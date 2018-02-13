Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Juventus
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Tottenham Hotspur
20:45
Champions League - Achtste finales (heen) 13/02/2018 20:45
  • Toby Alderweireld blijft achter in Londen.

  "Willen Alderweireld rustig brengen" "Alderweireld is 28 en het was een zware blessure. We hebben een plan om hem rustig te brengen want we willen zijn carrière niet op het spel zetten. Om dit soort wedstrijd te spelen moet je 200 procent klaar zijn. Hij moet nu eerst nog hard werken. Natuurlijk is het frustrerend voor hem om dit soort wedstrijden te missen, maar we moeten ons gezond verstand gebruiken."
  • Geen Alderweireld Pochettino had meteen belangrijk nieuws over zijn team voor morgen. Toby Alderweireld is in Londen gebleven. De Rode Duivel maakte vorige week nochtans zijn comeback in de FA Cup na een blessure van zo'n drie maanden. Volgens zijn trainer is hij toch nog niet 100 procent fit. Ook afgelopen weekend was er al geen plaats voor de Belg in de wedstrijdselectie. In de Engelse media wordt er volop gespeculeerd over de opvallende afwezigheid van Alderweireld. Volgens sommige kranten gaat het om een discussie over het contract van de Belg. 19:22
  Alderweireld kent vlekkeloze comeback in replay tegen Newport Tottenham heeft zich geen 2e keer laten verrassen door Newport. In de replay van de 4e ronde van de FA Cup maakte het al in de eerste helft korte metten met de vierdeklasser.
  • Juventus - Tottenham Tottenham neemt het in de achtste finales van de Champions League op tegen Juventus, de verliezende finalist van vorig seizoen. De club uit Londen werd onverwacht groepswinnaar in een poule met ook Real Madrid. Juventus werd tweede in zijn groep na Barcelona. 19:20
  • Opstelling Tottenham Hotspur Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Davinson Sánchez, Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies, Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Mousa Dembélé, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane
  • Opstelling Juventus Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Medhi Benatia, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuaín, Mario Mandžukic
 

  • scheidsrechter: Dr. Felix Brych
  • stadion: Allianz Stadium
Juventus Tottenham Hotspur
1 Buffon 1 Lloris
2 De Sciglio 2 Trippier
4 Benatia 6 D. Sánchez
3 Chiellini 5 Vertonghen
12 Alex Sandro 33 Davies
6 Khedira 23 Eriksen
5 Pjanic 15 Dier
30 Bentancur 20 Alli
11 Costa 19 Dembélé
9 Higuaín 7 Son H M
17 Mandžukic 10 Kane
trainer
  Massimiliano Allegri   Mauricio Pochettino

