/02
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|21/02
|AS Roma
|Chelsea
|20/02
|Barcelona
|FC Bayern München
|20/02
|Besiktas
|Juventus
|20:45
|Tottenham Hotspur
|FC Basel
|20:45
|Manchester City
|FC Porto
|14/02
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
|Juventus
|Tottenham Hotspur
|1
|Buffon
|1
|Lloris
|2
|De Sciglio
|2
|Trippier
|4
|Benatia
|6
|D. Sánchez
|3
|Chiellini
|5
|Vertonghen
|12
|Alex Sandro
|33
|Davies
|6
|Khedira
|23
|Eriksen
|5
|Pjanic
|15
|Dier
|30
|Bentancur
|20
|Alli
|11
|Costa
|19
|Dembélé
|9
|Higuaín
|7
|Son H M
|17
|Mandžukic
|10
|Kane
|trainer
|Massimiliano Allegri
|Mauricio Pochettino
- Stand groep A
- Stand groep B
- Stand groep C
- Stand groep D
- Stand groep E
- Stand groep F
- Stand groep G
- Stand groep H
Stand groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester United
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|3
|9
|15
|2
|FC Basel
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|12
|3
|CSKA Moskou
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|Benfica
|6
|0
|6
|0
|1
|14
|-13
|0
Stand groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|5
|1
|0
|25
|4
|21
|15
|2
|FC Bayern München
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Celtic
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|18
|-13
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|17
|-15
|3
Stand groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Roma
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|11
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|1
|2
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|Qarabag FK
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|14
|-12
|2
Stand groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|1
|8
|14
|2
|Juventus
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|11
|3
|Sporting CP
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|4
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|6
|0
|5
|1
|4
|13
|-9
|1
Stand groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|3
|0
|3
|23
|6
|17
|12
|2
|Sevilla
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|12
|0
|9
|3
|Spartak Moskou
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
|4
|NK Maribor
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|16
|-13
|3
Stand groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Manchester City
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|5
|9
|15
|2
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|9
|0
|12
|3
|Napoli
|6
|2
|4
|0
|11
|11
|0
|6
|4
|Feyenoord
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|14
|-9
|3
Stand groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Besiktas
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|14
|2
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|2
|1
|15
|10
|5
|10
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|2
|3
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|AS Monaco
|6
|0
|4
|2
|6
|16
|-10
|2
Stand groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|5
|0
|1
|15
|4
|11
|16
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|0
|4
|2
|7
|13
|-6
|2
|4
|APOEL Nicosia
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2
|17
|-15
|2